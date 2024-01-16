Crazy Wings 1033 ROBERTS BRANCH PKWY, SUITE 204
1033 Roberts Branch Parkway
Suite 204
Columbia, SC 29203
MAIN MENU
CLASSIC COMBO
SIDES
CLASSIC
- 6PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$8.99
- 8PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$10.99
- 10PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$12.99
- 15PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$19.99
- 20PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$26.99
- 40PCS- CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$53.99
- 50PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$64.99
- 75PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$89.99
- 100 PCS - CLASSIC
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$112.99
BONELESS
- 6PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$7.99
- 8PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$9.99
- 10PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$11.99
- 15PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$18.99
- 20PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$23.99
- 40PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$49.99
- 50PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$59.99
- 75PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$79.99
- 100PCS - BONELESS
Our never frozen boneless wings are breaded in our signature breader, deep fried to crispy perfection, and tossed in our bold flavors.$99.99
TENDERS
- 2 PCS - Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Tossed in our delicious Crazy flavors.$4.49
- 4 PCS - Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Tossed in our delicious Crazy flavors.$7.99
- 6 PCS - Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Tossed in our delicious Crazy flavors.$9.99
- 10 PCS - Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, lightly breaded chicken tenders. Tossed in our delicious Crazy flavors.$15.99
- Tenders & Fries Basket$7.99
MIX & MATCH
- 6 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$8.99
- 8 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$10.99
- 10 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$12.99
- 15 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$19.99
- 20 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$26.99
- 40 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$53.99
- 50 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$64.99
- 75 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$89.99
- 100 PCS - Mix/Match
Completely fresh, crispy bone-in and boneless wings with our unique flavors and signature breader.$112.99
CHICKEN SANDWICH
FOUNTAIN DRINK
DESSERTS
Third Party Ordering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Best wings in town.
1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Suite 204, Columbia, SC 29203