Crazy 8’s 306 N Oak

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Rootbeer

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Blue Powerade

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Watermelon Tea

$2.59

Red Bull

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

OJ

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Kids Drink

Draft Beer

Bud Light (D)

$3.00

Miller Lite (D)

$3.00

Coors Light (D)

$3.00

Ultra (D)

$3.75

Dos XX (D)

$6.75

Shiner (D)

$4.75Out of stock

Saint Arnold (D)

$6.25

T-Hawk (D)

$6.25

Angry Orchard (D)

$6.25

Troy 8 (D)

$6.25

Crazy 8 Cream Ale

$6.75

Twisted tea

$6.25

Bottles/Cans

(B) Bud Light

$3.50

(B) Miller Lite

$3.50

(B) Coors Light

$3.50

(B) Ultra

$4.75

(B) Budweiser

$3.50

(B) Shiner

$4.75

(B) Coors Original

$3.50

(B) Dos XX

$4.75

(B) Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Estrella

$4.75

Landshark

$4.75

Yuengling Flight

$4.75

Lone Star

$3.50

Truly

$6.50

$2.00 Can Beer

$2.00

White Claw

$6.50

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Import Bucket

$18.00

Monday Bucket Special

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.25

Titos

$6.25

D.E. Grapefruit

$6.00

D.E. Lemon

$6.00

D.E. Lime

$6.00

D.E. Regular

$6.00

D.E. Cranberry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.25

Dripping Springs

$8.25

Blueberry Vodka

$6.75

Ketel One

$8.25

Cucumber Lime

$6.00

Coopers Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.25

Crown

$6.75

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Vanilla

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jim Beam

$6.25

Tx Whiskey

$7.25

Pendleton

$7.25

Screwball

$6.00

Jameson

$6.75

Seagrams 7

$5.75

Makers Mark

$6.25

Buffalo Trace

$7.25

Woodford Reserve

$8.25

Wild Turkey 101

$6.75

Southern Comfort

$5.75

Coopers Bourbon

$10.00

Fireball

$5.75

Tequila

Well Silver

$3.25

Well Gold

$4.25

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800 Silver

$6.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.75

Herradura

$9.00

Hornitos

$6.25

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Jose cuervo silver

$5.75

El tesoro

$8.75

Rum

Well Rum

$3.25

Malibu

$6.25

Capt Morgan Spiced

$6.25

Capt Morg Silver

$6.25

Bacardi

$5.75

Don Q 151

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.25

Gin

Well Gin

$4.25

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.25

Scotch

Dewars

$8.75

Shooters

Adios Mfer Shot

$8.25

Buttery Nipple

$8.25

Cherry Limeade Shot

$8.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.25

Crazy 8 Bomb

$8.25

Crazy 8 Shot

$8.25

Crazy Flying Pig

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.25

Gummy Bear Shot

$8.25

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Lemon Drop

$8.25

Mexican Candy

$8.25

Mini Beer

$8.25

Panty Pudding

$8.25

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$8.25

Royal F***

$8.25

Rum Chata

$5.00

Star Fucker

$8.25

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Wake Me Ups

$8.25

Watermelon Lemon Drop Shot

$8.25

White Tea Shot

$8.25

Blonde F***

$8.25

Alabama Slammer

$8.25

Scooby Snack Shot

$8.25

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$8.25

Mystery Shot

$2.00

Liqueurs/ Cordials

Amaretto

$5.75

Midori

$6.25

Irish Cream

$5.75

Butterscotch

$5.75

Jager

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$5.75

Rumpleminz

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.75

Speciality Drinks

Speciality Drink

$5.00

Speciality Shot

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Cherry Limeade (Cocktail)

$8.25

Crazy Apple

$8.25

Green Tea (Cocktail)

$8.25

Gummy Bear (Cocktail)

$8.25

Killer Koolaid

$8.25

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.25

Margarita

$8.25

Ocean Water

$8.25

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$8.25

Tequila Sunrise

$8.25

Texas Pimp Juice

$8.25

White Tea (Cocktail)

$8.25

Midori Sour

$6.25

Arnold Palmer (Spiked)

$8.25

Amaretto Sour

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$6.25

Paloma

$6.25

Ranch Water

$8.25

Vodke Mule

$8.25

Chilton

$8.25

Colorado Bulldog

$8.25

Sex on the Beach

$6.25

Fuzzy Navel

$6.25

Mimosa

$5.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara

$8.88Out of stock

Chips Salsa

$5.88

Chips Queso

$6.88

Chips Salsa & Queso

$8.88

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.88Out of stock

Fried Shrooms & Ranch

$8.88

Waffle Fries

$8.88

Crazy Waffle Fries

$12.88

Crazy Nachos

$12.88

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.88

Onion Rings

$8.88

Tator Tots

$5.88

Crazy 8's Chips

$8.88

Corn Nuggets

$8.88

Sausage Cheese Boat

$10.88

App Mini Dogs W/ Mustard

$8.88

Extra Chips

$2.00

Wings

8 Wings

$12.88

12 Wings

$15.88

Monday Wing Special

$25.88

Salads

Crazy Summer Salad

$12.88

Loco Ocho Taco Salad

$12.88

Dinner salad

$8.88

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap W/ Fries

$11.88

Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap W/ Fries

$11.88

Texas Cheesesteak Wrap W/ Fries

$12.88

Burgers

Single W/ Cheese

$9.88

Double w/ Cheese

$11.88

Triple w/ Cheese

$13.88

Homerun w/ Cheese

$15.88

Sandwiches/ Other

CFS Sandwich W/ Fries

$11.88

Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/ Fries

$10.88

Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Fries

$10.88

Texas Cheesesteak W/ Fries

$12.88

Chili Dog W/ Fries

$8.88

Quesadillas/ Tacos and More

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.88

Texas Philly Quesadilla

$14.88

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.88

Ground Beef

$14.88

Frito Pie

$9.88

Bowl of Beans

$4.88

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.88

Kids

Mini Dogs

$6.88

Hot Dog

$6.88

Grilled Cheese

$6.88

Chicken Tenders

$6.88

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.88

Desserts

Fried Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

$5.99

Crazy Churros

$6.99

Extras

Extra

Merchandise

Hats

$25.00

Shirts

$25.00

Koozies

$5.00

Wine

Moscato

$5.00

Zinfandel

$5.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$5.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Carbernet

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Red

$5.00Out of stock

Champagne

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

306 N Oak, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

