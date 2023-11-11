No reviews yet
5007 West Pico Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Egg, smoked spicy gouda, tomato & spinach and your choice of meat between a buttery croissant.
Delicious french toast sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with syrup.
Soul satisfying any time of the day option of fresh avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, olive oil atop toasted garlic butter flatbread.
Locally sourced fresh Rosemary focaccia, egg, provolone cheese, bacon, tomato, crazy sauce.
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crazy sauce.