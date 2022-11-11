Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Creamline - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Waffle Fries
Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

Food

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double Cheeseburger

$14.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.50

Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

FREE TWO COOKIE MILKSHAKE

Grilled Cheese ONLY

$7.00

Tomato Soup ONLY

$5.00

Bacon Onion Jam - SIDE

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Sauce - SIDE

$3.00

Shakes & Ice Cream

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$8.75
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.75
Chocolate Fudge Milkshake

Chocolate Fudge Milkshake

$8.75
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.75
Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$8.75
Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.75

Alcohol

Pumpkin Spice (Pumpkin + Chai Spice)

$15.00

Caramel Apple Crumble

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee with Cream (Coffee + Baily's)

$15.00

Creamsicle (Vanilla + Cointreau)

$15.00

Mocha (Chocolate + Sabroso)

$15.00

Very Berry (Strawberry + Fraimbrose)

$15.00

Honey Nut (Honey + Amaretto)

$15.00

Girl Scout Cookie (Two Cookies + Creme de Menthe)

$15.00

Custom (BYOBoozy)

$15.00

Bronx No Resolution

$9.00

Bronx Well Earned

$12.00

Bronx Heatwave

$13.00

Bronx Pumpkin

$14.00

Bronx Rose

$13.00

Bronx Sour

$12.00

Ball Lightning

$12.00

Grass Wagon

$14.00

Freak Tractor

$15.00

Devil's Path

$14.00

Nightshine Black Lager

$12.00

John of the Birds

$12.00

Darbee’s Irresistible Pale Ale

$15.00

Grey Ghost Helles

$12.00

Babe: Red

$8.00

Archer Roose: White (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00

Archer Roose: Rose

$8.00

Archer Roose: Red (Malbec)

$8.00

Cardinal: Double Vodka

$14.00

Cardinal: Bourbon Lemonade

$14.00

Cardinal: Cream Soda

$14.00

Cardinal: Bramble Mule

$14.00

Beverages

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Seltzer

$3.00
12oz - Creamline Milk

12oz - Creamline Milk

$3.00
12oz - Chocolate Milk

12oz - Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Grady's Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Dr. Browns Root Beer

$3.50

Turmeric Ginger Kombucha

$7.00

Carrot, Passion Fruit, Lime Leaf Kombucha

$7.00

Purple Corn, Pineapple, Spice Kombucha

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm-sourced American classics

75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

