  • Olathe
  • Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St
Crazy Good Barbeque 16695A W 151st St

16695A 151st St

Olathe, KS 66062

Popular Items

French Fries
KC Original
Baby Back Ribs

Smoked Short Ribs

Smoked Short Rib Dinner - Single

$24.99

Smoked Beef Short Rib, Home Fries and Braised Carrots

Specials (Copy)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and Chipolte Ranch.

Appetizers

Mad Meatballs

$1.89+

Bacon wrapped meatball, smoked and glazed in our BBQ sauce

Wings

$9.99+

Smoked Wings

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips with Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99+

Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

BBQ Nachos

$6.99+

Nachos topped with Nacho Cheese, BBQ Beans, Pulled Pork, Creamy Sriracha Sauce and Slice Jalapenos for One

Mister Hamey

$3.99

Smoked Ham Salad and Crackers

Soup and Salad

Smoked Cobb Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Eggs, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, and Smoked Chicken

Aunt Bea's Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, red onion, Feta cheese and walnuts

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese

Potato Soup

$4.99+

Potato soup topped with cheese and bacon

Chili Bowl

$9.99

No bean chili topped with cheese and creamy Sriracha sauce. Served with a piece of cornbread.

Chili - Quart

$17.99Out of stock

No bean chili topped with cheese and creamy Sriracha sauce

Sandwiches

Hand Cut Brisket

$8.99+

Burnt Ends

$8.99+

Pulled Chicken

$6.99+

Ham

$6.99+

Pulled Pork

$6.99+

House Crafted Sausage

$6.99+

Smoked Turkey

$6.99+

Burnt End Burner

$10.99

Burnt Ends topped with Provolone, Onion Strings and House Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Carolina Splendor

$8.99

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork topped with Creamy Slaw and Fried Pickles

KC Original

$10.99

Hickory Smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork topped with Thick Crispy Bacon and Onion Strings

Lone Star Power

$10.49

Hickory Smoked Brisket and Slice Sausage topped with Onion Strings

Simply Good

$9.99

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast topped with Thick Crispy Bacon and Sweet & Tangy Slaw

Plain Dog

$3.99

All beef hotdog

Straight Jacket

$6.99

All beef hotdog stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon

Sides

Burnt End BBQ Beans

$2.99+

Gluten Free

Cheesy Corn

$3.99+

Creamy Slaw

$2.99+

Gluten Free

Country Green Beans

$3.99+

Gluten Free

Loaded Potato Casserole

$3.99+

Gluten Free

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Red Potato Salad

$2.99+

Gluten Free

Sweet & Tangy Slaw

$2.99+

Gluten Free

French Fries

$2.79+

Natural Cut Seasoned Fries Gluten Free

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.09+

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries Gluten Free

Onion Strings

$3.99+

Thin Crispy Onion Strings

Signature Plates

Burnt Ends Plate

$17.99

1/2 Pound of Tender Burnt Ends served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Ribs N' Chicken

$16.49

1/4 Smoked Chicken and 3 Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Single Meat Plate

$12.99

Choice of 1 meat served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Certifiably Delicious

$15.99

Choice of 2 meats served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Insanely Good

$17.99

2 Baby Back Ribs and choice of 2 meats served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Championship Sampler

$24.49

2 Baby Back Ribs, 1/4 Smoked Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Lil' Chicken Plate

$10.49

1/4 Smoked Chicken served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Smokin' Chicken

$13.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Wickedly Good

$17.99

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Positively Berserk

$26.99

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread

Family Dinner

$54.99

Choice of 2 Meats (1 lb each), 2 Sharer sides, 4 Buns and BBQ Sauce

Meat

Hand Cut Brisket

$19.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

Burnt Ends

$19.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

Ham

$16.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

Mister Hamey

$13.99

Smoked Ham Salad - Gluten Free

Pulled Chicken

$16.99

Gluten Free If ordering over 3 pounds please call to order.

Pulled Pork

$16.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

House Crafted Sausage

$16.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

Smoked Turkey

$16.99

Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

Gluten Free

Baby Back Rib Bone

$3.99

Gluten Free

Kids

All Beef Hotdog

$5.99

All Beef Hotdog served with Fries, Applesauce or Manadrin Oranges

Lil Pitmaster Sandwich

$6.99

Choice of Meat on a Slider Bun served with Fries, Applesauce or Manadrin Oranges

Desserts

Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding

$2.99Out of stock

Rich, chocolatey bread pudding

Bread

Cornbread

$1.25

Cornbread and Butter

Bun

$1.00

Regular Bun

Slider Bun

$1.00

Slider Bun

Pack of Buns (12)

$4.99

Pack of Regular Buns

Pack of Slider Buns

$4.99

Pack of Slider Buns

Sauce

Competition Sauce

$5.99

Bottle of Competition, Sweet & Tangy Sauce

Red Eye Sauce

$5.99

Bottle of Red Eye, Hot Sauce

Extra Napkins Sauce

$5.99

Bottle of Extra Napkins, Thick & Sweet Sauce