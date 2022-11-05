Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Crazy Good Kitchen Malden

606 Reviews

$

906 Eastern Ave

Malden, MA 02148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

SO CRAZY GOOD!

Website

Location

906 Eastern Ave, Malden, MA 02148

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Crazy Good Kitchen image
Crazy Good Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rising Eagle Publick House - Melrose
orange star3.9 • 129
505 Main Street Melrose, MA 02176
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub-
orange star4.4 • 464
1004 Bennington St Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Street Bistro
orange star4.0 • 12
83 Main street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Atwood's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,049
877 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Mass Ave. cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Malden

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
orange star4.7 • 7,980
1288 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Mystic Station
orange star4.7 • 1,099
139 Pleasant St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,092
114 Ferry St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex
orange star5.0 • 1
342 Pearl St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Malden
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston