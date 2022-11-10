- Home
Crazy King Burrito Stevensville
4107 Red Arrow Hwy
Stevensville, MI 49127
Popular Items
Cold
Hot
Classics #1-4
#1 Bean & Cheese
Creamy, delicious goodness packed with flavor for picky eaters. It's made just like the name says with ample amounts of beans and cheese only.
#2 Asada
Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#3 Molida Al Chipotle
If ground beef had a party this would be the hotspot. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Ground Beef, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#4 Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken never had it so good. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Tinga de Pollo (Chicken with Tinga Sauce) , Lettuce, Sour Cream
Shrimp #5-7
#5 Al Mojo de Ajo
A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#6 Al Chipotle
Kick up your shrimp craving with this yummy catch. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#7 A La Diabla
A little heat, a little shrimp makes life a little better. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, A la Diabla Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream
King Burritos #8-10
#8 Crazy King
This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#9 Crispy Cali
Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce
#10 Loco Veggie
Make room for the original vegetable fiesta. Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Vegetable Oil, Garlic, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Breakfast #11-13
#11 Chorizo y Papa
Traditional omelettes are jealous of this extraordinary concoction. Made with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Eggs, Chorizo
#12 Ham & Egg
After this morning treat, the rest of the day is a cakewalk. Made with Beans, Cheese, Butter, Ham, Large Eggs
#13 Veggie Break
Packed with healthy veggies to get you up and going. Made with Beans, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Coca-Cola
Mexican Coca-Cola
Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Sprite
Produced and imported from Mexico in a nostalgic glass bottle, it is made with cane sugar. Great taste you recognize without the processed sugars.
Jarrito - Traditional Mexican soda in a multitude of flavors.
House Made
Water
Mexican Ice Box Dessert
Churros
Kids Chicken Tenders and Potato Wedges
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Rice Only
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Mexican Burritos
4107 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127