Crazy Peak Boutique

216 Mcleod Street

Big Timber, MT 59011

Order Again

Lunch Menu

The Buckaroo

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef & Cheddar on Brioche Bun (Certified Angus Roast Beef WI Chips & Pickle Spear)

The Wrangler

$10.00

savory Chicken salad on Croissant (with Chopped Celery, Dill Pickles, and Dill weedl

The Cayuse

$10.00

Chicken Salad sandwich or Wrap w/Chips (With Toasted Almonds & Dried Apricots on Elderberry Croissant)

The Rustler

$10.00

Roast Beef sandwich or Wrap W/Chips (with provolone, spinach, sprouts, cucumber & Red Onion)

The Puncher

$10.00

Turkey sandwich or Wrap W/Chips (with Havarti, spinach, cucumber. sprouts, & Microgreens

The Cow Poke

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Honey W/ Chips

The Bronc Buster

$12.00

Burnt End Loaded Nachos (Erisket Burnt Ends, Poblano Peppers, corn, Black Beans, Green onion, € Nacho Cheese Over corn Tortilla chips)

The Remuda

$12.00

Charcuterie for One (Dry salami, 2 Cheeses, Mixed Nuts, Dried Fruit, and Crackers)

The Greenhorn One Trip

$8.00

The Greenhorn Soup & Salad Bar

$10.00

soup cup

$4.00

soup bowl

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$4.00

Lobster Mac Special

$14.00

Turkey Dinner

$14.00

Grilled Cuban Special

$12.00

soda

$2.00

tea

$3.00

fraps

$4.00

water

$2.00

Lasagna Plus Salad Bar Special

$16.00

Rockstar

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Beer

$4.00

Microbrew

$5.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Fried Chicken BLT Biscuit Special

$12.00

Lobster Mac Special

$14.00

Roasted Pork & Avocado Nachos

$12.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$5.00

Pom Mimosa

$7.00

Lobster Roll

$15.00

Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich Special

$12.00

Lava Cake

$5.00

Ground Beef Nacho Special

$12.00

Tri Tip Philly

$12.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$12.00

seafood enchilada

$12.00

chicken enchilada

$12.00

steak enchilada

$12.00

Crispy Pork Belly Jalapeno Nachos

$12.00

chili and cinnamon roll

$10.00

Bread Loaf

$5.00

1/2 Sand & Soup

$10.00

cinnamon roll

$5.00

Bread Bowl

$5.00

Dinner Menu

Ribeye steak

$30.00

With choice of cheddar, provolone, havarti, or american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun with chips & pickle.

Salmon

$24.00

Southwest-style grilled chicken breast with mexican street corn and black bean aoili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun with chips & pickle.

Pork Ribeye

$26.00

Piled high with your choice of tri-tip, grilled chicken, brisket burnt ends, or pork belly burnt ends, nacho cheese, avocado, sour cream, corn and poblano peppers, black beans, and red onion.

shrimp cocktail

$12.00

Spinach, choice of grilled chicken or tri- tip with berries, feta, sliced almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette with a dinner roll.

stuffed mushrooms

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled-pork with honey glazed pears, gorgonzola cream sauce, arugala, and balsamic vinegar on a ciabatta bun with chips & a pickle.

cheese fondue

$16.00

Certified Angus tri-tip with melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, arugala, and horseradish aoili on a parmesan hoagie with chips & a pickle.

The Remuda-Shareable Charcuterie

$16.00

Dry salami, prosciutto, two cheeses, olives, berries, black fig marmalade, mixed nuts, and crackers.

Dessert

Creme brule

$6.00

chocolate creme brulee

$6.00

pumpkin pie

$4.00

Specials

Haunted house

$5.00

New England Style Lobster Roll: A generous portion of lobster served on a fresh Parmesan hoagie with chips and a pickle

Haunted house plus

$10.00

Greek Gyro: A traditional gyro with lamb/beef blended gyro meat, feta, tomato, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce served with chips and a pickle

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese: A generous portion of our homemade macaroni and cheese in a rich three cheese sauce topped with lobster.

Chili Cup

$3.00

Tri-tip French dip sandwich: Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef tri-tip served on a fresh Parmesan hoagie with chips and a pickle.

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Jumbo beef taco or taco salad served with tortilla chips.

Pretzel sticks with cheese

$5.00

Shrimp street tacos: Two street tacos with shrimp and cilantro lime slaw served with tortilla chips.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Crazy Peak Boutique serves lunch and dinner including beer and wine during the hours of 11:30 A.M. until 8:00 P.M.

216 Mcleod Street, Big Timber, MT 59011

