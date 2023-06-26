Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creative Planning

5454 w. 110th st

Overland Park, KS 66211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00


Sandwiches

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
Reuben

Reuben

$9.00

rye bread, sliced pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, thousand Island

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.00

liced smoked turkey, tomato, crisp bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing

Chicken Basil

$9.00

provolone, sliced chicken, basil, pesto, sourdough bread

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$9.00

chipotle aioli, tomato, avocado, smoked turkey, provolone cheese

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$7.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.00
B.L.T

B.L.T

$7.00
Chicken Ceaser Wrap

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$7.00

Hot to Order

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
The Classic

The Classic

$7.00
Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$9.00
Quesadillia

Quesadillia

$8.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$10.00
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.00
Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$10.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

C.B.S

$10.00

Flatbreads

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$8.00
Italian Flatbread

Italian Flatbread

$8.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$7.00

Caprese Chicken Flatbread

$7.00
Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00
Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$6.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$7.00
Vegetable Flatbread

Vegetable Flatbread

$6.00

All Day Breakfast

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00

Breakfast Plate

$6.00
Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$6.00
Omelet

Omelet

$7.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Breakfast Sides

Creative Kitchen Bowls

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
Chicken Fiesta Bowl

Chicken Fiesta Bowl

$12.00
Bang Bang Chicken Bowl

Bang Bang Chicken Bowl

$12.00
Spring Salmon Bowl

Spring Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Soup/Salads

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
Large Salad

Large Salad

$9.00
Small Salad

Small Salad

$5.00
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Daily Specials

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
Monday Special

Monday Special

$10.00
Tuesday Special

Tuesday Special

$10.00
Wednesday Special

Wednesday Special

$13.00
Thursday Special

Thursday Special

$15.00
Friday Special

Friday Special

$12.00

Sides

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Bag Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5454 w. 110th st, Overland Park, KS 66211

Directions

