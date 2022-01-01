Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRAZY FRYS

No reviews yet

1121 E. Miller St.

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Habanero

Entree

Caribbean Jerk

$10.75

Crazy Bacon

$11.75

Crazy BBQ

$10.75

Freddy Frys

$10.75

Monster Lobster

$15.95

Return of the Mac

$12.95

Nashville Hot

$10.75

The Westside Fry's

$10.75

Build Your Own

$10.75

Chilli Cheese Fry's

$10.75

Mango Habanero

$10.75

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$9.95

8 Piece Wings

$12.95

12 Piece Wings

$15.95

Sides

Salad

$6.95

Corn

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Drinks

Blue Tiger Lemonade

$2.95

Crazy Shirley

$2.95

Jay's Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Mizzou Mango Lemonade

$2.95

Capital City Lemonade

$2.95

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Coca Cola

$1.25

Diet Coca Cola

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Watermelon Lemonade

$2.95

Original Lemonade

$2.95

Crazy Shirley

$2.95

Desserts

Dessert Fries

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
You've never had Fry's this crazy! Crazy Fry's pushes the boundaries of one of the world's all time favorites. We've elevated French Fry's to a whole new level producing flavors to new heights. Come in and enjoy! It's a unique experience that anyone can enjoy because they can have Fry's anyway they want. Our mission is to give every food lover a phenomenal experience while eating Crazy Fry's.

1121 E. Miller St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Directions

