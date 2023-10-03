Dessert & Ice Cream
Cream Of The Crop 3000 E RAY ROAD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3000 E RAY ROAD, GILBERT, AZ 85296
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Batch Cookie Shop - Higley & Baseline
4.4 • 119
1495 N Higley Ste 107 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in GILBERT
Ta Lew Thai Bistro 1 - 1493 S. Higley Rd - (Ray Rd and Higley Rd)
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant