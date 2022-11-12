Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

28 Reviews

150 Madison Ave

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Cappuccino

hot

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Red Eye

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Steamer

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$3.00

White Mocha

$4.75+

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.25+

cold

Americano Iced

$3.50+

Latte Iced

$4.25+

Mocha Iced

$4.75+

Chai Latte Iced

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

White Mocha Iced

$4.75+

Iced Bucktown

$4.75+

Rock on Ice

$4.75+Out of stock

Maple latte with whipped cream and bourbon praline pecans

frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Java Frappe

$5.25+

Spiced Chai Frappe

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

BUTTERIFFIC Frappe

$8.75+

Cookies & Cream

$7.75+

fridge

Sparkling Rainwater

$2.75

Still Rainwater

$2.75

Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.75

Organic Whole Milk

$2.50

IZZE Flavored Sparkling Juice

$2.75

special + seasonal

The Memphis

$3.50+

Daily drip coffee with a Butteriffic Shortbread Cookie

The Bucktown

$4.75+

3/4 ounce clover honey adash of cayenne pepper 3oz. coconut milk 5oz. whole dairy milk Doubleshot espresso (sweet, malty, hints of chocolate)

The Rodeo

$4.75

equal parts milk/espresso - cold milk and 2 pumps vanilla syrup at bottom of 8 oz cup - holding a spoon upside down, pour double shot down one side of the cup. top with whipped cream if customer wants

The Sietch

$4.75+

Latte with white mocha, vanilla, cinnamon topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

The Orchard

$4.75+

Latte with Blue Magnolia Warm Apple Pie simple syrup, Cinnamon and a double shot

The Pumpkin Patch

$7.75+

Chai latte with pumpkin syrup, cinnamon and a double shot

The North Pole

$4.75+Out of stock

food

Almond Danish

$5.50

Cherry Danish

$5.50

Cheese Danish

$5.50

Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Babka

$3.50

Chocolate Babka

$3.50

Steel Cut Oats

$4.50

Butteriffic Short Bread Cookie

$0.75

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Dave's Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$3.50

Dave's Blueberry Bagel

$3.50

Beneva Mayweather XL Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Beneva Mayweather Cinnashot

$9.00

downtown kit

Downtown Kits contain a combination of true Memphis delights. Crazy Gander Coffee Company offers delivery service - exclusively for the 'Downtown Kit' - to offices in the immediate downtown area. Our standard downtown kits: Memphis Moves serves 8 1 hour prep time required Mega Memphis serves 16 24 hours prep time required Call 901-552-3852 to confirm delivery details.
Mega Memphis

Mega Memphis

$175.50

Downtown Kits contain a combination of true Memphis delights. Mega Memphis – serves 16 24 hours prep time required *we offer comparable substitutions when there is less than 24 hours notice. Call 901-552-3852 to confirm delivery. *We do not charge a delivery fee. Gratuity accepted & appreciated. -- Two carafes (96oz) of our daily drip coffee and Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies. *Kit includes cups, stir sticks, napkins, a variety of sweeteners and half&half. Beneva Mayweather Cinn-A-Shots Two packages of homemade gourmet cinnamon yeast rolls. *6-7 per pack Babka 2 Cinnamon slices 2 Chocolate slices Danish 3 Cheese 2 Almond 1 Cherry Bagels 3 Everything 2 Jalapeno Cheddar +cream cheese and butter Steel Cut Oats 4 twelve oz cups served with blueberries and granola +butter and sugar Crazy Gander Coffee Company offers delivery service - exclusively for the 'Downtown Kit' - to offices in

Memphis Moves

Memphis Moves

$49.00

Downtown Kits contain a combination of true Memphis delights. Memphis Moves – serves 8 1 hour prep time required Call 901-552-3852 to confirm delivery details. *We do not charge a delivery fee. Gratuity accepted and appreciated. -- One carafe (96oz) of our daily drip coffee and Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies. *Kit includes cups, stir sticks, napkins, a variety of sweeteners and half&half. Beneva Mayweather Cinn-A-Shots One package of homemade gourmet cinnamon yeast rolls. *6-7 per pack

coffee service - in store pick up

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, 8 oz cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

coffee service for 8

$40.00

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

coffee service for 16

$80.00

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

coffee service for 24

$120.00

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

coffee service for 32

$160.00

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

coffee service for 40

$200.00

Coffee Service includes: Butteriffic Short Bread Cookies, cups, stir sticks, napkins, sweeteners, and half & half.

Plumage

Blue trucker hat w/gander patch

$25.00

Grey T Shirt

$20.00

Online Orders Please include the recipient's full name, address and phone number with area code in the special instructions section below. Thank you!

Teal T Shirt

$20.00

Online Orders Please include the recipient's full name, address and phone number with area code in the special instructions section below. Thank you!

Elevation T Shirt (Black)

$20.00

Tote bag

$12.00

3” Round - Orange Gander

$2.00

2"x4" - Teal Gander

$2.00

Whole Beans

Bali Blue Moon

$19.50

Ring of Fire

$19.00

Nicaragua Organic Direct Trade

$24.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

Website

Location

150 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

