Creek Bottom Brewing

307 Meadow St

Galax, VA 24333

Fresh Boneless Wings
Smoked Wings
Dinner Salad

Burgers

The Classic

The Classic

$11.50

1/2lb signature beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries.

Gunslinger

Gunslinger

$12.50

1/2lb signature beef, house made bbq sauce,onion straws, cheddar, bacon, texas toast, fries.

Route 89

Route 89

$12.50

1/2lb signature beef, lettuce, Pimento cheese, bacon, Jalalepeno, fries.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

1/2 signature beef, swiss, caramelized onion, bourbon glazed mushroom, fries.

Calzone

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$17.00

Includes cheese + 3 toppings of your choice. Additional toppings extra - 4 maximum.

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

House-made brownie warm & served w/ Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle. Add ice cream for $1.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

House-made silky peanut butter pie drizzled with chocolate & caramel.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

House-made bourbon pecan pie slice drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Dressing and Dip

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.50+
The Omnivore

The Omnivore

$10.00+

Red pepper, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms,Italian sausage and bacon.

The By-Pass

The By-Pass

$10.00+

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham.

The Grazer

The Grazer

$10.00+

Spinach, red pepper, onion, mushroom,tomato, olive.

Margherita

Margherita

$10.00+

Evoo base, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil.

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$10.00+

Asiago, ricotta,feta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil.

CBR

CBR

$10.00+

Ranch base, chicken, bacon.

Buffalo Will's

Buffalo Will's

$10.00+

Buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone.

The Texan

The Texan

$10.00+

Brisket sauce base, brisket, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper,cheddar, scallion.