Crazy King Burrito Fairborn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Burritos
Location
2624 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Basil's On Market - Beavercreek Ohio
No Reviews
2729 Fairfield commons Beavercreek, OH 45301
View restaurant
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB - Beavercreek, Ohio
No Reviews
3725 Presidental Drive Beavercreek, OH 45324
View restaurant