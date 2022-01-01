Crazy Rock'n Sushi Glendale

Crazy Rock'n Sushi imageView gallery
Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
BENTO 3 ITEM

-SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

$6.95
AMBERJACK SUSHI

AMBERJACK SUSHI

$7.25
EGG SUSHI

EGG SUSHI

$5.95
FATTY TUNA SUSHI

FATTY TUNA SUSHI

$16.50

FRESH WATER ELL SUSHI

$6.95
JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

$6.95

MACKEREL SUSHI

$5.95

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$6.25

SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$7.50

SALMON ROE SUSHI

$7.95

SALMON SUSHI

$6.95

SCALLOP SUSHI

$5.95

SEA BREAM SUSHI

$7.25

SEA URCHIN SUSHI

$18.95

SEARED SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$7.95

SEMI FATTY TUNA SUSHI

$9.95

SHRIMP SUSHI

$5.95

SMELT EGG SUSHI

$5.50

SQUID SUSHI

$5.50

SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

$9.95

TUNA SUSHI

$7.50

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SUSHI

$7.95

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$7.50

-SASHIMI

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$16.95

AMBERJACK SASHIMI

$19.95

FATTY TUNA SASHIMI

$46.95

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$16.50

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$16.95

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$20.25

SALMON SASHIMI

$18.95

SEA BREAM SASHIMI

$19.50

SEA URCHIN SASHIMI

$45.85

SEMI FATTY TUNA SASHIMI

$28.95

TUNA SASHIMI

$20.25

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SASHIMI

$21.50

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$20.25

-COMBINATION

SHINOBI SUSHI (9PCS)

$28.95

KUNOICHI SUSHI (12PCS)

$33.95

CHIRASHI

$27.95

TAIRYO SASHIMI

$32.95

EBISU SASHIMI

$47.95

-HOUSE ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.95

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$9.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.75

EEL AND AVOCADO ROLL

$9.95

MANGO SALMON ROLL

$8.75

MANGO SPICY CALI ROLL

$7.95

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$9.50

SALMON ROLL

$7.50

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.95

SCALLOP ROLL

$7.50

SHRIMP MAYO AVO ROLL

$7.95

ALBACORE ROLL

$8.95

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$7.95

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.95

TUNA ROLL

$8.50

VEGETABLE ROLL

$6.50

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$8.50

NEGI TORO HAND ROLL

$9.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL

$9.95

PLAIN RICE ROLL

$4.50

-SIGNATURE

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION

$18.95

BORA BORA

$20.95

EMERALD TUNA

$19.95

GARLIC LOVER'S ALBACORE

$19.95

JESSICA ALBACORE

$19.95

ROLL UP ROLL

$18.95

SALMON BLUE CRAB

$21.95

SALMON OYAKO

$21.95

SALMON CARPACCIO

$19.95

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$19.95

YELLOWTAIL ROSE

$21.95

KANPACHI CARPACCIO

$19.95

-FRESH SPECIAL ROLL

911 ROLL

$15.50

ALASKAN ROLL

$15.95

ALBACORE DELUXE ROLL

$16.50

CAJUN TUNA ROLL

$16.95

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$15.50

CHERRY BLOSSOM

$17.95

DRAGON ROLL

$15.95

FIRE CRACKER ROLL

$15.50

FIRE IN THE ROLL

$16.95

LEMON ROLL

$15.95

PLAYBOY ROLL

$15.95

PROTEIN ROLL

$16.95

RAINBOW ROLL

$15.95

SPICY ROSE ROLL

$12.95

SUPER PHILLY ROLL

$16.95

THE MOON ROLL

$15.95

TIGER ROLL

$15.95

YUMMY ROLL

$16.95

ZEN ROLL

$17.95

-BAKE SPECIAL ROLL

B.S.C.R. (BAKED)

$15.95

BABY ROCKSTAR ROLL (BAKED)

$16.50

BAKED SALMON ROLL (BAKED)

$15.95

SAPPORO ROLL (BAKED)

$14.95

SNOW CONE ROLL (BAKED)

$15.95

-TEMPURA SPECIAL ROLL

BRAND ROLL

$16.50

CALAMARI TEMPURA ROLL

$14.95

CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

$11.95

CAPTAIN AMERICA

$18.95

CRAZY ROLL

$17.50

CRISPY SCALLOP ROLL

$14.95

CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL

$17.95

CRUNCH SPIDER ROLL

$18.50

FANTASY ROLL

$15.95

GEISHA ROLL

$16.50

GLENDALE ROLL

$17.95

GOLDEN TIGER ROLL

$14.50

JALAPENO TEMPURA ROLL

$13.50

JANA ROLL

$15.95

RED DRAGON ROLL

$16.95

POPCORN ROLL

$15.95

PRINCE ROLL

$16.95

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$15.50

SHRIMP CRUNCH ROLL

$13.50

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$12.95

SUPER CRUNCH ROLL

$14.50

SUPERMAN BURRITO

$15.95

VEGAS ROLL

$14.50

VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL

$12.95

-PREMIUM ROLL

BAKED LANGOSTINO

$18.95

SALMON TREASURE

$19.50

SHRIMP TRIO

$17.50

TRUFFLE HUNTER

$18.95

-POKE

TUNA POKE BOWL

$16.50

-SIDE

RICE CRISPY

$7.95

Side Spicy Tuna

$5.00

Truffle Oil

$2.00

-SAUCE

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

EXTRA TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRAL SALAD DRESSING

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

GOMA SAUCE

$0.75

PONZU

$0.50

SPICY PONZU

$0.50

SOY MUSTARS

$0.50

YUZU CITRUS

$0.50

NO UTENSIL

-SMALL DISH

CRISPY RICE w/ SPICY TUNA

$14.95

BAKED GREEN MUSSEL

$10.95

EDAMAME

$5.95

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$7.95

FRIED BEEF GYOZA

$7.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.95

FRIED OCTOPUS

$9.95

GARLIC GREEN BEAN

$7.95

JALAPENO POPPER

$8.95

MIXED TEMPURA

$10.95

SHISHITO PEPPER

$8.95

POPCORN SHRIMP

$9.95

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.95

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$13.95

SALMON COLLAR

$10.95

SCALLOP DYNAMITE

$13.95

SESAME CHICKEN

$9.95

TAKOYAKI

$8.95

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.95

POTATO CROQUETT

$8.50

MONKEY BOWL

$9.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA 4PCS

$8.95

1PC SHRIMP TEMPURA

$2.50

UDON NOODLE

$5.00

SPICY GARIC EDAMAME SAUCE

$3.00

-BENTO

BENTO 2 ITEM

$14.95

BENTO 3 ITEM

$17.95

-NOODLES & FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE - BEEF

$14.95

FRIED RICE - CHCKEN

$12.95

FRIED RICE - SHRIMP

$14.95

FRIED RICE - VEGGIE

$10.50

YAKISOBA - BEEF

$14.95

YAKISOBA - CHCKEN

$12.95

YAKISOBA - SHRIMP

$14.95

YAKISOBA - VEGGIE

$11.95

UDON WITH MIXED TEMPURA

$15.95

UDON

$11.50

-VALUE MEAL LUNCH

BEEF BOWL (Lunch)

$12.95

BULGOGI BOWL (Lunch)

$11.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL (Lunch)

$9.95

SPICY CHICKEN BOWL (Lunch)

$10.50

SPICY PORK BOWL (Lunch)

$10.95

-VALUE MEAL DINNER

Beef Bowl (D)

$13.95

Bulgogi Bowl (D)

$12.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (D)

$10.95

Spicy Chicken Bowl (D)

$11.50

Spicy Pork Bowl (D)

$11.95

-BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ICED GREEN TEA

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE

$3.95

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

CALPICO

$3.50

RAMUNE

$3.50

PERRIER

$3.50

S. PELLEGRINO

$3.95

BOTTLE WATER

$3.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

ANOLD PALMER

$2.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$4.50

YUZUADE

$4.50

MEMON SPARK MACHA

$4.50

DRINK REFILED

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:50 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

