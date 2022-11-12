A map showing the location of CRAZY CRAB 1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1View gallery
Seafood

CRAZY CRAB 1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1

No reviews yet

1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1

El Paso, TX 79925

APPETIZERS

Hushpuppies(10)

$3.99

Cheese Stick (6)

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Crispy Avocado

$7.99

Crazy Tots

$7.99

Cocktail Shrimp

$8.99

Chicken Wing(6 Piece)

$7.99

Chicken Wing(12 Piece)

$14.99

Chip and Queso

$1.99

Appetizer Platter

$13.99

Raw Oyster(6)

$10.99

Raw Oyster(12)

$19.99

Steam Oyster(6)

$10.99

Steam Oyster(12)

$19.99

FRIED BASKETS

All baskets come with fries

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Fried Okra

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket (8 Pcs)

$10.99

Fried Catfish Basket (4 Pcs)

$11.99

Fried Oyster Basket (8 Pcs)

$11.99

Chicken Tender Basket (4 Pcs)

$10.99

Combo Fried Basket A

$14.99

3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp

Combo Fried Basket B

$16.99

5 pcs shrimp, 6pcs calamari & 5 pcs fried oyster

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

SIGNATURE COMBO

El Chuco

$23.00

1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)

Chamizal

$45.00

Bliss Combo

$59.00

Scenic Drive

$65.00

Chicouahua

$95.00

King Tower

$129.99

Queen Tower

$99.99

BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO

BYO

RICE AND PASTA

Seafood Pasta

$18.99

Egg Fried Rice

$8.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Seafood Rice

$14.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.99

White Rice

$1.49

DESSERTS

Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

$4.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Smore's Lava Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$7.99

EXTRAS

Corn(1)

$1.50

Potato(1)

$1.00

Egg(1)

$1.00

Sausage(1/2lb)

$4.00

Butter

$1.50

Sauce

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Seafood Tower

King's Tower

$129.99

Queen's Tower

$99.99

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with fries and a drink.

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Raspberry

$1.99

Strawberry Melon

$1.99

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

Yellow Edition

$3.50

Summer Edition

$3.50

Red Edition

$3.50

Sugarfree

$3.50

Regular

$3.50

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1, El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

