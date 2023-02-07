Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Sumo

75 High Street

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Drinks

Soft drink

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Appetizer

Beef Negimaki appetizer

$12.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

Tako Yaki

$9.00

Dragon Ball

$9.00

Mozzarella Tofu

$8.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Beef Tataki

$13.00

Edamame

$7.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Teriyaki wings

$11.00

Fried Oyster

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Crazy Rangoon Small

$10.00

Crazy Rangoon Large

$15.00

Veggie temp appetizer

$6.00

Chicken temp appetizer

$8.00

Shrimp temp Appetizer

$9.00

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

Beef Gyoza

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Salad

Sumo Garden Salad

$6.00

Green garden with seaweed and avocado

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Avocado and Crab salad

$6.00

Kani Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salmon Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Soup Special

Nabeyaki Udon soup

$17.00

Seafood udon Soup

$19.00

Tempura Udon soup

$15.00

Yasai Ramen soup

$17.00

Miso Ramen soup

$16.00

Tori Niku Soba soup

$16.00

Vegetable Udon Soup

$8.00

House onion soup (clear soup)

$3.00

Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Dessert

Tempura Ice cream

$12.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Hibachi Lunch

Hib Veggie Lunch

$13.00

Hib Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Hib RibEye Lunch

$17.00

Hib Salmon Lunch

$17.00

Hib Shrimp Lunch

$17.00

Hib Filet Lunch

$19.00

Hib Scallop Lunch

$21.00

Share Plate

$6.00

Hibachi Single Dinner

Hib Veggie

$16.00

Hib Chicken

$22.00

Hib Calamari

$22.00

Hib Salmon

$23.00

Hib Rib-Eye

$25.00

Hib Halibut

$24.00

Hib Shrimp

$23.00

Hib Filet

$31.00

Hib Scallop

$33.00

Hib Twin Lobster Tails

$37.00

Hib Sukiyaki

$24.00

Share Plate

$6.00

Hibachi Combinations

Chicken & Salmon

$29.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Chicken & Scallop

$31.00

Rib-Eye Steak & Chicken

$29.00

Rib-Eye Steak and Salmon

$31.00

Rib-Eye Steak and Shrimp

$31.00

Rib-Eye Steak & Scallop

$35.00

Salmon & Shrimp

$30.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$34.00

Salmon & Scallop

$36.00

Lobster & Chicken

$36.00

Lobster & Shrimp

$38.00

Lobster & Salmon

$39.00

Lobster & Scallop

$42.00

Lobster & Filet Mignon

$42.00

Lobster & Rib-Eye Steak

$36.00

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$32.00

Filet Mignon & Scallop

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$33.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$33.00

Crazy Sumo for 2

$65.00

Lobster, Ribeye, Chicken, & Shrimp

Share Plate

$6.00

Hibachi Kids Menu

Kid Vegetable

$13.00

Kid Chicken

$15.00

Kid Salmon

$17.00

Kid Shrimp

$16.00

Kid Rib-Eye

$18.00

Kid Scallop

$19.00

Kid Fillet

$20.00

Side Order

Thai Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00

Side Noodles

$6.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Tofu

$6.00

Chicken

$9.00

Rib-Eye Steak

$12.00

Salmon

$11.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Filet Mignon

$14.00

Scallop

$16.00

Lobster Tail

$19.00

SHARE PLATE

$6.00

Lunch Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki Lunch

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch

$14.00

Ribeye Teriyaki Lunch

$16.00

Filet Teriyaki Lunch

$18.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Lunch

$15.00

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch

$15.00

Scallop Teriyaki Lunch

$18.00

Negimaki Lunch

$17.00

Lunch Katsu/tempura

Katsu Chicken Lunch

$14.00

Tempura Chicken Lunch

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp Lunch

$15.00

Katsu Pork Lunch

$14.00

Lunch noodle/friedrice

Steak Ramen Lunch

$16.00

Veggie w/ tofu Ramen Lunch

$12.00

Chicken Ramen Lunch

$15.00

Shrimp Ramen Lunch

$16.00

Seafood Ramen Lunch

$19.00

Veggie w/ tofu Yakisoba Lunch

$12.00

Chicken Yakisoba Lunch

$15.00

Steak Yakisoba Lunch

$18.00

Shrimp Yakisoba Lunch

$16.00

Seafood Yakisoba Lunch

$19.00

Veggie w/ tofu Yakiudon Lunch

$12.00

Chicken Yakiudon Lunch

$15.00

Steak Yakiudon Lunch

$18.00

Shrimp Yakiudon Lunch

$16.00

Seafood Yakiudon Lunch

$19.00

Veggie w/ tofu Friedrice Lunch

$12.00

Chicken Friedrice Lunch

$15.00

Steak Friedrice Lunch

$16.00

Shrimp Friedrice Lunch

$16.00

Seafood Friedrice Lunch

$19.00

Lunch Bento Box

Tofu bento Lunch

$13.00

Chicken bento Lunch

$15.00

Ribeye bento lunch

$16.00

Fillet bento lunch

$18.00

Salmon bento lunch

$17.00

Seafood bento lunch

$20.00

Super Tempura bento lunch

$17.00

Hibachi Lunch (Copy)

Hib Veggie Lunch

$13.00

Hib Chicken Lunch

$16.00

Hib RibEye Lunch

$17.00

Hib Salmon Lunch

$17.00

Hib Shrimp Lunch

$17.00

Hib Filet Lunch

$19.00

Hib Scallop Lunch

$21.00

Side Order

Thai Jasmine Rice

$3.00

side Vegetable

$6.00

side Noodles

$6.00

side Fried Rice

$6.00

side Tofu

$7.00

side Chicken

$9.00

side Rib-Eye

$12.00

side Salmon

$11.00

side Shrimp

$10.00

side Filet Mignon

$14.00

side Scallop

$16.00

side Lobster. [1 Tail]

$19.00

Dinner Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$17.00

Ribeye Teriyaki Dinner

$19.00

Filet Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$19.00

Scallop Teriyaki Dinner

$23.00

Lobster Teriyaki Dinner

$35.00

Negimaki Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

HOUSE SPECIAL

Miso Seabass

$22.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Orange Beef

$20.00

Orange Shrimp

$18.00

Red Curry Chicken

$17.00

Red Curry Beef

$22.00

Red Curry Seafood

$25.00

The Sumo Ribeye

$26.00

Bento Box Dinner

Veggie&tofu Bento Box dinner

$15.00

Chicken Bento Dinner

$18.00

Ribeye Bento Dinner

$21.00

Salmon Bento Dinner

$20.00

Seafood Bento Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp, Scallop, Calamari

Filet Bento Dinner

$24.00

Super Tempura Bento Dinner

$23.00

Beef Negimaki Bento Dinner

$25.00

Dinner Noodle/Fried Rice

Tofu Yakiudon Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Yakiudon Dinner

$15.00

Shrimp Yakiudon Dinner

$16.00

Steak Yakiudon Dinner

$18.00

Seafood Yakiudon Dinner

$21.00

Tofu Yakisoba Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Yakisoba Dinner

$15.00

Steak Yakisoba Dinner

$17.00

Shrimp Yakisoba Dinner

$16.00

Seafood Yakisoba Dinner

$21.00

Tofu Ramen Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Ramen Dinner

$15.00

Steak Ramen Dinner

$17.00

Shrimp Ramen Dinner

$16.00

Seafood Ramen Dinner

$21.00

Tofu Fried rice Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Fried rice Dinner

$15.00

Steak Fried Rice Dinner

$17.00

Shrimp Fried rice Dinner

$16.00

Seafood fried rice Dinner

$21.00

Katsu/tempura Dinner

Katsu Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Tempura Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Katsu Pork Dinner

$16.00

Vegetable tempura Dinner

$14.00

Hibachi Single Dinner (Deep Copy)

Hib Vegetable Dinner

$16.00

Hib Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Hib Calamari Dinner

$22.00

Hib Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Hib Rib-Eye Steak Dinner

$25.00

Hib Halibut Dinner

$24.00

Hib Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

Hib Filet Mignon Dinner

$31.00

Hib Scallop Dinner

$33.00

Hib Twin Lobster Tails Dinner

$37.00

Hib Sukiyaki Dinner

$24.00

Hibachi Combinations (Deep Copy)

Hibachi Chicken & Rib-Eye Steak

$28.00

Hibachi Chicken & Salmon

$28.00

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Hibachi Chicken & Scallop

$29.00

Hibachi Steak and Salmon

$31.00

Hibachi Steak and Shrimp

$31.00

Hibachi Steak & Scallop

$35.00

Hibachi Salmon & Shrimp

$29.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$34.00

Hibachi Salmon & Scallop

$34.00

Hibachi Lobster & Chicken

$32.00

Hibachi Lobster & Shrimp

$34.00

Hibachi Lobster & Salmon

$34.00

Hibachi Lobster & Scallop

$37.00

Hibachi Lobster & Filet Mignon

$38.00

Hibachi Lobster & Rib-Eye Steak

$36.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Chicken

$31.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop

$38.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Salmon

$33.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$33.00

Hibachi Crazy Sumo for 2

$65.00

Lobster, Ribeye, Chicken, & Shrimp

Hibachi Kids Menu (Copy) (Deep Copy)

Hibachi Kid Vegetable

$12.00

Hibachi Kid Chicken

$15.00

Hibachi Kid Salmon

$16.00

Hibachi Kid Shrimp

$16.00

Hibachi Kid Rib-Eye

$18.00

Hibachi Kid Scallop

$19.00

Special Rolls

Razorback Roll

$16.00

Cali Roll topped w/ toasted spicy crab

Katsu California Roll

$11.00

Deep Fried Cali Roll

Crazy California Roll

$14.00

Fried Cali top w/ cheese and toasted crab

Sumo Roll

$17.00

Spicy crawfish with avocado wrap with slice potato and deep fried

Sumo Dragon Roll

$17.00

California, Shrimp Tempura topped with avocado and ell

Nemo Roll

$15.00

Spicy Salmon roll topped with seared cajun salmon with ponsu sauce

Bah Habah Roll

$18.00

Fried oysters, ell and cream chese top with manggo, avocado

Ellsworth Roll

$17.00

California, manggo top with salmon, avocado and tuna

Crazy Spider Roll

$13.00

Softshell crab, avocado and asparagus top with ell

Basic Rolls

California

$5.00

Philadelphia

$6.50

Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Spicy Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.85

Avocado Roll

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 High Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
