A map showing the location of Creative Kitchen and Catering II 1 Corporate Dr

Creative Kitchen and Catering II 1 Corporate Dr

No reviews yet

1 Corporate Dr

Shelton, CT 06484

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Egg Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Quesadilla
Hawaiian Harvest

Breakfast Griddle

Made to Order Omelets

$3.25

Veggie Omelet

$4.50

Meat Omelet

$5.00

Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

Egg Sandwiches & Wraps

$3.00

Belly Buster

$7.50

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$2.50

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown

$1.50

Bacon

$1.75

Sausage

$1.75

Turkey Bacon

$1.75

Toast

$1.00

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$1.75

Fresh Baked Muffin

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

croissant

$2.25

Pastry

$2.25

Fruit

$1.00

Hard Roll

$1.50

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bai

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Dasani

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Iced coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$2.75

Monsters

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Poland Springs

$1.25

Polar

$2.00

PowerAde

$2.25

Small Coffee

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50

Snapple

$2.25

Vitamin water

$2.75

Small Tea

$1.75

Large Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Creative Grill

Handcrafted Smash Burger

$7.50

Turkey Burger

$7.50

Dr. Prager's Cali Veggie Burger

$7.50

Sweet Chilli Turkey Burger

$8.50

Sweet Chili Veggie Burger

$8.50

Dagwood

$8.50

Grill Favorites

Steak & Cheese w/peppers & onions

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Tuna Melt

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Taco Time

Blackened Chicken Taco

$8.50

Brown Sugar Pork Taco

$8.50

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$8.50

Deli Classics

Turkey

$7.50

Roast Beef

$7.50

Ham

$7.50

Deli Favorites

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Egg Salad

$6.50

Classic BLT

$7.50

Turkey Club

$8.25

Chicken Salad

$7.50

PB & J

$3.50

Cutlet Breast

$4.50

Grilled Breast

$4.00

Salads

Fall Harvest Salad

$8.00

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$8.00

Mike's Favorite Salad

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Wraps

Fall Harvest Wrap

$8.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Cobb Salad Wrap

$8.00

Mike's Favorite Wrap

$8.00

Creative Specialties

The Cuban

$8.00

The Ranch Hand

$8.00

Garden Melt

$8.00

Corporate One

$8.00

Crispy Club

$7.75

California Club

$7.75

Big Tony

$7.75

Jalapeno Tuna

$7.75

Waist Watcher

Stella's Resolution

$8.25

Miso Citrus Salmon

$9.50

Curry Chicken Salad Pita

$6.50

Extras

Bacon

$1.75

Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50

Roasted Peppers

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

Chips

Dirty Chips

$1.75

Lays

$1.25

Snacks

Cookies

$1.00

Granola Bar

$1.25

Candy Bar

$1.75

Kind Bar

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$1.75

Fruit

$1.00

Big cookie

$1.00

Pistachios

$2.25

Brownie

$2.25

Popcorn

$1.25

Brownie

$2.50

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Fries

$2.75

Soup

Small Soup

$3.25

Large Soup

$5.50

Small Chili

$4.50

Large Chilli

$6.50

Small Chowder

$4.50

Large Chowder

$6.50

Specials

Quesadilla Special

$8.50

Burger Special

$8.50

Fruity Chicken Salad

$8.00

Taco Special

$9.50

Panini Special

Grab & Go

Quiche

$7.95

Salad

$9.50

Sandwich

$9.25

Smoothies

Strawberry Slam

$8.00

Mango Berry Blast

$8.00

Hawaiian Harvest

$8.00

Java Jolt

$8.00

Chocolate Frosty

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup Lite

$8.00

Raw Energy Lite

$8.00

I Love Veggies

$8.00

Tender Greens

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Corporate Dr, Shelton, CT 06484

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
