Helmed by beloved Austinite turned Mineral Wells resident Chef David Bull, the first North Texas location will offer seasonal American fare crafted with locally-sourced ingredients and highlights wellness options with vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free alternatives. SBK at The Crazy Water Hotel will also feature staples like the black truffle pomme frites, brussels sprouts, soba noodles, and meat + cheese boards. From the bar, a curated cocktail program boasts the classics as well as hyper-local Crazy Water twists, elevated yet accessible wine offerings, local brews, and an incredible Zero Proof selection of non-alcoholic cocktails, wine and beer.