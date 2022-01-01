Creatwood Tavern 1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Creatwood Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300

Smyrna, GA 30080

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Philly Cheese Steak
Fried Fish

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Hand breaded shrimp, tossed in your choice of any of our house made wing sauces. Served with bleu cheese

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Crispy corn meal fried pickle chips, served with chipotle ranch

Spicy Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Homemade jalapeno breaded mozzarella, house made marinara (VEG)

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Hand breaded strips of chicken tenderloin, served with your choice of any of our house made dripping sauces.

Chips and Queso

$6.50

The perfect blend of Queso Blanco, Monterey Jack, and Pepper Jack Cheeses all together with our special mixture of herbs and spices to make this one Queso dip you will never forget.

Chips and Guac

$6.50

Fresh ripe avocados hand mashed and seasoned to perfection with red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, and a hint of sea salt. Topped with diced tomatoes.

Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa

$5.95

Fresh ingredients, a little fire and nothing else make for a truly delicious homemade salsa.

Trio

$12.95

Chips with all our best. Pepper jack Queso, fresh Guacamole, and our Fire roasted Salsa..

Hickory Fries (Copy)

$9.95

Creatwood’s famous fries topped with pulled bbq pork, shredded smoked Gouda cheese and drizzled with sriracha bbq sauce.

Loaded Tater Kegs (Copy)

$9.99

Burgers

Pimento Burger

$12.95

White cheddar pimento cheese, fried pickles, lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato

The "Butcher"

$14.95

Our Signature, soon to be award winning Burger. White cheddar and pepper jack, lettuce, pickled onions, topped with crispy pork belly, butcher sauce and fried jalapenos

The Creatwood

$11.95

Our Classic Cheeseburger. Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, and cheddar

Bacon Gouda Burger (Copy)

$14.99

Impossible Burger (Copy)

$14.95

All the goodness of plants! Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, side chipotle ranch

MEATWOOD Burger (Copy)

$14.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, brown butter croutons

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, hand breaded chicken tender, hard-boiled egg, vine ripe tomato wedges, cheddar jack, sliced avocado, choice of dressing

House Salad

$7.95

Arcadian lettuce, Vine ripe tomato, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack, brown butter croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Hand breaded chicken tenders, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots, tossed in house made bleu cheese, bleu cheese crumbles

Fiesta Taco Salad (Copy)

$13.99

Asian Ginger Salmon (Copy)

$21.95

Wings

All with house made dressings and sauces

6 Wings

$11.95

Made with house made dressings and sauces. Served with bleu cheese and celery

10 Wings

$16.95

Made with house made dressings and sauces. Served with bleu cheese and celery

20 Wings

$33.95

Made with house made dressings and sauces. Served with bleu cheese and celery

Boneless Wings (Half Pound)

$9.95

Made with house made dressings and sauces. Served with bleu cheese and celery

Boneless Wings (1 Pound)

$18.95

Made with house made dressings and sauces. Served with bleu cheese and celery

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Shaved Angus beef, piled high with caramelized onion, mushrooms and topped with our signature pepper jack queso

Salmon BLT

$14.95

Grilled to temperature, lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lemon chive aioli

The "Dirty Bird"

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in spicy blackberry habanero sauce, white pimento cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon

The Club

$10.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil pesto aioli, ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo, shredded lettuce, bleu cheese, carrots and celery

Fried Fish

$11.95

Hand breaded haddock, house made southern slaw, remoulade sauce, ciabatta

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

House made chicken salad mix, Texas toast

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.95

Cajun Chicken served on top of Linguine, fresh tomatoes and spinach, Cajun Alfredo, and sliced mushrooms, served with Garlic Bread.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Grilled Cajun Shrimp served on top of Linguine, fresh tomatoes and spinach, Cajun Alfredo, and sliced mushrooms, served with Garlic Bread.

Cajun Salmon Pasta

$17.95

Grilled Salmon served on top of Linguine, fresh tomatoes and spinach, Cajun Alfredo, and sliced mushrooms, served with Garlic Bread.

Asian Ginger Salmon (Copy)

$21.95

Fiesta Chicken (Copy)

$19.99

Nashville Chicken and Waffles (Copy)

$14.99

Fish and Chips (Copy)

$14.99

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Sweet Tots

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Kid Menu

Kids Burger

$5.95

Plain hamburger, choice of fries or fresh fruit

Kids Tenders

$5.95

Two fried or grilled tenders, choice of fries or fresh fruit

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$6.95

Handmade four cheese ravioli with marinara

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Brioche toast with American cheese, choice of fries or fresh fruit

Linguini

$5.95

Desserts

Bailey's Bread Pudding

$7.95

With vanilla ice cream, bourbon caramel

Ice Cream

$4.00

All Our Dressings and Sauces

Mild

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Black Berry Habanero

$0.75

Sweet Siracha

$0.75

SirHOTcha

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Balsamic Vin

$0.75

Lemon Vin

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Butcher Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

Yellow Mustard

Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Basil Aioli

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

2oz Queso

$1.00

2oz Salsa

$1.00

2oz Guac

$1.00

Large Queso

$3.50

Large Salsa

$3.50

Large Guac

$3.50

Large Cajun Cream

$3.50

2oz Cajun Cream

$1.00

Drinks

Can of Coke

$3.00

Can of Diet Coke

$3.00

Can of Sprite

$3.00

1/2 gallon sweet tea

$5.00

1/2 gallon unsweetened tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly neighborhood sports tavern located in the heart of Smyrna Georgia!

Location

1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300, Smyrna, GA 30080

Directions

