Crazy Munchies Pizza
1405 Harpers Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Wacamole Latin Food
Appetizers
Street Taco
Burritos
Burrito California
Grilles steak, melted cheese over a bed of French fries, pico and sour cream
Burrito San Jose
One big flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, side pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Ribeye
A whole ribeye steak wrapped in a big flour tortilla, rice and beans
Philly Steak Burrito
Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled
Burrito Bowl
Pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salad, cheese, chicken or steak
Quesadillas
Empanadas
Crazy Munchies
Appetizers
Pizza by the Slice
Stromboli & Calzones
Calzone with Ricotta, Mozzarella
Lunch Specials
Deluxe Sandwiches and Hamburger
Original Philly
Onions, cheese and mayonnaise
Rib Eye Sandwich
Onions, roasted peppers, cheese and mayonnaise
Cowboy Burger
Premium beef patty, fried egg, bacon, tomato, smoked Cheddar cheese, fried onions, and deluxe salad
Munchies Burger
Premium beef patty, cheese and our tartar sauce
Tango Burger
Premium beef patty, bacon, cheese, and roasted red peppers
Milanese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Italian Hoagie
Mortadella, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions