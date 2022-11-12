Seafood
CRAZY CRAB 1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1188 North Yarbrough Drive Ste F1, El Paso, TX 79925
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
CRAZY CRAB - 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530
No Reviews
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530 El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurant
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway - 6946 Gateway East
No Reviews
6946 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79915
View restaurant