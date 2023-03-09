Main picView gallery

Creative Kitchen and Catering

No reviews yet

2 Enterprise Drive Suite 203

Shelton, CT 06484

Breakfast

Made to Order Omelet/Sandwiches

Two Egg Omelet

$2.50

Two Eggs w/Veggie Omelet

$3.75

Two Eggs w/Meat Omelet

$4.00

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

Egg w/Meat Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Whites

$1.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown

$1.50

Bacon

$1.75

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Turkey Sausage

$1.75

Ham

$1.75

Bakery

Toast

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.00

Fresh Baked Menu

$2.25

Burgers

Hand-Made Smash Burger

$7.50

Turkey Burger

$7.50

Veggie Burger

$7.50

Grill Favorites

Steak And Cheese

$8.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Onion Rings

$3.25

Deli Favorites

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Crispy Chicken

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Egg Salad

$6.50

Classic BLT

$7.50

Turkey Club

$8.25

Turkey

$7.50

Roast Beef

$7.50

Ham

$7.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Fall Harvest Turkey

$8.50

Mediterranian Chicken

$8.50

The Ranch Hand

$8.50

Chicken Career Wrap

$8.50

Signature Salads

Mike’s Favorite

$9.50

Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad

$5.50

Garden Salad w/Gr. Chicken

$8.50

Drinks

N/A Bev

Soda

$2.00

Dasani

$1.65

Smart Water

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Snapple

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$1.86

Lg Coffee

$2.10

Monster

$2.75

Powerade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Poland Springs Water

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Snacks

Snack Choices

Brownie

$2.00

Cookies

$0.50

Granola Bars

$1.50

Candy Bars

$1.75

Dirty Chips

$1.60

Kind Bars

$2.50

Gum

$1.85

Soup

Small

$2.75

Large

$5.00

Small Chilli

$4.25

Large Chilli

$6.25

Grab & Go's

Grab & Go

Sandwich

$8.50

Salad

$9.50

Crispy Chicken

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Parfait

$2.75

Fruit Cup

$2.25

Pasta/Potato Salad

$3.00

Hard Eggs x2

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2 Enterprise Drive Suite 203, Shelton, CT 06484

