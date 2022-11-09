Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

CrayNut

review star

No reviews yet

29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd.

Murrieta, CA 92563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Cake Donut 1
Vanilla Cake Donut 1

BYO Donuts

Vanilla Cake Donut

$2.35

If you are ordering: 1 Donut = Ready in 5 minutes 6 Donuts = Ready in 15 minutes

1/2 Dozen Donuts

Vanilla Cake Donut 1

$13.50

Vanilla Cake Donut 2

Vanilla Cake Donut 3

Vanilla Cake Donut 4

Vanilla Cake Donut 5

Vanilla Cake Donut 6

Dozen Donuts

Vanilla Cake Donut 1

$25.50

Vanilla Cake Donut 2

Vanilla Cake Donut 3

Vanilla Cake Donut 4

Vanilla Cake Donut 5

Vanilla Cake Donut 6

Vanilla Cake Donut 7

Vanilla Cake Donut 8

Vanilla Cake Donut 9

Vanilla Cake Donut 10

Vanilla Cake Donut 11

Vanilla Cake Donut 12

Custom Donut

Creme Brulee Donut

$4.50

Strawberry Buttercreme Donut

$4.50

Cray Bar

$2.95

Filled Donut w Cream w Strawberry

$2.95

Apple

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.85

Glazed Donut

$1.95

Glazed Donut with topping

$2.85

Old Fashion Donut

$2.35

Cheese Cake Old Fashioned donut

$4.50

Bavarian Cream

$2.95

Tart Donut

$4.50

Glazed Donut with Topping and Butter Cream

$3.25

6 Beignets

$5.95

6 Donut Holes

$3.00

Nacho Cheese Donut

$3.50

Cake Pop

$2.40

Black Forest donut

$5.00

4 Beignets

$3.95

Donut Bouquet

Donut Bouquet

$25.00

Donut Tower

Donut Tower

$39.00

Brewed

Drip

$2.55

Iced Coffee

$2.65

Hot Espresso

Hot Latte

$4.65

Hot Caramel Lover

$4.65

Hot Mocha

$4.65

Hot Matcha

$4.65

Blended

Vanilla Blended

$4.85

Caramel Blended

$4.85

Mocha Blended

$4.85

Chocolate Chip Mocha Blended

$4.85

Matcha Blended

$4.85

Iced Espresso

Latte over ice

$4.65

Caramel Lover over ice

$4.65

Mocha over ice

$4.65

Matcha over ice

$4.65

Milkshakes

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Vanilla Cake Donut

$5.95

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Shirt

Shirt with sleeve

$12.00

Shirt without Sleeve

$10.00

Kids Drink

Milk

$1.50

Milk Chocolate

$1.50

Coffee travelers 96 oz

Coffee travelers

$18.95

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Coke

Coke

$2.59

Seven Up

Seven

$2.59
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We know you’ve always dreamt of crafting your own donut, and now you can! CrayNut is a family friendly build-your-own donut shop that will make all of your sweetest dreams come true! We are so excited to bring a little extra sweetness to your neighborhood and can’t wait to see your mouth-watering CrayNut cray-ations!

Website

Location

29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd., Murrieta, CA 92563

Directions

Gallery
CrayNut image
CrayNut image
CrayNut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
orange star4.7 • 1,304
2325 Vista Way Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Best Coast Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
null Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Kimy Gets Skinny
orange starNo Reviews
null Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Top of the Bagel
orange star4.7 • 2,228
2540 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Parlor Doughnuts
orange star4.8 • 317
331 N Cleveland St Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Murrieta

Spicy Noodle
orange star4.2 • 1,366
25395 Madison Ave Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd
orange star4.4 • 991
40557 California Oaks Rd Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen - Murrieta
orange star4.0 • 825
40444 Murrieta Hot Springs Murrieta, CA 92563
View restaurantnext
Sharon's Creole Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 424
24530 Village Walk Drive Unit A Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
BurgerIm Murrieta
orange star4.3 • 194
25175 Madison Ave Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Rival Coffee
orange star4.6 • 158
24865 Hospitality place, Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murrieta
Wildomar
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston