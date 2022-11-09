Bagels
CrayNut
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
We know you’ve always dreamt of crafting your own donut, and now you can! CrayNut is a family friendly build-your-own donut shop that will make all of your sweetest dreams come true! We are so excited to bring a little extra sweetness to your neighborhood and can’t wait to see your mouth-watering CrayNut cray-ations!
29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., Murrieta, CA 92563
