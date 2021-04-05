Crazy Rock'n Sushi West Hollywood

Crazy Rock'n Sushi imageView gallery

7100 Santa Monica Blvd

Ste# 158

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Popular Items

SPICY SALMON ROLL
LUNCH BENTO 2 ITEM
CALIFORNIA ROLL

SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

$6.75

AMBERJACK SUSHI

$7.25

BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI

$7.95

EGG SUSHI

$5.25

FATTY TUNA SUSHI

$14.95

FRESH WATER ELL SUSHI

$6.95

JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

$7.25

MACKEREL SUSHI

$5.95

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$5.95

SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$6.95

SALMON ROE SUSHI

$7.95

SALMON SUSHI

$6.50

SCALLOP SUSHI

$5.75

SEA URCHIN SUSHI

$17.95

SEARED SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$7.50

SHRIMP SUSHI

$5.75

SMELT EGG SUSHI

$5.50

SQUID SUSHI

$5.50

SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

$9.95

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SUSHI

$7.95

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$6.95

RED SNAPPER SUHSI

$7.50

HALIBUT SUSHI

$6.95

STRIPED SEA BASS SUSHI

$6.95

SASHIMI

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$17.95

AMBERJACK SASHIMI

$19.50

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

$21.25

FATTY TUNA SASHIMI

$36.95

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$18.75

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$15.95

RED SNAPPER SASHIMI

$19.95

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$18.75

SALMON SASHIMI

$17.50

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SASHIMI

$21.25

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$18.75

OCTOPUS SAAHIMI - 6PCS

$15.95

STRIPED SEA BASS SASHIMI

$18.95

COMBINATION

SHINOBI SUSHI (9PCS)

$28.95

KUNOICHI SUSHI (12PCS)

$32.95

CHIRASHI

$27.95

TAIRYOI SASHIMI

$31.95

EBISU SASHIMI

$46.95

UMI SASHIMI

$62.95

HOUSE ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$9.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.50

CUCUMBER ROLL

$4.95

UNAGI AND AVOCADO ROLL

$9.50

MANGO SALMON ROLL

$7.25

MANGO SPICY CALI ROLL

$6.95

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$9.25

SALMON ROLL

$7.25

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.50

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$7.50

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$7.50

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.50

TUNA ROLL

$7.95

VEGGIE ROLL

$6.50

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.75

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$7.50

GARLIC GREEN ROLL

$7.95

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$6.25

MANGO VEGGIE ROLL

$6.50

SIGNATURE

JESSICA ALBACORE

$19.95

BORA BORA

$20.95

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION

$18.50

SALMON BLUE CRAB

$21.95

SALMON OYAKO

$20.95

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$19.95

YELLOWTAIL ROSE

$21.95

AMBERJACK CARPACCIO

$20.95

MADAI CARPACCIO

$21.95

SCALLOP WITH UNI

$28.95

TRUFFLE UNAGI

$19.95

TUNA TATAKI

$21.95

FRESH SPECIAL ROLL

ALASKAN ROLL

$15.95

ALOHA ROLL

$12.95

CAJUN TUNA ROLL

$16.50

CALIENTE ROLL

$16.50

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$15.50

CILANTRO SALMON ROLL

$17.50

DRAGON ROLL

$15.95

FIRE CRACKER ROLL

$15.50

LEMON ROLL

$15.95

OMEGA-3 ROLL

$16.50

PLAYBOY ROLL

$15.95

PROTEIN ROLL

$16.95

RAINBOW ROLL

$15.95

SUPER CATERPILLAR ROLL

$16.50

SUPER PHILLY ROLL

$16.95

THE MOON ROLL

$15.95

YUMMY ROLL

$16.95

ZEN ROLL

$18.50

BAKE SPECIAL ROLL

B.S.C.R. (BAKED)

$15.50

BABY ROCKSTAR ROLL (BAKED)

$16.50

BAKED SALMON ROLL (BAKED)

$15.95

HAWAIAN VOLCANO (BAKED)

$16.50

BAKED SPICY SALMON (BAKED)

$14.95

DYNAMITE ROLL (BAKED)

$15.95

TEMPURA SPECIAL ROLL

BIG BOY ROLL

$17.50

CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

$11.95

CRAZY ROLL

$17.50

CRISPY SCALLOP ROLL

$14.95

CRUNCH DRAGON ROLL

$17.50

CRUNCH SPIDER ROLL

$18.50

FANTASY ROLL

$15.95

GEISHA ROLL

$16.50

GOLD CRUNCH ROLL

$13.50

HOT & SPICY ROLL

$15.95

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$15.95

LA BREA ROLL

$16.50

PINK LADY ROLL

$16.95

POPCORN ROLL

$15.95

SALMON LOVER ROLL

$16.50

SPICY DRAGON ROLL

$16.50

SPICY SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$12.95

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$12.95

SPIDER ROLL

$14.95

SUPER CRUNCH ROLL

$14.95

SUPERMAN BURRITO

$15.95

SWEET LOVE ROLL

$16.50

VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL

$12.50

WEST HOLLYWOOD ROLL

$16.50

SALAD

SASHIMI SALAD

$16.95

HOUSE GINGER SALAD

$7.95

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$13.95

MANGO AVOCADO SALAD

$12.95

SEEWEED SALAD

$7.50

SUNOMONO SALAD

$5.50

SIDE

Miso Soup

$2.50

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

Slice Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Crabmeat

$3.00

Side Crispy Onion

$3.00

Side Gobo

$2.00

Yuzu Kosho

$2.00

Shiso Leaves 10 PCS

$4.00

Steam Broccoli

$3.50

Shiso on Top

$0.25

Truffle Oil

$5.00

SAUCE

EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

EXTRA TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.60

EXTRAL SALAD DRESSING

$0.60

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

SRIRACHA

$0.60

PONZU

$0.60

NO UTENSIL

CRAZY PARTY BOAT

NINJA BOAT

$120.00

SAMURAI BOAT

$135.00

CRAZY BOAT

$150.00

BENTO DINNER

DINNER BENTO 2 ITEM

$15.95

DINNER BENTO 3 ITEM

$19.95

BENTO LUNCH

LUNCH BENTO 2 ITEM

$13.95

LUNCH BENTO 3 ITEM

$17.95

DESSERT

TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$7.95

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$4.95

PLAIN ICE CREAM

$4.75

OREO TEM[URA ICE CREAM

$6.95

BANANA TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$6.95

LUNCH SPECIAL

CRAZY COMBO

$21.95

SASHIMI LUNCH SPECIAL

$20.95

NOODLES & FRIED RICE

YAKISOBA - BEEF

$15.95

YAKISOBA - CHCKEN

$13.95

YAKISOBA - SEAFOOD

$15.95

YAKISOBA - VEGGIE

$13.50

YAKIUDON - BEEF

$15.95

YAKIUDON - CHICKEN

$13.95

YAKIUDON - SEAFOOD

$15.95

YAKIUDON - VEGIE

$13.95

UDON - PLAIN

$11.50

UDON WITH MIXED TEMPURA

$16.95

UDON WITH CALIFORNIA ROLL

$15.95

SMALL DISH

1PC SHRIMP TEMPURA

$3.15

BAKED GREEN MUSSEL

$9.50

CRISPY RICE

$12.95

EDAMAME

$5.50

FRIED BEEF GYOZA

$7.50

FRIED VEGGIE GYOZA

$7.50

GARLIC GREEN BEAN

$7.50

JALAPENO POPPER

$9.95

MIXED TEMPURA

$10.95

MUSHROOM MISO SOUP

$9.00

POTATO CROQUETT

$8.50

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$9.95

SEAFOOD MISO SOUP

$12.00

SESAME CHICKEN

$8.95

SHISHITO PEPPER

$8.50

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA 4PCS

$11.50

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$7.50

TAKOYAKI

$8.95

VEGETABLE EGG ROLL

$6.50

VALUE MEAL DINNER

BULGOGI BOWL (D)

$13.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL (D)

$11.95

SALMON TERIYAKI BOWL (D)

$13.95

UNAJYU (D)

$19.95

VALUE MEAL LUNCH

BULGOGI BOWL (Lunch untill 4pm)

$11.95

SALMON TERIYAKI BOWL (Lunch untill 4pm)

$11.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL (Lunch untill 4pm)

$9.95

UNAJYU (Lunch untill 4pm)

$17.95

BEVERAGE

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

BOTTLE WATER

$3.95

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

FANTA (ORANGE)

$2.95

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.25

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.25

ICED WATER (FILTER)

LEMONADE

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE

$3.95

RAMUNE

$3.95

S. PELLEGRINO

$4.50

SODA WATER

$1.50

SPRITE

$2.95

WATER (NO ICE)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste# 158, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

