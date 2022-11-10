Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Creations Coffee

229 Reviews

$

400 Main Street

Wakefield, MA 01880

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte
Iced Coffee

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed Rotating Coffee Selection from Local Roasters Out of Somerville, Broadsheet Coffee

Steeped Tea

Steeped Tea

$3.00+

Your selection of Brewed-To-Order Loose Leaf Tea from MEM

Au Lait

$3.00+
Chai

Chai

$4.75+

Brewed Loose Leaf Masala Chai (not a concentrate) from MEM with Your Choice Of Milk

Americano

$3.75+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Latte = Espresso + Steamed Milk & a Tiny Bit of Microfoam

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.25

Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Cappuccino = Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk, & Foam and Not More Than 8oz in Total

Cortado (4oz)

Cortado (4oz)

$4.25

Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Cortado = Equal Parts Espresso + Steamed Milk & a Tiny Bit of Microfoam - Not More Than 4oz

Traditional Macchiato (2oz)

Traditional Macchiato (2oz)

$3.75

Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Traditional Macchiato = Espresso + A Dollup of Foam to Cut the Espresso

Espresso (1.5oz)

Espresso (1.5oz)

$3.50

Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Our House-Made Chocolate Syrup and Your Choice of Milk

Steamer

$2.50+

Small Apple Cider

$2.75

Med Apple Cider

$3.00

LG Apple Cider

$3.25

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Made with Freshly Roasted Bulletin Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.35+

Made with A Freshly Roasted & Rotating Single-Origin Coffee from a Local Roaster of Choice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Chai

$5.15+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.65+

Juice (16oz)

$3.50

Smoothies

The O.G. (Strawberry Breeze)

The O.G. (Strawberry Breeze)

$7.95+

Banana, Strawberries, Low-Fat Frozen Yogurt, & Apple Juice

The Yellow One

The Yellow One

$7.95+

Pineapple, Banana, Apple, Lime, Orange Juice

The PBC

The PBC

$7.95+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Froyo, Milk of Choice

The BB

The BB

$7.95+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Beets, Apple, Orange Juice

The Cleanse

The Cleanse

$7.95+

Banana, Avocado, Apple, Spinach, Lemon

Breakfast

Eggie Sando

Eggie Sando

$7.75

A Bacon & Smoked Gouda Egg or a Spinach, Pesto, & Tomato Egg on Your Choice of Bread, As A Sandwich.

Eggie Slap Sando

Eggie Slap Sando

$8.95

A Bacon & Smoked Gouda Egg or a Spinach, Pesto, & Tomato Egg + A Potato Patty On Your Choice of Bread, As a Sandwich.

Eggie Slap Stack

Eggie Slap Stack

$5.95

A Bacon & Smoked Gouda Egg or a Spinach, Pesto, & Tomato Egg + A Potato Patty By Itself

Double Eggie

Double Eggie

$5.95

Two of the Bacon & Smoked Gouda Egg or a Spinach, Pesto, & Tomato Egg By Itself

Tater Slap Solo

Tater Slap Solo

$3.95

An Amazingly Delicious Double Potato Patty By Itself

Bagel/English Muffin

$2.75

A Toasted Bagel or English Muffin with the Option to Add a Spread

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Trail Mix Cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Banana Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

Maple Walnut Scone

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Coffee

Broadsheet Headliner (Our Current Espresso)

$18.00Out of stock

Broadsheet Bulletin (Our Current Iced Coffee)

$18.00

Merch

Creations Mug

$11.95

Creations Sweatshirt

$39.95

Gift Card

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$36.00

Apple Pie

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving specialty coffee drinks and breakfast!

Location

400 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880

Directions

