Crazy King Burrito Fairborn

review star

No reviews yet

2624 Colonel Glenn Hwy

Fairborn, OH 45324

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Asada
#8 Crazy King
#3 Molida Al Chipotle

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00

Our made fresh guacamole featuring avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, salt, pepper, and finished with squeezed limes. Served with tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.00

Bean & Cheese Dip

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.00

Classics #1-4

#1 Bean & Cheese

$5.00+

Creamy, delicious goodness packed with flavor for picky eaters. It's made just like the name says with ample amounts of beans and cheese only.

#2 Asada

$10.00+

Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream

#3 Molida Al Chipotle

$10.00+

If ground beef had a party this would be the hotspot. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Ground Beef, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream

#4 Tinga de Pollo

$10.00+

Shredded chicken never had it so good. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Tinga de Pollo (Chicken with Tinga Sauce) , Lettuce, Sour Cream

Shrimp #5-7

#5 Al Mojo de Ajo

$10.00+

A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream

#6 Al Chipotle

$10.00+

Kick up your shrimp craving with this yummy catch. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream

#7 A La Diabla

$10.00+

A little heat, a little shrimp makes life a little better. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, A la Diabla Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream

King Burritos #8-10

#8 Crazy King

$14.00+

This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream

#9 Crispy Cali

$14.00+

Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce

#10 Loco Veggie

$8.00+

Make room for the original vegetable fiesta. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Vegetable Oil, Garlic, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Breakfast #11-13

#11 Chorizo y Papa

$7.00+

Traditional omelettes are jealous of this extraordinary concoction. Made with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Eggs, Chorizo

#12 Ham & Egg

$7.00+

After this morning treat, the rest of the day is a cakewalk. Made with Beans, Cheese, Butter, Ham, Large Eggs

#13 Veggie Break

$7.00+

Packed with healthy veggies to get you up and going. Made with Beans, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.

Mexican Coca-Cola Light

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.

Jarrito - Traditional Mexican soda in a multitude of flavors.

Jarrito Apple

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.00

Jarrito Watermelon

$3.00

House Made

Horchata

$3.00

Creamy rice milk with an almond/cinnamon finish.

Jamaica

$3.00

Hibiscus iced tea with a sweet, flowery twist.

Tamarindo

$3.00

Simply delicious with a sweet and sour taste.

Water

Canned Water

$3.00

Ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging. Recyclable? Check. Climate Neutral? You bet.

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging. Recyclable? Check. Climate Neutral? You bet.

Refill-CKB Bottle

Refill

$1.00

Mexican Ice Box Dessert

Ice Box Dessert

$3.00

A cool, creamy no-bake treat with layers of sweet filling. Key lime flavor

Kids Chicken Tenders and Potato Wedges

Three Chicken tenders with a handful of seasoned potato wedges.

Kids Chicken Tenders and Potato Wedges

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Cheesy and simple! Add your favorite meat to get your protein.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Rice Only

As simple as it gets for the pickiest eaters.

Kids Rice Bowl

$4.00

T-Shirts

Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Sauces

A La Diabla-5oz

$5.00

Al Chipotle-5oz

$5.00

Verde-5oz

$5.00

Drink Wares

Pint Glasses

$15.00

Water Bottle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Mexican Burritos

Crazy King Burrito image
Crazy King Burrito image

