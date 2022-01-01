CRAZY FRYS
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
You've never had Fry's this crazy! Crazy Fry's pushes the boundaries of one of the world's all time favorites. We've elevated French Fry's to a whole new level producing flavors to new heights. Come in and enjoy! It's a unique experience that anyone can enjoy because they can have Fry's anyway they want. Our mission is to give every food lover a phenomenal experience while eating Crazy Fry's.
1121 E. Miller St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
