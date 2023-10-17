Crazy Cat Eat Up - 1491 Canton Mart Road Suite12
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Eat Up!
Location
1491 Canton Mart Road Suite12, Jackson, MS 39211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Jackson
No Reviews
1220 E Northside Dr #355 Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant