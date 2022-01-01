Crazy Rock'n Sushi imageView gallery

Crazy Rock'n Sushi La Puente

review star

No reviews yet

1065 N. Hacienda Blvd

La Puente, CA 91744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunch Spicy Albacore Roll (4PC)

BEER

ASAHI DRAFT MUG

$5.75

ASAHI DRAFT PITCHER

$22.50

ASAHI-LARGE

$7.95

ASAHI-SMALL

$4.50

CORONA

$4.50

CORONITA

$3.50

MODELO BOTTLE

$4.50

MODELO MUG

$5.95

MODELO PITCHER

$22.95

SAPPORO DRAFT MUG

$5.50

SAPPORO DRAFT PITCHER

$21.50

SAPPORO-LARGE

$7.95

SAPPORO-SMALL

$4.50

SQZ MANGO

$5.95

SQZ MANGO PITCHER

$22.95

805

$6.25

805 PITCHER

$24.95

BEVERAGE

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.50

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ORANGE FANTA

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

PINK LEMONADE

$2.95

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

S. PELLEGRINO

$4.50

SMART WATER

$3.50

RAMUNE

$2.95

CALPICO

$2.95

SAKE

CORKAGE FEE

$35.00

CORONITA COCKTAIL

$7.95

FLAVORED HOT SAKE

$8.50

HAKKAISAN

$17.95

HAKUTSURU DRAFT

$12.95

HAKUTSURU SUPERIOR

$14.95

HOT SAKE

$7.95

KIKUSUI

$17.95

KUBOTA

$19.95

KUROSAWA

$15.95

SAKE BOMB

$2.95

SAYURI NIGIRI

$13.95

SHO CHIHU BAI NIGORI

$13.95

SHO-UNE

$24.95

STRAWBERRY NIGORI

$15.95

WINE

HOUSE RED WINE

$6.50

HOUSE WHITE WINE

$6.50

PLUM WINE BOTTLE

$23.95

PLUM WINE GLASS

$6.95

4PCS ROLL

Crunch Spicy Albacore Roll (4PC)

$7.25

Golden Tiger Roll (4PC)

$7.50

Philly Deep Roll (4PC)

$7.75

POP Shrimp Roll (4PC)

$7.25

Rose Roll (4PC)

$7.75

Summer Roll (4PC)

$7.25

BAKED SPECIAL ROLL

BSCR Roll

$14.95

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.95

Baked Spicy Crawfish Roll

$15.25

Cali-land Roll

$11.95

Caterpillar Roll

$13.50

Dragon Roll

$14.25

El Diablo Roll

$14.95

El Tiger Roll

$14.95

Hawaiian Volcano Roll

$15.75

Sapporo Roll

$14.50

Snow Cone Roll

$14.95

Super Caterpillar Roll

$15.95

CRAZY ROCK'N SIGNATURE

ALBACORE PARADISE

$16.95

BLACK SNAPPER CARPACCIO

$17.95

GARLIC BUTTER LOBSTER ROLL

$29.25Out of stock

GARLIC LOVER'S ALBACORE

$18.50

MANGO SALMON SPECIAL

$17.50

SAMURAI HEART

$17.95

SUSHI BLOSSOM

$17.50

TRUFFLE NEGI TORO ROLL

$22.95

TRUFFLE SALMON BLUE CRAB

$19.95

TUNA SPECIAL

$19.95

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$18.95

YELLOWTAIL SPECIAL

$19.95

FRESH SPECIAL ROLL

911 Roll

$13.95

Alaskan Roll

$14.50

Albacore 101 Roll

$15.95

EX-Girlfriend Roll

$16.95

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.50

Fire In The Roll

$15.50

Giant Salmon Roll

$15.50

Heart Attack

$10.25

Lemon Roll

$15.50

Play Boy Roll

$14.50

Protein Roll

$15.95

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Samurai Roll

$14.95

Spicy Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna Guacamole

$13.95

Super Philadelphia Roll

$14.95

Tiger Tail Roll

$13.50

Tokyo Roll

$14.25

Zen Roll

$16.95

HOUSE ROLL

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Big Roll

$6.95

Blue Crab Roll

$8.50

California Roll

$5.75

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Eel & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Mango Mexican Roll

$6.75

Mango Salmon Roll

$6.75

Mexican Roll

$6.25

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

Salmon Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

Scallop Roll

$5.95

Scallop W/Crab Roll

$5.95

Spicy Albacore Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Rice Roll

$3.50

SASHIMI

Albacore SASHIMI

$7.75

Black Snapper SASHIMI

$8.75

Fatty Tuna SASHIMI

$22.00

Mackerel SASHIMI

$7.25

Octopus SASHIMI

$7.75

Salmon Belly SASHIMI

$8.50

Salmon SASHIMI

$7.75

Sea Urchin(Uni) SASHIMI

Tuna SASHIMI

$8.75

Yellowtail Belly SASHIMI

$8.95

Yellowtail SASHIMI

$8.50

SUSHI

Albacore (SUSHI)

$5.50

Black Snapper (SUSHI)

$6.25

Egg (SUSHI)

$4.95

Fatty Tuna (SUSHI)

$15.00

Freshwater EEL (SUSHI)

$6.75

Jumbo Scallop (SUSHI)

$6.50

Mackerel (SUSHI)

$4.95

Octopus (SUSHI)

$5.50

Salmon (SUSHI)

$5.50

Salmon Belly (SUSHI)

$5.95

Salmon Roe (SUSHI)

$7.50

Scallop (SUSHI)

$4.95

Sea Urchin (Uni) (SUSHI)

$16.95Out of stock

Shrimp (SUSHI)

$4.95

Smelt Egg (SUSHI)

$4.95

Squid (SUSHI)

$4.95

Sweet Shrimp (SUSHI)

$8.50

Truffle Crispy Unagi (SUSHI)

$7.50

Truffle Kurodai (SUSHI)

$6.95

Tuna (SUSHI)

$6.25

Yellowtail (SUSHI)

$5.95

Yellowtail Belly (SUSHI)

$6.50

SUSHI COMBINATION

CHIRASHI

$24.95

FUJI SUSHI

$25.95

KUNOICHI SUSHI

$29.95

SAKANA SASHIMI

$28.95

TEMPURA SPECIAL ROLL

Caliente Roll

$16.95

Carifornia Tempura Roll

$10.95

Crazy Roll

$16.50

Crunch Dragon Roll

$15.95

Crunch Spider Roll

$16.95

Dancing Calamari Roll

$13.95

Geisha Roll

$15.50

Gold Crunch Roll

$12.95

Golden Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.50

Hot & Hot Roll

$14.50

La Puente Roll

$16.50

Lady In Red Roll

$14.95

Mamacita Roll

$15.75

Oh My God Roll

$16.50

Popcorn Crawfish Roll

$15.25

Poquito Mas Roll

$15.95

Prince Roll

$15.95

Rolls Royce Roll

$16.50

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.95

Senorita Roll

$13.95

Spider Roll

$12.95

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95

Super Dragon Roll

$16.95

Vegas Roll

$13.50

HAND ROLL

Avocado Roll (H)

$5.50

Big Roll (H)

$6.95

Blue Crab Roll (H)

$8.50

California Roll (H)

$5.75

Cucumber Roll (H)

$4.95

Eel & Avocado Roll (H)

$7.95

Mango Mexican Roll (H)

$6.75

Mango Salmon Roll (H)

$6.75

Mexican Roll (H)

$6.25

Philadelphia Roll (H)

$6.95

Salmon Roll (H)

$6.25

Salmon Skin Roll (H)

$5.95

Scallop Roll (H)

$5.95

Scallop W/Crab Roll (H)

$5.95

Spicy Albacore Roll (H)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll (H)

$6.50

Tuna Roll (H)

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll (H)

$6.50

OYSTER

Fat Bastard (6pcs)

$17.95

Fat Bastard (12pcs)

$35.50

BENTO LUNCH COMBO

2 ITEM

$13.95

3 ITEM

$17.95

BENTO DINNER COMBO

2 ITEM

$15.95

3 ITEM

$19.95

FLAME JAPANESE CUISINE

BBQ Short Rib

$26.95

Pork Cutlet

$15.95

Udon

$9.95

Fried Rice - Beef

$14.50

Fried Rice - Chicken

$12.50

Fried Rice - Plain

$10.50

Fried Rice - Shrimp

$14.50

Yakisoba - Beef

$14.95

Yakisoba - Chicken

$12.95

Yakisoba - Plain

$10.95

Yakisoba - Shrimp

$14.95

HOT BOWL

BEEF TERIYAKI BOWL

$12.95

BULGOGI BOWL

$11.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$9.95

SMALL DISH

Beef Gyoza

$7.50

Crab Mozzarella

$8.50

Crispy Rice

$9.95

Dynamite Mussel

$9.95

Edamame

$5.50

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Garlic Asparagus

$8.50

Ika Geso

$8.95

Jalapeno Popper

$9.50

Mixed Tempura

$9.95

Monkey Bowl

$8.95

Panko Shrimp

$9.50

Popcorn Crawfish

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Salmon Collar

$9.95

Sesame Chicken

$8.95

Shishito Pepper

$7.95

Shrimp Pop

$7.95

Shrimp Shumai

$8.50

Soft Shell Crab

$8.95

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Takoyaki

$8.95

Vegetable Egg Roll

$5.50

Veggie Gyoza

$7.50

Yellowtail Collar

$12.95

SALAD

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

House Ginger Salad

$6.95

Mango Avocado Salad

$12.25

Salmon Guacamole Salad

$15.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.95

Sashimi Salad

$18.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$15.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$16.50

SIDE

CRUNCH ONION

$3.95

DEEP FRY

$3.95

EEL SAUCE

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

GINGER

Miso L

$5.95

Miso S

$1.95

Side Avocado

$3.00

SPICY MAYO

Steam Rice

$1.95

Sushi Rice

$2.95

Tempura Ice Cream(BD)

Togo Ginger (6pc)

$3.00

Togo Sauce (6pc)

$3.00

VEGGIE

WASABI

DESSERTS

Macaron Ice Cream

$3.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.50

Plain Ice Cream

$4.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1065 N. Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744

Directions

Gallery
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boca Del Rio - La Puente
orange starNo Reviews
1163 North Hacienda Boulevard La Puente, CA 91744
View restaurantnext
Fujin Ramen
orange star4.0 • 3,033
1017 S Glendora Ave West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
El Bukanas - Hacienda Heights
orange star4.6 • 2,313
15914 Gale Ave Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
View restaurantnext
Guanyin Tea House - 550 South Glendora Avenue #102
orange starNo Reviews
550 South Glendora Avenue #102 West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Greek Kitchen Management - 15421 East Gale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
15421 East Gale Ave CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA 91715
View restaurantnext
Cheers Cafe 微醺小馆 - 1414 South Azusa Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1414 South Azusa Avenue West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Puente

Tacos Gavilan - La Puente
orange star4.6 • 1,600
13009 Valley Blvd La Puente, CA 91746
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - La Puente
orange star4.5 • 1,534
13032 East Valley Blvd La Puente, CA 91746
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WGC08 - La Puente
orange star4.4 • 359
1279 N Hacienda Blvd La Puente, CA 91744
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Puente
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston