Creative Kitchen and Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 Enterprise Drive Suite 203, Shelton, CT 06484
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
No Reviews
811 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant
Epicurean Feast - 3020 - Armstrong Cafe
No Reviews
6 Armstrong Street Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant