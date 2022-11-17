Crazy Good Barbeque 16695A W 151st St
16695A 151st St
Olathe, KS 66062
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mad Meatballs
Bacon wrapped meatball, smoked and glazed in our BBQ sauce
Wings
Smoked Wings
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickle Chips with Ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
BBQ Nachos
Nachos topped with Nacho Cheese, BBQ Beans, Pulled Pork, Creamy Sriracha Sauce and Slice Jalapenos for One
Mister Hamey
Smoked Ham Salad and Crackers
Soup and Salad
Smoked Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Eggs, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, and Smoked Chicken
Aunt Bea's Salad
Mixed greens, Mandarin oranges, red onion, Feta cheese and walnuts
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese
Potato Soup
Potato soup topped with cheese and bacon
Chili Bowl
No bean chili topped with cheese and creamy Sriracha sauce. Served with a piece of cornbread.
Chili - Quart
No bean chili topped with cheese and creamy Sriracha sauce
Sandwiches
Hand Cut Brisket
Burnt Ends
Pulled Chicken
Ham
Pulled Pork
House Crafted Sausage
Smoked Turkey
Burnt End Burner
Burnt Ends topped with Provolone, Onion Strings and House Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Carolina Splendor
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork topped with Creamy Slaw and Fried Pickles
KC Original
Hickory Smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork topped with Thick Crispy Bacon and Onion Strings
Lone Star Power
Hickory Smoked Brisket and Slice Sausage topped with Onion Strings
Simply Good
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast topped with Thick Crispy Bacon and Sweet & Tangy Slaw
Plain Dog
All beef hotdog
Straight Jacket
All beef hotdog stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon
Sides
Burnt End BBQ Beans
Gluten Free
Cheesy Corn
Creamy Slaw
Gluten Free
Country Green Beans
Gluten Free
Loaded Potato Casserole
Gluten Free
Mac & Cheese
Red Potato Salad
Gluten Free
Sweet & Tangy Slaw
Gluten Free
French Fries
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries Gluten Free
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries Gluten Free
Onion Strings
Thin Crispy Onion Strings
Signature Plates
Burnt Ends Plate
1/2 Pound of Tender Burnt Ends served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Ribs N' Chicken
1/4 Smoked Chicken and 3 Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Single Meat Plate
Choice of 1 meat served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Certifiably Delicious
Choice of 2 meats served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Insanely Good
2 Baby Back Ribs and choice of 2 meats served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Championship Sampler
2 Baby Back Ribs, 1/4 Smoked Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Lil' Chicken Plate
1/4 Smoked Chicken served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Smokin' Chicken
1/2 Smoked Chicken served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Wickedly Good
1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Positively Berserk
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs served with one side and a piece of cornbread
Family Dinner
Choice of 2 Meats (1 lb each), 2 Sharer sides, 4 Buns and BBQ Sauce
Meat
Hand Cut Brisket
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
Burnt Ends
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
Ham
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
Mister Hamey
Smoked Ham Salad - Gluten Free
Pulled Chicken
Gluten Free If ordering over 3 pounds please call to order.
Pulled Pork
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
House Crafted Sausage
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
Smoked Turkey
Gluten Free. If ordering over 5 pounds please call to order.
Baby Back Ribs
Gluten Free
Baby Back Rib Bone
Gluten Free