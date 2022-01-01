Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Aunt Helen's

review star

No reviews yet

713 8th St, SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

tarragon, beet dyed

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

pimento cheese, hot honey

Dip

$14.00

Korean Cauliflower

$13.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$12.00

Sandwiches

Burger

house made remoulade, shrettuce, pickle, onion, pimento cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Sammy

$19.00

Vegan Curry Chx Sammy

$15.00

Salads

Mixed Greens & Herb

$12.00

shaved radishes, red wine vinaigrette, croutons

Beet Salad

$18.00

bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts

Caeser Salad

$16.00

romaine, bacon, dill, ricotta, hard boiled egg, crispy shallots, buttermild dressing

Entrees

Harvest Pork

$30.00

sweet potato mash, pork-pepper jus

Catfish Entree

$25.00

old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon

Chicken Pot Pie

$28.00

half-a-chicken, brown rice, peas, lime, cilantro

Chicken Fried Steak

$30.00

Jackfruit Tacos

$20.00

Mushroom Pumpkin Empanadas

$20.00

Sides

Old Bay French Fries

$8.00

garlic aioli

Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

parsley, black pepper, sour cream

Side Slaw and Puppies

$8.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Kids

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Impossible Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Shrimp Platter

$12.00

Extra Condiments

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Pimento

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Pickles

$2.00

ALLERGY ALERT

ALLERGY TYPE

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Panna SMALL

$4.00Out of stock

Panna LARGE

$7.00

San Pell SMALL

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino - Sparkling LG

$7.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Shirley Temple - KIDS SIZE

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Cocktails

Burn the Sage Lemon Drop

$14.00

Spill The Tea Gin Gimlet

$14.00

Assembly Gin, Earl Grey Tea Simple Syrup

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

Civic Vodka, Cane Collective Blood Orange Mixer, Lime, Ginger Beer

Charleston Cherry Old Fashioned

$16.00

Filibuster Dual Cask Bourbon, Don Ciccio Cerasum, Demerara Simple Syrup, Luxardo Cherry

The Great Pumpkin Smash

$15.00

Bartlett Sipper

$15.00

The Blossom

$15.00

Filibuster Rose Gin, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Rose, Rose Petals

Ode to Aunt Helen

$15.00

Spicy Margarita You Say?

$14.00

Tres Agaves Reposado, Chacho Jalapeno Aguardiente, Tres Agaves Chile Mango Mixer.

Your Mama's Fruit Punch

$16.00

cotton and reed dry spiced rum, lyon dark rum, cane collective guava tiki punch syrup, lime

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Wake Me Up Before U Go Go

$14.00

Ive Got A Crush On You

$9.00

Christmas in Puerto Rico

$12.00

Spirit Free Drinks

Tres Leches

$5.00

cane collective southside syrup, lemon, mint, ginger beer

Let's Work Out the Kinks

$6.00

cane collective passionfruit jalapeño syrup, housemade limeade

Appley Ever After

$4.50

cane collective guava tiki punch, pineapple juice, ginger ale

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Sage It Isnt So

$6.00

Beer

Power Moves Aslin

$9.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$7.00

D - OLD OX

$8.00Out of stock

D - ORANGE CRUSH

$7.00

D - NITRO

$9.00

C - Boondiggity Boilermaker

$10.00

Plankton Pilsner

$8.00

Potters Cider Strawberry Ginger

$12.00

SOLACE BEACH BOD

$8.00

Winchester Ciderworks Wonderland

$11.00

NA Schloss Eggenberg Fastebier

$6.00

Hoodie Season

$10.00

Silver Branch Cosmic Summer IPA

$9.00

Mustang Sally Crumbs Sour

$11.00

Black Flag Pumpkin Stout

$10.00

Wine

BEAUJOLAIS - GL

$10.00

PN - MURPHY GOODE - GL

$10.00

PN - ERATH - GL

$15.00

ZINFANDEL - GL

$12.00

RIOJA - GL

$10.00

MALBEC - GL

$9.00

CS - SECRET CELLARS - GL

$11.00

CS - IRON AND SAND - Gl

$16.00

CS -SUBSTANCE - GL

$16.00

SYRAH - GL

$14.00

DRAFT - PROSECCO

$10.00

DRAFT - PINOT GRIS

$11.00

SB - FROGS LEAP - GL

$12.00

SANCERRE - GL

$15.00

CHARD - PICO & VINE - GL

$10.00

CHAR - Folie A Deux - GL

$11.00

DRAFT - ROSE

$12.00

SB - LINEN - GL

$11.00

Jasmine - Gl

$12.00

Alvarinho- GL

$10.00

CHARD - CARMEL ROAD - GL

$12.00

BORDEAUX - SAINT-ANAC -GL

$11.00

PG - TWISTED CEDAR - GL

$8.00

VERDAJO - GL

$12.00

BEAUJOLAIS - BTL

$40.00

Robert Debuisson, France

PN - SECRET CELLARS - BTL

$44.00

secret cellars pinot noir, paso robles, ca

PN - ERATH - BTL

$60.00

erath vineyards pinot noir, willamette, oregon

ZINFANDEL - BTL

$48.00

zynthesis zinfandel, lodi, ca

RIOJA - BTL

$40.00

navardia rioja, navarre, spain

MALBEC - BTL

$36.00

balcon de los andes malbec, mendoza, argentina

CS - STOND CELLARS - BTL

$44.00

stond cellars cabernet sauvignon, columbia valley, washington

CS - DAOU - BTL

$60.00

daou cabernet sauvignon, paso robles, california

CS - IRON AND SAND - BTL

$66.00

SYRAH - BTL

$56.00

she devil bergevin lane vineyards syrah, columbia valley, washington

PG - SEAGLASS - BTL

$32.00Out of stock

corte delle rose pinot grigio, veneto, italy

SANCERRE - BTL

$60.00

domaine girault sancerre, loire valley, france

CH - PICO & VINE - BTL

$40.00

pico and vine chardonnay, sonoma, california

PG - JERMANN - BTL

$48.00

jermann pinot grigio, giulia, italy

SB - "FROGS LEAP" - BTL

$62.00

frogs leap sauvignon blanc, napa valley, california

CH - Folie A Deux - BTL

$44.00

BRUT ROSE - LOUIS VALLON - BTL

$44.00

louis vallon brut rose, crémant de bordeaux, france

SB - LINEN - BTL

$45.00

RIESLING - JASMINE - BTL

$48.00

BORDEAUX - SAINT-ANEC - BTL

$44.00

CS - SUBSTANCE - BTL

$60.00

CS - SECRET CELLARS - BTL

$44.00

RIOJA -BTL

$40.00

PN - MURPHY GOODE - BTL

$42.00

MALBEC - TWISTED CEDAR - BTL

$36.00

PG - Twisted Cedar - Btl

$30.00

Morgado Vila Alvarinho

$40.00

Brunch Booze

Mimosa

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Rose Nylund

$11.00

Pear-is In Fall

$11.00

El Peluche

$12.00

Happy To The Core

$11.00

Crazy Aunt Helen's Salty Dog

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Bellini

$11.00

Sparkling Poinsettia

$12.00

Champagne Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Beermosa

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

KIDS Vanilla

$5.00

KIDS Chocolate

$5.00

ALLERGY ALERT

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY (CELIAC)

DAIRY ALLERGY

TREE NUT ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

Kids Juice

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Desserts

Gran's Chocolate Cake

$12.00

whipped cream. make it a la mode

Apple Raisin Bread Pudding

$12.00

moorenko’s vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00+

Pear Biscuit Tart

$12.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Book

Hard Cover

$24.99

Soft Cover

$19.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an American comfort food establishment. Check out our menu and order online!

Location

713 8th St, SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Crazy Aunt Helen's image
Crazy Aunt Helen's image
Crazy Aunt Helen's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ophelia's Fish House
orange star4.2 • 229
501 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
orange star3.6 • 80
300 Tingey St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
District Doughnut - Barracks Row
orange starNo Reviews
749 8th St Se Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Lavagna
orange starNo Reviews
539 8th Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
TaKorean - The Yards
orange starNo Reviews
1212 4th Street SE Washington DC, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Khin's Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
202 M St SE Washington DC, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Sushi Hachi - Washington DC
orange star4.7 • 2,530
735 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Le Bon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,117
210 2ND ST SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,021
423 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
orange star4.0 • 531
224 7th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Collina
orange star4.5 • 299
747 C Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston