Crazy King Burrito Little Rock AR
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Burritos
Location
401 South Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR 72211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Purple Cow - Chenal - 11602 Chenal Pkwy
No Reviews
11602 Chenal Pkwy Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant
Community Bakery Shackleford
4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
No Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant