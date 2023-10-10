Noor Kitchen & Cocktails 4312 Big Tree Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4312 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd - 4705 W. Gate City Blvd
No Reviews
4705 W. Gate City Blvd greensboro, NC 27407
View restaurant
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Friendly
4.2 • 174
6909 Downwind Rd Greensboro, NC 27409
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center (NC)
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant