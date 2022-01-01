Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Cajun

8578 Edinburgh Center Dr N

Brooklyn Center, MN 55443

Seafood Boil

Boil

Seafood Platter

$45.99

Starters

Spicy Wings

$12.99+

Cajun Wings

$14.99+

Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Fried Frog Legs

$7.99+

Fried Gator

$9.99

Cajun Gator

$11.99

Cajun Calamari

$9.99

Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

Crab Balls (12)

$9.99

Crawfish Pie

$4.99

Meat Pie

$3.99

Boudin Balls (4)

$8.99

Boudin Link

$6.99

Boudin Eggroll

$4.99

Turkey Neck

$6.99

Cajun Shrimp (10)

$15.99

Raw Oysters

$17.99+

Fried Baskets

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$12.49+

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Catfish Basket

$10.99+

Catfish Strips Basket

$10.99+

Fried Oyster Basket

$11.99+

Walleye Basket

$12.99+

Crawfish Basket

$11.99

Combo Pick 2

$20.99

Crazy Cajun Combo Basket

$25.99

Family Pack

Shrimp Family Pack (24)

$44.99

Catfish Family Pack (12)

$48.99

Six & Six

$38.99

Twelve & Twelve

$67.99

Loud Seafood Pack

$194.99

Gumbo Rice

Crawfish Etouffee

$7.99+

Seafood Gumbo

$7.99+

Chicken Gumbo

$5.99+

Red Beans

$6.99+

Po-Boys

Chicken Po-Boy

$9.99

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.99

Catfish Po-Boy

$13.99

Crawfish Po-Boy

$13.99

Oyster Po-Boy

$13.99

Dun's Special Po-Boy

$15.99

Kid's Meal

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Catfish Strips (3)

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets (6)

$5.99

Sides and Salads

French Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Hushpuppies (8)

$3.99

Catfish Fillet (1)

$6.99

Walleye Fillet (1)

$12.99

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp (1)

$3.99

Sausage (2)

$1.99

Corn (2)

$1.99

Potatoes (3)

$1.99

House Salad

$4.99

Garlic Bread (3)

$1.99

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Side Butter Garlic

$5.00

Side Coco

$5.00

Side Melted Butter

$1.85

Cajun Seasoning

$3.00

PoBoy Bread

$2.99

Extras

Bibs

$1.25

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Extra House Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Mayo

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Lemons

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

TOGO Cup Coco

$13.00

TOGO Cup Garlic Butter

$13.00

TOGO Melted Butter

$2.00

TOGO Side Coco

$6.00

TOGO Side Garlic Butter

$6.00

Weekly Specials

Wednesday Seafood Platter

$36.99

Thursday Oysters

$10.50+

Monday Crawfish

$8.99

Superbowl Specials

SB Tray

$47.99

SB Tray - Cajun

$51.99

Gls White Wine

RIESLING

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

HOUSE WHITE

$4.00

Bottle White Wine

J.J. MÜLLER RIESLING

$18.00

ZONIN PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

LUCCIO PINOT GRIGIO

$21.00

CONCANNON SAUVIGNON BLANC

$18.00

BOOMTOWN CHARDONNAY

$24.00

Gls Red Wine

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

MÉNAGE À TROIS RED

$7.00

HESS RED BLEND

$10.00

MERLOT

$8.00

MALBEC

$8.00

HOUSE RED

$4.00

Bottle Red Wine

CHLOE PINOT NOIR

$24.00

MÉNAGE À TROIS RED

$21.00

HESS SELECT TREO BLEND

$30.00

BARONE FINI MERLOT

$24.00

DOÑA PAULA MALBEC

$24.00

Tap Beer

Coors

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Surly Furious

$5.00

Surly Hell

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Goose island 312

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Pitcher Beer

Blue Moon Pitcher

$14.00

Stella Cidre Pitcher

$14.00

Surly Furious Pitcher

$14.00

Surly Hell Pitcher

$14.00

Alaskan Amber Pitcher

$14.00

Heineken Pitcher

$14.00

Coors Pitcher

$11.00

Michelob Pitcher

$11.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Shock Top

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Frozen Sangria

RED Sangria

$12.00

WHITE Sangria

$12.00

MIX Sangria

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Ice Tea (sweet/unsweet)

$1.99

Togo Drink

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8578 Edinburgh Center Dr N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55443

Directions

