Crazy Peak Boutique
No reviews yet
216 Mcleod Street
Big Timber, MT 59011
Lunch Menu
The Buckaroo
Hot Roast Beef & Cheddar on Brioche Bun (Certified Angus Roast Beef WI Chips & Pickle Spear)
The Wrangler
savory Chicken salad on Croissant (with Chopped Celery, Dill Pickles, and Dill weedl
The Cayuse
Chicken Salad sandwich or Wrap w/Chips (With Toasted Almonds & Dried Apricots on Elderberry Croissant)
The Rustler
Roast Beef sandwich or Wrap W/Chips (with provolone, spinach, sprouts, cucumber & Red Onion)
The Puncher
Turkey sandwich or Wrap W/Chips (with Havarti, spinach, cucumber. sprouts, & Microgreens
The Cow Poke
Peanut Butter & Honey W/ Chips
The Bronc Buster
Burnt End Loaded Nachos (Erisket Burnt Ends, Poblano Peppers, corn, Black Beans, Green onion, € Nacho Cheese Over corn Tortilla chips)
The Remuda
Charcuterie for One (Dry salami, 2 Cheeses, Mixed Nuts, Dried Fruit, and Crackers)
The Greenhorn One Trip
The Greenhorn Soup & Salad Bar
soup cup
soup bowl
Creme Brulee
Lobster Mac Special
Turkey Dinner
Grilled Cuban Special
soda
tea
fraps
water
Lasagna Plus Salad Bar Special
Rockstar
Cinnamon Roll
Beer
Microbrew
Seltzer
Wine
Mimosa
Biscuits & Gravy
Fried Chicken BLT Biscuit Special
Lobster Mac Special
Roasted Pork & Avocado Nachos
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Pom Mimosa
Lobster Roll
Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich Special
Lava Cake
Ground Beef Nacho Special
Tri Tip Philly
Chili Cheese Nachos
seafood enchilada
chicken enchilada
steak enchilada
Crispy Pork Belly Jalapeno Nachos
chili and cinnamon roll
Bread Loaf
1/2 Sand & Soup
cinnamon roll
Bread Bowl
Dinner Menu
Ribeye steak
With choice of cheddar, provolone, havarti, or american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun with chips & pickle.
Salmon
Southwest-style grilled chicken breast with mexican street corn and black bean aoili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun with chips & pickle.
Pork Ribeye
Piled high with your choice of tri-tip, grilled chicken, brisket burnt ends, or pork belly burnt ends, nacho cheese, avocado, sour cream, corn and poblano peppers, black beans, and red onion.
shrimp cocktail
Spinach, choice of grilled chicken or tri- tip with berries, feta, sliced almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette with a dinner roll.
stuffed mushrooms
Slow roasted pulled-pork with honey glazed pears, gorgonzola cream sauce, arugala, and balsamic vinegar on a ciabatta bun with chips & a pickle.
cheese fondue
Certified Angus tri-tip with melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, arugala, and horseradish aoili on a parmesan hoagie with chips & a pickle.
The Remuda-Shareable Charcuterie
Dry salami, prosciutto, two cheeses, olives, berries, black fig marmalade, mixed nuts, and crackers.
Specials
Haunted house
New England Style Lobster Roll: A generous portion of lobster served on a fresh Parmesan hoagie with chips and a pickle
Haunted house plus
Greek Gyro: A traditional gyro with lamb/beef blended gyro meat, feta, tomato, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce served with chips and a pickle
Cinnamon Roll
Lobster Macaroni and Cheese: A generous portion of our homemade macaroni and cheese in a rich three cheese sauce topped with lobster.
Chili Cup
Tri-tip French dip sandwich: Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef tri-tip served on a fresh Parmesan hoagie with chips and a pickle.
Chili Bowl
Jumbo beef taco or taco salad served with tortilla chips.
Pretzel sticks with cheese
Shrimp street tacos: Two street tacos with shrimp and cilantro lime slaw served with tortilla chips.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Crazy Peak Boutique serves lunch and dinner including beer and wine during the hours of 11:30 A.M. until 8:00 P.M.
216 Mcleod Street, Big Timber, MT 59011