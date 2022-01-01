Crazy Bob's Maximum Barbeque imageView gallery

240 North 8th Avenue East

Hartley, IA 51346

Popular Items

White Cheddar Cheeseballs
Cheddar Cheeseburger
Smokehouse Combo

Starters

BBQ Flatbread

$11.95

Bone-in Wings

$10.95+

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

Brisket Burnt Ends

$9.95+

Cajun Catfish Tenders

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Chislic Cubes

$9.95+

Combo Platter

$15.95

Dips

$10.95

Nachos

$9.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Potato Skins

$7.95

Skillet of Mushrooms

$6.95

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$11.95

White Cheddar Cheeseballs

$7.95

Smokehouse Features

Half Rack Ribs

$18.95

Full Rack Ribs

$28.95

Half a Dirty Drunken Chicken

$14.95

Smokehouse Combo

$16.95

Chislic Skillet

$15.95

Top Sirloin Skillet

$16.95

Ribeye Skillet

$22.95

Party Platter

$63.00

5 oz Sirloin Skillet

$12.95

8 oz Bacon Wrapped Filet Skillet

$26.95

BBQ Shrimp Skewers Skillet

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Skillet

$14.95

1 LB Brisket

$16.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$9.00

Homestyle Dinners

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Chicken Fried Sirloin Steak

$16.95

Country Fried Pork Tenderloin

$12.95

Hobo Hotdish

$12.95

Half Pound Burgers

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$10.25

Southwest Burger

$11.95

"Hart" Breaker

$11.95

Smokin Bobs Burger

$11.95

Mushroom & Provolone

$11.95

Smokin Jalapeno Burger

$11.95

50/50 Burger

$12.95

2 CBurgers and HC Fries TOGO

$12.00

Homemade Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$11.95

Beef Brisket

$12.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Pork & Beans Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Philly Sandwich

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin

$10.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.95

Baskets

Chislic Basket

$13.95

Brisket Burnt Ends Basket

$14.95

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Fish and Chips Basket

$10.95

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.95

The "Man" Salad

$10.95

Yard Bird Salad

$9.95

SALAD-Southwest

$10.95

Chicken & Berry Salad

$10.95

Sides

Apple Crisp

$2.95

Asparagus

$2.95

Brussel Sprouts

$2.95

Cheeseballs

$2.95

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Dinner Salad

$2.95

Herb Rice

$2.95

House Cut Fries

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Mixed Veggies

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Parmesan Baby Reds

$2.95

Potato

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.25

Smoked Baked Beans

$2.95

Soup

$2.95

Sweet Corn

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Waffle Fries

$2.95

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Kids Hamburger

$4.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.20

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$3.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.95

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Dt. Cherry Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Kids Beverage

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.95

Bread Pudding a la Mode

$6.95

Apple Crisp

$6.95

Ice Cream

$2.00

Senior Options

Senior 5 oz Sirloin

$9.95

Senior Fish Dinner

$9.95

Senior 1/3 Pound Burger

$9.95

Senior Combo

$9.95

Liquor

5'Oclock Rum

$3.00

Absolut

$4.50

Ameretto

$3.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Apricot Brandy

$3.00

B Velvet

$3.50

Bacardi

$3.50

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Blue Maui

$3.00

BV Caramel

$3.50

BV Toasted Caramel

$3.50

Cabo Blanco

$5.00

Canadian Club

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Chila

$3.00

Crown

$4.50

Crown Apple

$4.00

Dewers

$4.00

Dewers

$4.00

Disaronno

$4.00

DrMc-Cherry

$3.50

DrMc-Vanilla

$3.50

Fireball

$4.00

Godiva

$6.00

Goldschlager

$3.50

Grape Pucker

$3.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Icehole

$4.00

J+B

$3.50

Jack

$4.00

Jager

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed Tea

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.50

Johnny Walker

$4.00

Jose

$3.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$3.00

Kinky Pink

$3.00

Knucklenoggin

$6.00

Lord Calvert

$4.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Malibu

$3.50

Peach Crown

$4.00

Peachtree

$3.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Raspberry Pucker

$3.00

RtBeer Schnapps

$3.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$3.50

Screwball

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$3.50

Sloe Gin

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Strawberry Pucker

$3.00

Tanqurey

$5.00

Templeton

$4.00

Tito's

$4.50

Triple Sec

$3.00

UV Blue

$3.00

UV Cherry

$3.00

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Windsor

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.25

Well Gin

$3.25

Well Bourbon

$3.25

Well Rum

$3.25

Well Whiskey

$3.25

Well Tequila

$3.25

Well Scotch

$3.25

Shot

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Beer Buckets

$18.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Busch NA

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Mic Golden Light

$4.00

Mikes Lemonade

$3.50

Mikes Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Seagrams

$3.50

Stella

$4.00

Truley

$3.50

Ultra

$4.00

White Claw

$3.50

Draft Beer

Short Premium

$3.00

Short Domestic

$2.75

Tall Premium

$5.00

Tall Domestic

$4.00

Beer Pitcher Week

$8.00

Beer Pitcher Weekend

$6.00

House Specialty Drinks

Apple Jack

$3.00

B52

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Crazy Punch

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Grasshopper

$6.00

Hurricane Marg

$6.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Kamikazi

$3.00

Kicker

$2.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$4.50

Margarita 20 oz

$6.00

Martini

$5.50

Mojito

$6.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Mule

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pink Squirrel

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daq

$4.50

Strawberry Margarita

$4.50

Sunset Cooler

$6.00

Sweet Tea Teaser

$6.00

Sweetheart Shirly

$3.00

Texas Peach Fuzz

$6.00

Tropical Tango

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.50

White Russian

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.50

Red Zin

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$4.50

Riesling

$4.50

Rinks Apple Raz

$5.75

Moscoto

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

White Zin

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet

$4.50

Specials

Fish fry Special

$12.95

Fish Fry ReOrder

Hot Beef

$13.95

Soup and Salad

$10.95

Clothing

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Tshirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

240 North 8th Avenue East, Hartley, IA 51346

Directions

Gallery
Crazy Bob's Maximum Barbeque image

Map
