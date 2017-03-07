Restaurant header imageView gallery
Creature Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

807 E 4th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Martini

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Last Word

$15.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Vodka Redbull

$10.00
North Lamar

North Lamar

$15.00
Dirty 6th

Dirty 6th

$13.00
Riverside

Riverside

$14.00
I-35

I-35

$14.00
Rainy St

Rainy St

$13.00
Menchaca Mule

Menchaca Mule

$14.00

The Drag

$8.00

East Ceasar Chavez

$8.00

The Antonio

$12.00

The Carla

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Mexicaan Candy

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Ocean Sprizzy Pouch💦

$10.00

Bloody Beleenugh😈

$10.00

Blue Berry Lime-Aid😴

$7.00

Cucumber Mojito⛵

Rose Paloma 🇮🇹

Ecto Cooler "The Slimer"

$10.00

Popsicles (assorted)

$7.00

Town Lake

$13.00

HH Drinks

HH Cocktail

$10.00

HH Shots

$6.00

House Cocktail

$10.00

House Batch Cocktail

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
The best local coffee, tea and food. Pick up some of that good good stuff, safely!

