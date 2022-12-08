Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Dave's Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

805 West 7th Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

A Giant Slice Topped Twice
The Monstrosity Pie
A Monster Slice

Pizza

A Giant Slice Topped Twice

A Giant Slice Topped Twice

$6.99

A giant slice of pizza with up to 2 insane toppings of your choice!

A Monster Slice

A Monster Slice

$7.99

A monster of a pizza slice with all the toppings you want. Pile them up and create a monstrosity of your own!

That's Cheesy! Pizza

That's Cheesy! Pizza

$11.99+

A 12 or 18 inch hand tossed pizza with mozzarella cheese and Crazy Dave's signature pizza sauce. YUM!

Create a Crazy Pizza

Create a Crazy Pizza

$11.99+

Create a crazy combination. Begin with cheese, add toppings as you wish! Only pay for the toppings you want to add.

The Monstrosity Pie

The Monstrosity Pie

$16.99+

A 12 or 18 inch pizza pie, with all the toppings you could wish for, all included in the price. Create your own monstrosity of epic proportions!

The White Wonder Pizza

The White Wonder Pizza

$13.99+

The first white wonder was Wonder Bread. The second is this 12 or 18 inch white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, and an olive oil based Crazy Dave's signature white sauce. Will you remember the Wonder?

The Bonkers BLT Pizza

The Bonkers BLT Pizza

$13.99+Out of stock

Crazy Dave's pizza with crispy bacon, cooked and then sprinkled with fresh lettuce and diced fresh tomato on the top. Be healthy and eat your pizza too!

Psycho Supreme Pizza

Psycho Supreme Pizza

$15.99+

This pizza is hot but a psycho, a little bit psycho, with pepperoni slices, sausage crumbles, diced bell pepper, diced white onion and black olive circles. Combined with mozzarella cheese and Crazy Dave's signature sauce.

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.49Out of stock

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$9.43Out of stock

Personal Psycho

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Dog

$3.99Out of stock

Salads

Cranky Caesar Salad

Cranky Caesar Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ground Black Pepper and Caesar Dressing

Appetizers

Feisty Fries

Feisty Fries

$4.99

Hot, crispy fries with your choice of seasoning sprinkled on top and dipping sauce on the side.

Feisty Cheese Fries

Feisty Cheese Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Piping hot , crispy fries covered with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon crumbles on the top.

Odd Onion Rings

Odd Onion Rings

$6.99

Hot, crunchy, and crispy onion rings beer battered with your choice of dipping sauces.

Brazen Boneless Wings

Brazen Boneless Wings

$8.99

6 crispy, tender boneless wings with your choice of a dry rub or smothered sauce. Served with celery sticks and a dipping sauce on the side.

Mental Mozzarella Sticks

Mental Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 giant, crispy and melty mozzarella sticks with Crazy Dave's Signature Marinara sauce on the side.

Oreos

$4.99

Drinks

Can of Pepsi

Can of Pepsi

$1.50
Can of Diet Pepsi

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock
Can of Mountain Dew

Can of Mountain Dew

$1.50
Can of Sierra Mist

Can of Sierra Mist

$1.50Out of stock
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Make your own Pasta

Fettuccine with Crazy Dave's Red Sauce

Fettuccine with Crazy Dave's Red Sauce

$12.99

Delicious Fettuccine with Crazy Dave's Red sauce with all the veggies you want sautéed to perfection!

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Delicious Fettuccine alfredo cooked to order with all the sautéed veggies included!

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$14.99

Fettuccine alfredo with beef and a splash of red sauce and of course add all the sautéed veggies!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So? You dare come and eat at Crazy Dave's? I should probably warn you that the Giant Monstrosity is not for the faint of heart! Nor are the Brazen Boneless Wings. Pick your flavors and toppings wisely, because there sure are a lot of 'em. Oh, and the Cranky Caesar Salad? You might want to stay away. It's been known to be so good it's insane! Don't blame Crazy Dave if you can't resist coming back for more. He's out of his mind, so you might not want to cross him!

Location

805 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

