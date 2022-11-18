Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Cream Ridgewood

review star

No reviews yet

59-09 71st Ave

Ridgewood, NY 11385

Popular Items

Yuca Tots
"Cream" Burger
Triple B

Starters

Wings

Wings

$10.00
Pull Apart Bread

Pull Apart Bread

$18.00
Coconut Curry Mussels

Coconut Curry Mussels

$16.00

Birria Empanadas

$11.00

Buffalo Dumplings

$10.00

Yuca Tots

$8.00

Hellfire Challenge

$25.00Out of stock

Salad

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$18.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Burgers

"Cream" Burger

"Cream" Burger

$20.00
Triple B

Triple B

$16.00

Lamb Burger

$20.00

Cream Tacos

Cajun Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$18.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Jamrock Tacos

$16.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00
N.Y. Strip

N.Y. Strip

$38.00

Rasta Pasta

$26.00
Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$38.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$28.00

Add Me

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Garlic - Herb Mash

$6.00

Herb Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$10.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Birria Consume

$5.00

Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Cilantro Rice

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp Side

$10.00

Side Of Steak

$8.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

Sauce & Dressings

Birria Soup Consume

$5.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Hell Fire (Warning!!! Extremely Hot) Sauce

$10.00

Lemon Dressing

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50

Red Salsa

$1.50

Bacon

$4.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Dessert

Chocolate Souffle

$10.00
N.Y Cheesecake

N.Y Cheesecake

$8.00

Coco Brûlée

$12.00Out of stock

DRAFT BEER

Cider Angry Orchard

Cider Angry Orchard

$7.00+
Amber Ale

Amber Ale

$8.00+
 Samuel Adams Winter Lager

Samuel Adams Winter Lager

$8.00+

Shipyard Pumpkin

$20.00+Out of stock

Golden Ale

$7.00+

Modelo Lager

$7.00

Brooklyn Ipa

$10.00

SODA

Coke

$5.00+

Ginger Ale

$5.00+

Diet Coke

$5.00+

Sprite

$5.00+

Seltzer

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Redbull 8.4 oz

$7.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

HOT

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Halloween

Da Curse

$10.00

Hell Hound

$18.00Out of stock

Hocus Pocus

$14.00Out of stock

Hocus Pocus Refill

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Great Drinks and Great Vibes, we live by our slogan and we continue to make Cream Ridgewood the place to dine and vibe.

Website

Location

59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Cream Ridgewood image
Cream Ridgewood image
Cream Ridgewood image

Map
