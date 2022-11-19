Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Creamline - Dekalb

445 Albee Square W Unit #B18

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Fries
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Classics

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00
Griddled PBJ

Griddled PBJ

$7.00

Sides

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.50
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Beverages

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Orange Soda Can

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock
12oz - Creamline Milk

12oz - Creamline Milk

$3.00Out of stock
12oz - Chocolate Milk

12oz - Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Grady's Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Dairy Counter

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00
Chocolate Fudge Milkshake

Chocolate Fudge Milkshake

$8.00
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00
Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$8.00
Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

445 Albee Square W Unit #B18, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Creamline - Dekalb image
Creamline - Dekalb image

