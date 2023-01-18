Creek Bottom Brewing
307 Meadow St
Galax, VA 24333
Popular Items
Burgers
The Classic
1/2lb signature beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries.
Gunslinger
1/2lb signature beef, house made bbq sauce,onion straws, cheddar, bacon, texas toast, fries.
Route 89
1/2lb signature beef, lettuce, Pimento cheese, bacon, Jalalepeno, fries.
Mushroom Swiss
1/2 signature beef, swiss, caramelized onion, bourbon glazed mushroom, fries.
Calzone
Dessert
Dressing and Dip
Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
The Omnivore
Red pepper, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms,Italian sausage and bacon.
The By-Pass
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham.
The Grazer
Spinach, red pepper, onion, mushroom,tomato, olive.
Margherita
Evoo base, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil.
Five Cheese
Asiago, ricotta,feta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil.
CBR
Ranch base, chicken, bacon.
Buffalo Will's
Buffalo base, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone.
The Texan
Brisket sauce base, brisket, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper,cheddar, scallion.