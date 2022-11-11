Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz New Paltz

202 Reviews

$$

232 Main St

New Paltz, NY 12561

Order Again

Popular Items

MEXICAN RICE BOWL
ASIAN RICE BOWL
Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl

STARTERS

Veggie Spring Roll (3)

$5.25
Thin Crispy Wontons (8)

Thin Crispy Wontons (8)

$6.95

(Pork) *served with Thai Sweet Chili

Flaming Wontons* (8)

Flaming Wontons* (8)

$6.95

*Spicy

Malay Curry Wonton*(8)

$6.95

Chicken Potsticker (8)

$7.95

Tempera Shrimp (5)

$7.50

served w. Spicy Mayo

Golden Crispy Tofu

$5.25

served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Hong Kong Style Fried Tofu*

$5.95

Hoisin Sauce, Sriracha, and Cilantro (spicy)

RICE BOWLZ

Rice bowls are different than fried rice in that the flavor components are arranged on a bed of rice rather than mixed or stir-fried in. This is why you will not find any oil at the bottom of our bowl.
ASIAN RICE BOWL

ASIAN RICE BOWL

Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce

MEXICAN RICE BOWL

MEXICAN RICE BOWL

Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.

STIR-NOODLE BOWLZ

"Stir-Noodle" concept is to remove the excessive oil cooking from the wok, by pouring the sauce into the bowl, and stirring it.
Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl

Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)

Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl

Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.

SOUP NOODLE BOWLZ

Miso based Broth
Curry Soup Bowl

Curry Soup Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (Cry-baby spicy)

Fusion Soup Noodle Bowl

Fusion Soup Noodle Bowl

Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro, and egg. With Crazy’s speciality sauce.

SALAD BOWLZ

Lettuce, Organic Spring Mix, mango salsa, and cheese. Sided w. Creamy Thai Sweet Chili dressing and wonton strips.

TERIYAKI TOFU SALAD

$12.95

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

FRIED PORKCHOP SALAD

$13.95

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

GRILL STEAK SALAD

$14.95

TERIYAKI STEAK SALAD

$14.95

TERIYAKI CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

GROUND STEAK SALAD

$14.95

GRILL LAMB SALAD

$15.95

GRILL SHRIMP SALAD

$14.95

TERIYAKI SHRIMP SALAD

$14.95

PORKBELLY SALAD

$14.95

KOREAN BULGOGI SALAD

$15.95

HAND-PULLED DUCK SALAD

$15.95

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM SALAD

$12.95

Black Beans Salad

$11.95

QUESADILLAS

served w. fresh salsa or mango salsa & sour cream on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Teriyaki Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Teriyaki Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Ground Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled Lamb Quesadilla

$11.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla

$11.95

Hand Pulled Duck Quesadilla

$11.95

Kimchi Quesadilla

$9.95

TACOS/BURRITOS

Organic Teriyaki Tofu Tacos

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Fried Pork Chop Tacos

$13.95

Fried Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Grilled Steak Tacos

$14.95

Teriyaki Steak Tacos

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Ground Steak Tacos

$14.95

Grilled Lamb Tacos

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Teriyaki Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Braised Pork Belly Taco

$14.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Taco

$15.95

Black Beans Taco

$11.95

Shiitake Mushroom Taco

$12.95

Hand Pulled Duck Taco

$15.95

Organic Teriyaki Tofu Burrito

$12.95

Black Bean Burrito

$11.95

Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito

$15.95

Shiitake Mushroom Burrito

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Fried Pork Chop Burrito

$13.95

Fried Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Grilled Steak Burrito

$14.95

Teriyaki Steak Burrito

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Ground Steak Burrito

$14.95

Grilled Lamb Burrito

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Teriyaki Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Braised Pork Belly Burrito

$14.95

Hand Pulled Duck Burrito

$15.95

LOTUS BUNZ

"Taco style" Chinese Steamed Bun

Teriyaki Tofu Lotus Bun

$8.95

with Pickled cucumber, carrot & Cilantro

Ground Steak Lotus Bun

$9.95

pickled cucumber & carrot, spicy mayo & cilantro

Korean Bulgogi Beef Lotus Bun

$9.95

topped w. Cilantro

Hand Pulled Duck Lotus Bun

$10.95

with scallion and Hoisin sauce

Braised Pork Belly Lotus Bun

$10.95

with Hoisin sauce, cilantro, & crushed peanuts

Fried Pork Chop Lotus Bun

$9.95

with Hoisin sauce, cilantro, & crushed peanut

Fried Chicken Lotus Bun

$9.95

with Hoisin sauce, cilantro, & crushed peanuts

NACHOS & CHIPS

Crazy Supreme Nachos

$11.95+

(Steak,Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese

Tortilla Chips w/ Guacamole

$5.95

Tortilla Chips w/ Fresh Salsa

$4.50

SIGNATURES

Crazy's Pad Thai

Crazy's Pad Thai

$13.95+

fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime

Crazy's Bibimbap

Crazy's Bibimbap

$13.95+

white rice topped with Sunny side up egg, Kimchi*, pickled cucumbers and carrots, red onion, bean sprouts, romaine lettuce. Served with Korean Red Pepper Paste on the side

Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos

Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos

$14.95

fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

three soft or crispy tacos with romaine lettuce, mango salsa & tempura shrimp topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo & cheese

SOUPS

Dumpling Soup (Chicken)

$5.95

Shanghai Wonton Soup (Pork)

$5.95

Malay Curry Wonton Soup

$5.95

Vegetable Soup

$4.95

SIDES

Steamed Broccoli

$5.95

Waffle Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Kimchi

$4.95

Guacamole

$2.95

White Rice (8oz)

$3.00

Brown Rice (8oz)

$3.50

Seasoned Rice (8oz)

$3.50

Noodle Side

$4.95+

Black Bean (8oz)

$2.95

Flour Tortilla (sheet)

$1.00

Lotus Bun (1pc Plain)

$1.00

Tofu (8oz)

$4.95

Shiitake Mushroom (8oz)

$4.95

Grill Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Fried Pork Chop (8oz)

$5.95

Fried Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Grill Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Chicken (8oz)

$5.95

Ground Steak (8oz)

$6.95

Grill Lamb (8oz)

$7.95

Grill Shrimp (8oz)

$6.95

Teriyaki Shrimp (8oz)

$6.95

Braised Porkbelly (3pcs)

$6.95

Bulgogi Beef (8oz)

$7.95

Handpulled Duck (8oz)

$7.95

Pickled Cucumber & Carrots (8oz)

$4.25

Open Item

MISC.

Signature Dry Rub Seasoning 8oz

$5.95

Signature Dry Rub Seasoning 16oz

$9.95

BUBBLE TEAS

Bubble tea can be found nationwide, from mall food courts to the drink menus of high-end restaurants. But its origins are in Taiwan. And while the drink is wildly popular, bubble tea — or boba tea as it is also frequently called — still remains a bit of a mystery. ^_~

Mango Juice Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Juice Tea

$6.00

White Peach Juice Tea

$6.00

Red Guava Juice Tea

$6.00

Passion Fruit Juice Tea

$6.00

Pineapple Juice Tea

$6.00

Litchi Juice Tea

$6.00

Honeydew Juice Tea

$6.00

Kiwi Juice Tea

$6.00

Original Milk Tea

$6.50

Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Green Tea

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Eternal Lover (Coffee & Black Tea)

$6.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50

Mango Cream Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Cream Milk Tea

$6.50

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.95

Strawberry Yakult

$5.95

Honeydew Yakult

$5.95

Litchi Yakult

$5.95

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.75

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Koffee Latte

$6.75

Vegan Matcha Latte

$6.75
Pink Paradise (v)(cf)

Pink Paradise (v)(cf)

$6.50

Muddy Coffee

$6.50

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Peachy Cream (v) ( cf)

$6.50

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE SODA

$2.95

GLASS BOTTLE SODA

$2.70Out of stock

THAI ICED TEA 24oz

$5.95

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.95

VIETNAMESE HOT COFFEE

$4.95

UNSWEETENED JASMINE ICED TEA

$2.95

UNSWEETENED BLACK ICED TEA

$2.95

Honey Jasmine Iced Tea 24oz

$5.95

Strawberry Iced Tea 24oz

$5.95

Peach Iced Tea 24oz

$5.95

Can Soda ( Sprite)

$1.75

Can Soda (Diet Coke)

$1.75

Can Soda (Ginger Ale )

$1.75

24oz Tumbler

24oz Tumbler BPA Free Great for BOBA TEAS Reusable Straw included.
24oz TUMBLER w. Straw

24oz TUMBLER w. Straw

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come and Enjoy!

Website

Location

232 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

