  • Home
  • /
  • Stanton
  • /
  • Crazy Rock'N Sushi - Stanton - 7145 Katella Ave.
A map showing the location of Crazy Rock'N Sushi - Stanton 7145 Katella Ave.View gallery

Crazy Rock'N Sushi - Stanton 7145 Katella Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

7145 West Katella Avenue

Stanton, CA 90680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drink

Drinks

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Lipton Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Wine & Sake

Asian Special Wine

Crystal Lake Plum

$5.25Out of stock

Refreshing alternative to the ordinary grape wine with a hint of naturally sweet plum flavor. (White wine base)

Crystal Lake Plum 750 mL

$14.95Out of stock

Refreshing alternative to the ordinary grape wine with a hint of naturally sweet plum flavor. (White wine base)

The Story of Pomegranate 375 mL

$13.95

Delicate style with fresh rose petal. Pomegranate scents carry over to the palate. Finishing with a cleansing taste

Takara Plum Wine

$5.75

Rich, sweet, and aromatic plum wine suitable as an aperitif. (White wine base)

Bohae Raspberry 375 mL

$11.95

Beautiful aroma, rich and full-bodied semi-sweet black raspberry wine

Takara Plum Wine 720 mL

$15.95

Rich, sweet, and aromatic plum wine suitable as an aperitif. (White wine base)

Kukai Mango Nigori

$12.95

Shochu Asian Vodka

Chamisul 375 mL

$9.95

Dry and smooth. Pure and clean taste

Sakes

Hot Sake (S)

$5.95

A mild and well balanced flavor. Rich, creamy & herbaceous flavor with pineapple & juniper notes. (+3)

Hot Sake (L)

$7.95

A mild and well balanced flavor. Rich, creamy & herbaceous flavor with pineapple & juniper notes (+3)

Best "S" Junmai Daiginjo 500 mL

$18.99Out of stock

"S" has an elegant aroma like Asian pear. Dry entry, soon followed by moderate acidity & rich ricey flavor (+1)

Tsuno Junmai Daiginjo 180 mL

$6.99Out of stock

Fruity aroma, mild entry soon followed by moderate acidity & rice flavor (-2)

Tsuno (Light) Junmai 180 mL

$5.99Out of stock

Modest ricy aroma, dry entry, soon followed by smooth yet medium bodied taste (+1)

Sakura Nigori Natural 300 mL

$9.99Out of stock

Milky & sweet & sour taste with enchanting aroma like cinnamon. (-88)

Mu 300 mL

$22.00

Junmai daiginjo (+1) clean & smooth. Light, refreshing. Delicate & brilliantly aromatic

Otokoyama 300 mL

$15.95

Tokubetsu junmai (+10) light & smooth. Clean aroma of apple & pear

Kikusui 300 mL

$16.95

Junmai ginjo (+1) sweet aroma of rose & mandarin orange with a clean & spicy finish

Kurosawa 300 mL

$17.95

Junmai kimoto (+2) strong, distinct flavor. Full bodied & has strong taste & texture

Shochikubai Ginjo 300 mL

$12.95

Ginjo (+5) clean & grassy aroma with vanilla, nectarine and fruity flavors

Dassai 45 300 mL

$15.95

Junmai daiginjo (+3) blood orange peel & jasmine on the nose with tart orange flavor & notes of ginger & pepper

Hakkaisan 300 mL

$24.00

Junmai ginjo (+5) dry and a bit spicy with subtle flavors of stewed apples, lightly toasted nuts & wood

Nigori & Sparkling

Kukai Mango 300 mL

$12.95

Nigori with flavor (-35) rich, creamy nigori blended with pure mango

Sayuri 300 mL

$13.95

Nigori (unfiltered) (-11) hints of white grape & elements of cherry blossom lush, creamy saké with a deliciously smooth finish

Homare Strawberry 300 mL

$14.95

Nigori with flavor (-86) mildness & creaminess from nigori and freshness, sweetness, sourness from strawberry juice create a unique & luscious taste

Shochikubai Nigori 375 mL

$10.95

Nigori (unfiltered) (-20) bold and sweet. Rich & robust flavor with distinctive rice savor

Reds By The Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Pinot Noir

$5.25

Malbec

$5.65

Reds By The Bottle

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.95

BTL Merlot

$13.95

BTL Pinot Noir

$13.95

BTL Malbec

$15.95

Whites By The Glass

Chardonnay

$5.25

Pinot Grigio

$5.25

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.25

Moscato

$5.75

Riesling

$5.75

Rosé

$5.75

Whites By The Bottle

BTL Chardonnay

$13.95

BTL Pinot Grigio

$13.95

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$13.95

BTL Moscato

$16.95

BTL Riesling

$16.95

BTL Rosé

$16.95

Beer

Bottled Beer

Sapporo (L )

$8.95

Kirin Ichiban (L )

$8.95

Bud Light (S)

$4.50

Corona (S)

$4.50

Modelo (S)

$4.95

Asahi (L )

$8.95

Orion (L)

$9.95

BTL Sapporo Black(L )

$8.95Out of stock

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$6.25

Asahi

$6.50

Sapporo Pitcher

$15.25

Asahi Pitcher

$16.25

Japan Premium Craft Beer

Koshihikari Echigo Beer

$6.95

Clean & simple yet packed with a delicious rice flavor

Echigo Premium Red Ale

$6.95

Complex & refreshing. Citrus aroma with well-balanced bitterness & sweetness

Rydeen IPA

$7.50

Clean, aromatic and easy-to-drink IPA distinguished by its floral & citric aromatics and a pleasantly dry and bitter finish

Hyakumangoku Weizen

$7.95

A tropical flavor with a mix of banana & clove aroma. Exceptionally creamy

Rydeen Pilsner

$7.50Out of stock

Crisp & clear, the flavor is made up of both malt & the fresh hop's bitterness

Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$7.25Out of stock

Japanese yuzu juice & the coriander. (Asian parsley)

Dessert

Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Macaron Ice Cream

$3.95

Oreo

Oreo Tempura

$8.95

Oreo Vanilla Tempura Ice Cream

$10.95

Oreo Green Tea Tempura Ice Cream

$10.95

Sides

Miso Soup

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.95

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

Eel Sauce

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

Appetizers

Edamame

$3.25

Boiled soybeans

Garlic Edamame

$5.75

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.25

Chicken Teriyaki (A)

$8.75

Beef Teriyaki (A)

$10.25

Yaki Gyoza

$8.25

Lightly pan-fried beef dumpling, served with ponzu sauce

Tempura Appetizer

$9.75

Calamari Tempura (A)

$10.95

Lightly fried calamari served with tempura sauce

Chicken Katsu (A)

$9.50

Lightly fried chicken served with katsu sauce

Orange Chicken (A)

$10.50

Sauteed chicken with orange peels in our special sauce

Garlic Green Beans (A)

$7.95

Pan-sauteed in garlic sauce with sesame seeds

Veggie Egg Roll

$5.95

Shredded vegetables wrapped in a dough and served with sweet & hot sauce

Sesame Chicken (A)

$8.95

Fried chicken nuggets served with sweet & hot sauce

Fried Tofu

$7.25

Lightly fried tofu, served with tempura sauce

Green Bean Tempura Appetizier

$7.75

Pan-sauteed in garlic sauce with sesame seeds

Honey Walnut Shrimp (A)

$14.50

Sauteed shrimp with walnut in our special honey sauce

Jalapeno Tuna (A)

$8.75

Stuffed jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy tuna, topped with smelt egg, green onion in our special sauce

Jalapeno Salmon (A)

$8.25

Stuffed jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy salmon, topped with smelt egg, green onion in our special sauce

Fried Oyster

$9.50

Lightly fried oysters served with katsu sauce

Monkey Bowl

$9.25

Lightly fried mushroom stuffed with spicy tuna in our special sauce

Mushroom Miso

$8.25

Miso soup with enoki mushroom and shitake mushroom

Orange Shrimp (A)

$13.50

Popcorn Shrimp (A)

$11.95

Lightly fried served with mild chive sauce

Seafood Miso

$9.25

Miso soup with mussel, shrimp and squid

Cod Tempura (A)

$8.25

Lightly fried cod served with our chive sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Steamed shrimp dimsum, served with ponzu sauce

Takoyaki

$7.50

Filled with octopus, fruits, and vegetables. Made of a wheat flour-based batter & cooked in a special way

Tuna Taco

$9.25

Tuna, tomato on taco wontons

Baked Mussels (A)

$9.95

Baked with our house mayo sauce

Yellowtail Collar (A)

$13.95

Broiled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama

$10.95

Dynamite (A)

$10.95

Crazy Combo Box

Premium Meat Combo

$16.95

Your choice of one item from the box and a side

Fish & Grilled Combo

$17.95

Your choice of one item from the box and a side

Asian Gourmet Combo

$17.95

Your choice of one item from the box and a side

Chilean Sea Bass + Tempura

$25.95

(5 Pcs) Chilean Sea Bass + Sushi

$26.95

Chilean Sea Bass + Sashimi (6pcs)

$27.95

Special Rolls

Fresh Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$15.25

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with fresh salmon

Albacore Tataki Roll

$15.25

Crab meat, cucumber wrapped with seared albacore, garlic powder

Caliente Roll

$16.75

Crab meat, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro. Topped with sp. Tuna, albacore, jalapeno

House Roll

$15.25

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with cucumber served with house sauce. No rice

Jeffery Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with seared yellowtail, green onion, dots of sriracha sauce

Lakers Roll

$16.95

In: spicy albacore, cucumber. Out: spicy albacore, avocado, crab stick, crunch & popcorn shrimp. Wrapped with soy paper

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll wrapped with 5 kinds of fish-tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, yellowtail

Red Dragon Roll

$15.25

Spicy tuna, cucumber wrapped with fresh tuna

Spicy Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna roll with avocado, spicy sauce, eel sauce on top

Super Philly Roll

$15.25

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with fresh salmon

Tiger Tail Roll

$14.25

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with cooked shrimp

West Hollywood Roll

$15.25

Spicy albacore, cucumber inside wrapped with seared albacore and fried onion & fried garlic

Green Ocean

$16.95

Alaskan Roll (Copy)

$15.25

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with fresh salmon

Tempura Special Rolls

Hot Night Roll

$13.75

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado wrapped with spicy tuna

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.25

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, and cucumber

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$13.25

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber

Sunrise Roll

$15.75

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch

California Tempura Roll

$12.25

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Honey Walnut Crunch Roll

$15.25

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado inside and crunch outside, topped with honey walnut crust

Gold Crunch Roll

$14.25

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado & crunch on top

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$15.25

Popcorn shrimp, jalapeno on California roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$14.25

Salmon tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Calamari Tempura Roll

$13.25

Calamari tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Crazy Rock'n Roll

$14.25

Yellowtail, salmon, freshwater eel, avocado, green onion, gobo wrapped with lightly fried seaweed

Hungry Sweetie Roll

$17.50

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado topped with sp. Tuna, fried fresh water eel, masago, green onion

Sashimi Tempura Roll

$13.75

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, crab meat, avocado. Served with house sauce

Spider Roll

$14.25

Crab meat, soft shell crab, avocado

Red Spider Roll

$16.25

Crab meat, soft shell crab and cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna and crunch

Black Dragon Roll

$17.50

Soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Topped with fresh water eel, avocado, masago

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$14.50

Irvine Roll

$17.50

Baked Special Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.95

In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Out: salmon and cheese on top

Caterpillar Roll

$14.25

Baked freshwater eel; cucumber wrapped with avocado

Crunch Dragon Roll

$15.95

In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado. Out: freshwater eel, avocado

Dragon Roll

$14.25

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado wrapped with freshwater eel

Hawaiian Volcano Roll

$15.25

In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Out: salmon, spicy tuna on top

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado wrapped with freshwater eel avocado and spicy crab on top

Super Caterpillar Roll

$15.25

Baked freshwater eel, cucumber wrapped in spicy tuna, avocado

Sweet Love Roll

$15.95

Crazy Special (NO RICE)

Crazy Specials (No Rice)

Tuna CRAZY Special

$21.50

In: avocado, asparagus. Out: fresh tuna, house sauce

Albacore CRAZY Special

$19.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus. Out: albacore, house sauce

Salmon CRAZY Special

$20.95

In: crab meat, avocado. Out: salmon, house sauce

Yellowtail CRAZY Special

$21.95

In: avocado, asparagus. Out: yellowtail, house sauce

Salad

Salads

Sunomono Salad

$6.50

Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with sesame seeds

Sunomono Shrimp

$9.50

Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with shrimp

Sunomono Octopus

$9.50

Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with octopus

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Mineral rich green wakame seaweed with its vinaigrette

Seafood Salad

$12.50

Mixed green salad with shrimp, octopus, halibut, crab stick

Mango Salad

$8.50

Cucumber with mango in sweet vinegar

Sashimi Salad

$13.50

Mixed green salad with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, halibut

Tofu Salad

$8.50

Mixed green salad with tofu

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed green salad with house special dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.50

Baked crispy salmon skin with mixed green salad

Beef Salad

$10.50

Grilled beef on a bed of mixed lettuce with house special vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce with house special vinaigrette

Kitchen Entrees

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.25

Vegetables Fried Rice

$15.25

Udon Combos

Udon

$12.95

Udon + California Roll

$16.95

Udon + Mixed Tempura

$18.95

Udon + Yaki Gyoza (5 Pcs)

$17.95

Udon Specials

Pan Fried Udon

$15.95

Your choice of chicken or beef or vegetables only, Japanese white noodle pan-fried with vegetables in our house sauce

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.95

Chicken, vegetables, egg cooked in broth topped with shrimp tempura

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$15.25

Beef Yakisoba

$16.25

Shrimp Yakisoba

$16.50

Vegetables Yakisoba

$15.25

Curries

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.95

Beef Curry

$16.50

Chicken Curry

$15.25

Seafood Curry

$16.95

Shrimp, calamari, mussels

House Rolls

Big Roll

$6.25

Crab meat, avocado, shrimp, sweet squash, sweet egg

California Roll

$6.50

Mango Mexican Roll

$6.25

Mango Salmon Roll

$6.25

Mexican Roll (Spicy Cali. Roll)

$6.75

Octopus Roll

$6.25

Philadelphia Roll

$7.25

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.75

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.15

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$8.25Out of stock

Spicy Albacore Roll

$6.25

Spicy Octopus Crab Hand Roll

$5.65

Spicy Salmon w/ Crab Roll

$6.15

Red onion, cilantro

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$5.65

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.25

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$5.85

Avocado Roll

$5.85

Cucumber Roll

$5.85

Garlic Green Bean Roll

$7.15

Veggie Roll

$6.15

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, gobo, lettuce

Sushi & Sashimi

Crab Sushi

$5.15

2 pcs

Freshwater Eel Sushi

$6.35

2 pcs

Mackerel Sushi

$5.15

2 pcs

Octopus Sushi

$5.25

Salmon Belly Sushi

$5.95

2 pcs

Salmon Egg Sushi

$6.15

2 pcs

Salmon Sushi

$5.85

2 pcs

Scallop Sushi

$5.65

2 pcs

Sea Urchin Sushi

$9.95

2 pcs

Seared Albacore Sushi

$5.65

2 pcs

Seared Salmon Sushi

$5.95

2 pcs

Shrimp Sushi

$5.15

2 pcs

Smelt Egg Sushi

$5.15

2 pcs

Squid Sushi

$5.20

2 pcs

Sweet Egg Sushi ( Tamago)

$5.15

2 pcs

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$8.95

2 pcs

Tuna Sushi

$6.85

2 pcs

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$6.35

2 pcs

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.15

2 pcs

Mackerel Sashimi

$20.85

8 pcs

Octopus Sashimi

$20.95

8 pcs

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$23.95

8 pcs

Salmon Sashimi

$22.95

8 pcs

Seared Albacore Sashimi

$22.95

8 pcs

Seared Salmon Sashimi

$23.95

8 pcs

Squid Sashimi

$20.95

8 pcs

Tuna Sashimi

$25.95

8 pcs

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$26.95

8 pcs

Yellowtail Sashimi

$25.95

8 pcs

Sashimi Specials

Crispy Albacore Sashimi

$24.95

Red Onion Salmon Sashimi

$24.95

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$28.95

Tuna Jalapeno Sashimi

$27.95

Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi

$26.95

Crazy Premium Combo

Crazy Premium Combos

Seafood Chirashi

$25.95

Fresh sashimi & seafood on top of sushi rice

Sushi (8pc)

$20.95

8 pcs

Sushi + Salad + Your Choice

$26.95

Sushi(5pc) + Sashimi(8pc)

$29.95

5 pcs sushi & 8 pcs sashimi

Sushi(5pc) + Sashimi(8pc) + Mixed Tempura

$34.95

5 pcs sushi, 8 pcs sashimi & mixed tempura

Unagi Bowl

$22.95

Baked fresh water eel on top of sushi rice, drizzled with eel sauce

Crazy Premium Rolls

B.s.c. Baked Scallop on Cali. Roll

$10.95

Scallop, onion, mushroom

Baked Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.50

Spicy salmon on top crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Dynamite Roll

$10.95

Scallop, shrimp, onion, mushroom on Cali roll

Jalapeno Salmon Roll

$10.50

Rice Cake

$11.95

Spicy tuna, avocado on top of lightly crispy rice

Crunch Philly

$11.95

Sashimi Combos

10 Pcs Sashimi Combo

$29.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, octopus, albacore

15 Pcs Sashimi Combo

$41.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, octopus, albacore

20 Pcs Sashimi Combo

$56.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, octopus, albacore

Special Combos

Love Combo

$56.95

8 pcs sushi, 10 pcs sashimi, mixed tempura

Harmony Combo

$75.95

10 pcs sushi, 20 pcs sashimi, salad, mixed tempura

Crazy Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki BOWL

$10.95

Kid Meal

$10.95

Salmon Bowl

$16.95

SYT Bowl

$18.95

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail

Tuna Bowl

$17.95

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7145 West Katella Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nice Burger 100% Vegan - Stanton
orange starNo Reviews
7104 Katella Avenue Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
Irrawaddy Taste of Burma - 7076 Katella Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7076 Katella Ave Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
Los Alazanes Mexican Food - 980 S Knott Ave
orange starNo Reviews
980 S Knott Ave Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
Taco Masa Cantina Cypress - Cypress, CA
orange starNo Reviews
5895 Katella Ave Cypress, CA 90630
View restaurantnext
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park - 10488 Valley View St
orange starNo Reviews
10488 Valley View St Buena Park, CA 90620
View restaurantnext
Buenos Migos - 12885 Beach Blvd #5
orange starNo Reviews
12885 Beach Blvd #5 Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stanton

The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.4 • 263
8550 Chapman Ave Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0157 - Stanton (Knott & Katella)
orange star4.1 • 249
7048 Katella Ave. Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stanton
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston