Cray Taste - Old City 118 Market St

Food

Burger Jawn

Cray Burger

$14.00

6oz Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and our special Cray sauce

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 6oz Beef patties topped with pickles, cheddar cheese, and American cheese

Welcome Back Burger

$14.00

6oz patty topped with onion marmalade, lettuce, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese

Stuffed Burger

$14.00

6oz Beef Burger stuffed w/Steak topped with fried onions, mushrooms, A1 sauce, and cheddar cheese

Old City Burger

$14.00

6oz patty topped with Bacon, mixed shredded cheese, pickles, and Cray Bang sauce

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Appetizers

House made soup

Cray Bang Shrimp

$13.99

6pc jumbo shrimp tossed in cray bang sauce

Traditional Fried Wings

$7.99+

Flavors: Jerk, BBQ, Honey Lemon, Cray Bang

Crab Fries

$14.99

French fries topped w/ cray sauce, cheese sauce, old bay and fresh Crab meat

Trio Sliders

$15.99Out of stock

1 Salmon Cake, 1 Crab Cake, 1 Mini Chicken Slider

Tofu

$9.99

Fried Tofu with a side of sweet chili

BBQ Chicken & Mac Spring Roll

$14.99

Mac & Cheese Croquettes

$12.99Out of stock

3pc mini Fried Mac and Cheese ball served w/marinara topped w/ parmesan and Basil leaf

Cray Crab Clusters

$25.99

Salmon Spring Rolls

$11.99

Taste the Cray Seafood Dip

$17.99

Chips

$1.99

Cheesesteak Rolls

$13.99

Add Ons

Seafood Upcharge 7.99

$7.99

3 Pc Shrimp

$5.99

6 Pc Shrimp

$11.99

Crab Cake 1 pc

$12.99

Salmon Cake 1pc

$7.99

Whiting 1pc

$4.99

1pc Chicken Breast

$7.99

Side of Salmon

$9.99

Lobster Tail

$17.99

Side of Waffles

$6.99

Topped with mixed berries, caramel glaze, and powdered sugar. Choose between Red Velvet waffle, French Toast waffles, or Half & Half

Side of Pancakes

$8.99

Side of French Toast

$6.99

Order of Lamb

$18.99

Steak Add On

$8.99

1 Pc of Toast

$1.99

Boiled Egg

$1.49

Garlic bread

$1.50

Side toast

$1.50

Cornbread

$2.00

Taste the Cray Meal Package

Cray Lemonade

Cray Tea

Cray Punch

Taste the Cray Cheese Steak Roll Ap

$65.00

Taste the Cray Wings Ap

$65.00

Taste the Cray French Toast Ap

$65.00

Taste the Cray Rasta Pasta Entree

Taste the Cray Shrimp & Grits Entree

Taste the Cray Chicken & Waffles Entree

Banana Spring Roll

Strawberry Cheesecake

Brownie Sundae

The Cray Way Meal Package

Cray Lemonade

Cray Tea

Cray Punch

Cray Bang Shrimp Ap

$75.00

Cray Salad Ap

$75.00

Crab Fries Ap

$75.00

Steak & Eggs Entree

Garlic Parmesan Herb Crusted Lamb Entree

Seafood Trio Entree

Banana Spring Roll

Strawberry Cheesecake

Brownie Sundae

Breakfast

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Topped with mixed berries, caramel glaze, and powdered sugar. Choose between Red Velvet waffle, French Toast waffles, or Half & Half

Stuffed French Toast

$16.99

Choose between Stuffed Cream Cheese, Strawberries, or Peaches, served with two sides

Shrimp and Grits

$19.99

7pc Sautéed Shrimp cooked in special Cray Cajun cream sauce served over cheddar cheese grits topped with parsley

Whiting Seafood Trio

$24.99

2pc Fried Whiting served with cheddar Cheese grits, Cajun Shrimp and Crab Meat

Salmon Seafood Trio

$34.99

7oz Salmon served with cheddar Cheese grits, Cajun Shrimp and Crab Meat

Fish and Grits

$14.99

2pc Fried Whiting served with cheddar cheese grits

Chicken and Biscuits

$15.99

Two Buttermilk Biscuits topped with Fried Chicken Breast & Sausage Gravy served with Two Eggs & Home fries

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Grilled Steak with onions and mushrooms served with 2 eggs & home fries

Pancakes

$13.99

3 cakes topped with mixed berries, whip cream cheese, & caramel glaze served with 2 sides

Salmon Cakes Meal

$16.99

2 Salmon Cakes served with 2 Eggs and Home fries

Create your own Omelette

$7.99

Create your custom 3 Egg omelet with choice of 8 delicious add-ons. Shrimp, Steak, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, tomatoes, spinach, and green peppers.

Entrees

Bronze Salmon

$27.99

Pan seared Salmon topped with Cajun Cream Sauce 1pc Shrimp served with creamy mash and sautéed spinach

Grilled New York Steak

$27.99

Grilled Steak topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms garnished With demi glazed & chopped parsley served with creamy mash & steamed broccoli

Garlic Parmesan Herb Crusted Lamb Rack

$38.99

Served with creamy mash,creamy spinach and a side demi glaze

Cray Crab Cakes

$27.99

Pan seared crab cakes topped with Cray sauce Served Yellow rice and broccoli

Fried Snapper

$24.99

Deep Fried Snapper Served Yellow Rice, Roasted Veggies

Mumbo Glazed Salmon

$31.99

Jerk Barbecue Shrimp

$23.99

Grilled Barbecue Shrimp topped with jerk sauce Mixed with onions and peppers laid over yellow rice served in a pineapple bowl

Cray Crab Clusters Combo

$44.99

Whiting Platter

$22.99

3pc Crispy Fried Whiting served with your choice of 2 sides

Dynamite Stuffed Shrimp

$25.99

6pc Shrimp stuffed w/ crab meat baked to perfection topped w/ Cajun cream sauce served w/ yellow rice and greens

Rasta Pasta

$24.99

Creamy Penne Pasta tossed with Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken, Shrimp and sautéed Bell peppers. Served with side of Garlic bread

Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo Penne Pasta served with toasted garlic bread topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley

Braised Short Rib

$38.99Out of stock

Cray Lobster Tail

$35.99

Grilled, Fried, or Broiled served with yellow rice and grilled Asparagus

Sandwiches

Beef Burger

$14.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with lettuce &amp; tomatoes

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with lettuce &amp; tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeño

Salmon Cake Sliders

$14.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Po Boy Craystyle w/ Crab Fries

$27.99

6pc Fried Shrimp dipped in Cray Bang sauce topped w/fried onions, peppers & jalapenos served with Crab Fries

Beef Burger Only

$10.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with lettuce &amp; tomatoes

Turkey Burger Only

$10.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with lettuce &amp; tomatoes

Fish Sandwich Only

$10.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeño

Salmon Cake Sliders Only

$10.99

Served with Garlic Parmesan Fries

Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.99

Po Boy Only

$16.99

Side Orders

Double

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Greens

$5.99

Yellow Rice

$5.99

Mash Potatoes

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Asparagus

$5.99

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Spinach

$5.99

Roasted Veggies

$5.99

Yams

$5.99

Breakfast Side Orders

Eggs

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Pork Bacon

$2.99

Pork Sausage

$2.99

Oatmeal

$7.99

Butter Biscuits

$1.99

Side of Waffles

$6.99

Topped with mixed berries, caramel glaze, and powdered sugar. Choose between Red Velvet waffle, French Toast waffles, or Half & Half

Side of Pancakes

$8.99

Side plain French toast

$8.99

Side of stuffed French toast

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Cray Salad

$17.99

Served with Grilled Chicken and Shrimp on bed of spinach top red onion mixed berries, crotons and a side lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce mixed with shredded cheese and crotons served with side of caeser dressing

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled Jerk Shrimp served on a bed of Spring Mix with crotons, onions and apples

Lobster Bisque Soup

$13.99Out of stock

House-made thick and creamy bisque topped with Crab Meat

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.99

Hearty chicken broth combined with tender pieces of chicken, noodles and vegetables.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$9.99

Banana Spring Roll

$14.99

Deep fried Spring rolls served with vanilla ice cream topped with crushed walnuts & powdered sugar

Red Velvet Cake

$14.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.99

Cheesecake topped with strawberry sorbet and powdered sugar

Brownie Sundae

$14.99

Baked Brownie served with vanilla ice cream topped caramel glaze and powdered sugar

Carrot Cake

$14.99

Ice cream

$5.00

Sauces

Cray Sauce

$0.99

Cray Bang Sauce

$0.99

Jerk

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Honey Lemon

$0.99Out of stock

Alfredo Sauce

$3.99

Cajun Cream Sauce

$3.99

Rasta Sauce

$3.99

Pastas

Rasta Pasta

$24.99

Creamy Penne Pasta tossed with Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken, Shrimp and sautéed Bell peppers. Served with side of Garlic bread

Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo Penne Pasta served with toasted garlic bread topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley

Vegan Dishes

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Served with Fries topped with lettuce & tomatoes

Grilled Asparagus Shitake Taco

$10.99

Shitake Mushroom topped with diced tomatoes, Parsley, and a splash of lemon juice

Pasta Primavera

$18.99

Mix of fresh Veggies with Penne Pasta and rich Olive Oil

Cray bang cauliflower

$9.99

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cray Punch

$2.99

Cray Tea

$2.99

Cray Lemonade

$2.99

Virgin Slushy

$8.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hazel Cray Coffee (Iced)

$5.00

Tea

$1.99

Red bull

$6.00

Glass of Water

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Seltzer Water

$2.99

Mineral Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

118 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Cray Taste - Old City image

