Crazy Rock'N Sushi - Stanton 7145 Katella Ave.
No reviews yet
7145 West Katella Avenue
Stanton, CA 90680
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Wine & Sake
Asian Special Wine
Crystal Lake Plum
Refreshing alternative to the ordinary grape wine with a hint of naturally sweet plum flavor. (White wine base)
Crystal Lake Plum 750 mL
Refreshing alternative to the ordinary grape wine with a hint of naturally sweet plum flavor. (White wine base)
The Story of Pomegranate 375 mL
Delicate style with fresh rose petal. Pomegranate scents carry over to the palate. Finishing with a cleansing taste
Takara Plum Wine
Rich, sweet, and aromatic plum wine suitable as an aperitif. (White wine base)
Bohae Raspberry 375 mL
Beautiful aroma, rich and full-bodied semi-sweet black raspberry wine
Takara Plum Wine 720 mL
Rich, sweet, and aromatic plum wine suitable as an aperitif. (White wine base)
Kukai Mango Nigori
Shochu Asian Vodka
Sakes
Hot Sake (S)
A mild and well balanced flavor. Rich, creamy & herbaceous flavor with pineapple & juniper notes. (+3)
Hot Sake (L)
A mild and well balanced flavor. Rich, creamy & herbaceous flavor with pineapple & juniper notes (+3)
Best "S" Junmai Daiginjo 500 mL
"S" has an elegant aroma like Asian pear. Dry entry, soon followed by moderate acidity & rich ricey flavor (+1)
Tsuno Junmai Daiginjo 180 mL
Fruity aroma, mild entry soon followed by moderate acidity & rice flavor (-2)
Tsuno (Light) Junmai 180 mL
Modest ricy aroma, dry entry, soon followed by smooth yet medium bodied taste (+1)
Sakura Nigori Natural 300 mL
Milky & sweet & sour taste with enchanting aroma like cinnamon. (-88)
Mu 300 mL
Junmai daiginjo (+1) clean & smooth. Light, refreshing. Delicate & brilliantly aromatic
Otokoyama 300 mL
Tokubetsu junmai (+10) light & smooth. Clean aroma of apple & pear
Kikusui 300 mL
Junmai ginjo (+1) sweet aroma of rose & mandarin orange with a clean & spicy finish
Kurosawa 300 mL
Junmai kimoto (+2) strong, distinct flavor. Full bodied & has strong taste & texture
Shochikubai Ginjo 300 mL
Ginjo (+5) clean & grassy aroma with vanilla, nectarine and fruity flavors
Dassai 45 300 mL
Junmai daiginjo (+3) blood orange peel & jasmine on the nose with tart orange flavor & notes of ginger & pepper
Hakkaisan 300 mL
Junmai ginjo (+5) dry and a bit spicy with subtle flavors of stewed apples, lightly toasted nuts & wood
Nigori & Sparkling
Kukai Mango 300 mL
Nigori with flavor (-35) rich, creamy nigori blended with pure mango
Sayuri 300 mL
Nigori (unfiltered) (-11) hints of white grape & elements of cherry blossom lush, creamy saké with a deliciously smooth finish
Homare Strawberry 300 mL
Nigori with flavor (-86) mildness & creaminess from nigori and freshness, sweetness, sourness from strawberry juice create a unique & luscious taste
Shochikubai Nigori 375 mL
Nigori (unfiltered) (-20) bold and sweet. Rich & robust flavor with distinctive rice savor
Reds By The Glass
Whites By The Glass
Whites By The Bottle
Beer
Bottled Beer
Japan Premium Craft Beer
Koshihikari Echigo Beer
Clean & simple yet packed with a delicious rice flavor
Echigo Premium Red Ale
Complex & refreshing. Citrus aroma with well-balanced bitterness & sweetness
Rydeen IPA
Clean, aromatic and easy-to-drink IPA distinguished by its floral & citric aromatics and a pleasantly dry and bitter finish
Hyakumangoku Weizen
A tropical flavor with a mix of banana & clove aroma. Exceptionally creamy
Rydeen Pilsner
Crisp & clear, the flavor is made up of both malt & the fresh hop's bitterness
Kyoto White Yuzu Ale
Japanese yuzu juice & the coriander. (Asian parsley)
Appetizers
Edamame
Boiled soybeans
Garlic Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Chicken Teriyaki (A)
Beef Teriyaki (A)
Yaki Gyoza
Lightly pan-fried beef dumpling, served with ponzu sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Calamari Tempura (A)
Lightly fried calamari served with tempura sauce
Chicken Katsu (A)
Lightly fried chicken served with katsu sauce
Orange Chicken (A)
Sauteed chicken with orange peels in our special sauce
Garlic Green Beans (A)
Pan-sauteed in garlic sauce with sesame seeds
Veggie Egg Roll
Shredded vegetables wrapped in a dough and served with sweet & hot sauce
Sesame Chicken (A)
Fried chicken nuggets served with sweet & hot sauce
Fried Tofu
Lightly fried tofu, served with tempura sauce
Green Bean Tempura Appetizier
Pan-sauteed in garlic sauce with sesame seeds
Honey Walnut Shrimp (A)
Sauteed shrimp with walnut in our special honey sauce
Jalapeno Tuna (A)
Stuffed jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy tuna, topped with smelt egg, green onion in our special sauce
Jalapeno Salmon (A)
Stuffed jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy salmon, topped with smelt egg, green onion in our special sauce
Fried Oyster
Lightly fried oysters served with katsu sauce
Monkey Bowl
Lightly fried mushroom stuffed with spicy tuna in our special sauce
Mushroom Miso
Miso soup with enoki mushroom and shitake mushroom
Orange Shrimp (A)
Popcorn Shrimp (A)
Lightly fried served with mild chive sauce
Seafood Miso
Miso soup with mussel, shrimp and squid
Cod Tempura (A)
Lightly fried cod served with our chive sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dimsum, served with ponzu sauce
Takoyaki
Filled with octopus, fruits, and vegetables. Made of a wheat flour-based batter & cooked in a special way
Tuna Taco
Tuna, tomato on taco wontons
Baked Mussels (A)
Baked with our house mayo sauce
Yellowtail Collar (A)
Broiled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce
Salmon Kama
Dynamite (A)
Crazy Combo Box
Premium Meat Combo
Your choice of one item from the box and a side
Fish & Grilled Combo
Your choice of one item from the box and a side
Asian Gourmet Combo
Your choice of one item from the box and a side
Chilean Sea Bass + Tempura
(5 Pcs) Chilean Sea Bass + Sushi
Chilean Sea Bass + Sashimi (6pcs)
Special Rolls
Fresh Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with fresh salmon
Albacore Tataki Roll
Crab meat, cucumber wrapped with seared albacore, garlic powder
Caliente Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro. Topped with sp. Tuna, albacore, jalapeno
House Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with cucumber served with house sauce. No rice
Jeffery Roll
Spicy crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with seared yellowtail, green onion, dots of sriracha sauce
Lakers Roll
In: spicy albacore, cucumber. Out: spicy albacore, avocado, crab stick, crunch & popcorn shrimp. Wrapped with soy paper
Rainbow Roll
California roll wrapped with 5 kinds of fish-tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, yellowtail
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber wrapped with fresh tuna
Spicy Caterpillar Roll
Spicy tuna roll with avocado, spicy sauce, eel sauce on top
Super Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with fresh salmon
Tiger Tail Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with cooked shrimp
West Hollywood Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber inside wrapped with seared albacore and fried onion & fried garlic
Green Ocean
Alaskan Roll (Copy)
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber wrapped with fresh salmon
Tempura Special Rolls
Hot Night Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado wrapped with spicy tuna
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, and cucumber
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
Sunrise Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado topped with seared salmon, crunch
California Tempura Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Honey Walnut Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado inside and crunch outside, topped with honey walnut crust
Gold Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado & crunch on top
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
Popcorn shrimp, jalapeno on California roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Crazy Rock'n Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, freshwater eel, avocado, green onion, gobo wrapped with lightly fried seaweed
Hungry Sweetie Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado topped with sp. Tuna, fried fresh water eel, masago, green onion
Sashimi Tempura Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, crab meat, avocado. Served with house sauce
Spider Roll
Crab meat, soft shell crab, avocado
Red Spider Roll
Crab meat, soft shell crab and cucumber inside, topped with spicy tuna and crunch
Black Dragon Roll
Soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, cucumber. Topped with fresh water eel, avocado, masago
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Irvine Roll
Baked Special Rolls
Baked Salmon Roll
In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Out: salmon and cheese on top
Caterpillar Roll
Baked freshwater eel; cucumber wrapped with avocado
Crunch Dragon Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado. Out: freshwater eel, avocado
Dragon Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado wrapped with freshwater eel
Hawaiian Volcano Roll
In: crab meat, cucumber, avocado. Out: salmon, spicy tuna on top
Spicy Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado wrapped with freshwater eel avocado and spicy crab on top
Super Caterpillar Roll
Baked freshwater eel, cucumber wrapped in spicy tuna, avocado
Sweet Love Roll
Crazy Special (NO RICE)
Crazy Specials (No Rice)
Tuna CRAZY Special
In: avocado, asparagus. Out: fresh tuna, house sauce
Albacore CRAZY Special
In: spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus. Out: albacore, house sauce
Salmon CRAZY Special
In: crab meat, avocado. Out: salmon, house sauce
Yellowtail CRAZY Special
In: avocado, asparagus. Out: yellowtail, house sauce
Salad
Salads
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with sesame seeds
Sunomono Shrimp
Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with shrimp
Sunomono Octopus
Cucumber in sweet vinegar sauce with octopus
Seaweed Salad
Mineral rich green wakame seaweed with its vinaigrette
Seafood Salad
Mixed green salad with shrimp, octopus, halibut, crab stick
Mango Salad
Cucumber with mango in sweet vinegar
Sashimi Salad
Mixed green salad with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, halibut
Tofu Salad
Mixed green salad with tofu
House Salad
Mixed green salad with house special dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked crispy salmon skin with mixed green salad
Beef Salad
Grilled beef on a bed of mixed lettuce with house special vinaigrette
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce with house special vinaigrette
Kitchen Entrees
Fried Rice
Udon Combos
Udon Specials
Curries
House Rolls
Big Roll
Crab meat, avocado, shrimp, sweet squash, sweet egg
California Roll
Mango Mexican Roll
Mango Salmon Roll
Mexican Roll (Spicy Cali. Roll)
Octopus Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Snow Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy Octopus Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon w/ Crab Roll
Red onion, cilantro
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Sushi & Sashimi
Crab Sushi
2 pcs
Freshwater Eel Sushi
2 pcs
Mackerel Sushi
2 pcs
Octopus Sushi
Salmon Belly Sushi
2 pcs
Salmon Egg Sushi
2 pcs
Salmon Sushi
2 pcs
Scallop Sushi
2 pcs
Sea Urchin Sushi
2 pcs
Seared Albacore Sushi
2 pcs
Seared Salmon Sushi
2 pcs
Shrimp Sushi
2 pcs
Smelt Egg Sushi
2 pcs
Squid Sushi
2 pcs
Sweet Egg Sushi ( Tamago)
2 pcs
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
2 pcs
Tuna Sushi
2 pcs
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
2 pcs
Yellowtail Sushi
2 pcs
Mackerel Sashimi
8 pcs
Octopus Sashimi
8 pcs
Salmon Belly Sashimi
8 pcs
Salmon Sashimi
8 pcs
Seared Albacore Sashimi
8 pcs
Seared Salmon Sashimi
8 pcs
Squid Sashimi
8 pcs
Tuna Sashimi
8 pcs
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
8 pcs
Yellowtail Sashimi
8 pcs
Crazy Premium Combo
Crazy Premium Combos
Seafood Chirashi
Fresh sashimi & seafood on top of sushi rice
Sushi (8pc)
8 pcs
Sushi + Salad + Your Choice
Sushi(5pc) + Sashimi(8pc)
5 pcs sushi & 8 pcs sashimi
Sushi(5pc) + Sashimi(8pc) + Mixed Tempura
5 pcs sushi, 8 pcs sashimi & mixed tempura
Unagi Bowl
Baked fresh water eel on top of sushi rice, drizzled with eel sauce
Crazy Premium Rolls
B.s.c. Baked Scallop on Cali. Roll
Scallop, onion, mushroom
Baked Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon on top crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Dynamite Roll
Scallop, shrimp, onion, mushroom on Cali roll
Jalapeno Salmon Roll
Rice Cake
Spicy tuna, avocado on top of lightly crispy rice
Crunch Philly
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7145 West Katella Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680
Photos coming soon!