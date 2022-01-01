Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creek Ratz 4065 U.S. 17 Business

review star

No reviews yet

4065 U.S. 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizerz

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Fried, Served with Boom Boom Sauce

Fish Nuggets

$10.99

Served with Horseraddish Sauce

Calamari

$11.99

Served with Marinara

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Served with Marinara

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Buff,Teriyaki,G.Parm,Jam.Jerk,Buff-Yaki

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$5.99

Served with Horseraddish Sauce

Fried Jalapenos

$4.99

Served with Ranch

Nachos

$11.99

Chili,Chz,Lett,Tom,Jalps,S.Cream, Salsa

Quesadilla

$8.99

Mozz&Cheddar,served with Salsa& S.Cream

Jeep Tour

$2.99

Soupz & Saladz

House Salad

$9.99

Crisp Greens,Tom,Cuc,Cheddar,Egg,Bacon,Croutons

Carolina Salad

$12.99

Grill Chx over Greens with Apples,Craisons,crumbled Blue Chz, Balsamic Vinn Drssg.

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.99

Crisp Greens,Tom, Cuc, 6oz scoup Chx Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine,Croutons,Caesar Drssg., Parm Chz

Homeade Chili-Bowl

$7.00

Homeade Black Bean & Bourban Chili

Murrells Chowder-BOWL

$7.00

Manhattan Style(Red)

Soup Of The Day-Bowl

$7.00

Homeade Chili-CUP

$6.00

Homeade Black Bean & Bourban Chili

Murrells Chowder-CUP

$6.00

Manhattan Style(Red)

Soup Of The Day-CUP

$6.00

Basketz

Blackened Mahi & Fried Shrimp

$22.99

1-Flounder Filet & 8-Shrimp

Blackened Mahi Over Grits

$21.99

Blackened Mahi Served over Cheese Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Blackened Shrimp over Cheese Grits & dice tomato

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Fresh Tenders, Hand Breaded & Fried, Grill, Blackened, Buffalo, or Jamaican Jerk

Fresh Local Shrimp Basket

$19.99

A CreekRatz Favorite

Oyster Basket

$21.99

Select Plump Morsels Fried Golden Brown

Flounder Basket

$20.99

2-Flounder Filets

Trio Basket

$22.99

Flounder,Shrimp,Oysters

Lunch Special

$9.99

St Patricks Special

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Fried Buffalo Chx, Mozz, Cheddar, Dice Celery, & Ranch

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Philly Beefsteak,Onion,Mush,Pepper,Mozz, & Cheddar

Spinich & Feta Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Mozz, Feta, & Fresh Spinich

Traditional Pizza

$13.99

12" Cheese Pizza With 2 Toppings

Sandwichez

Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2# Beef, Amreican Chz,Lett,Tom, Onion

Hamburger

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Fish, Cabbage,Cheddar,&Boom Boom Sauce in Flour Tortillas

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,on Potatio Bun

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.99

Chx Salad on Toasted Rye& Melted Swiss

Creek Rat Reuben

$14.99

Spicy Shrimp,Krout,1000 Island, Swiss on Grilled Rye

Reuben

$12.99

Corned Beef,Krout,1000 Island, Swiss on Grilled Rye

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast topped w/ saute Onion $ Mush, Swiss Chz, Lett & Tom

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

with Saute onions and melted cheese

Po Boy-Flounder

$13.99

Lettuce & Tomato on Hoagie Roll

Po Boy-Oyster

$15.99

Lettuce & Tomato on Hoagie Roll

Po Boy-Shrimp

$13.99

Lettuce & Tomato on Hoagie Roll

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheddar,Mozz,Spinich,Onion,Mushroom,Olives

Mahi Tacos

$14.99

Raw Bar

Oysters on the Halfshell-Raw

$9.99

1/2 Dozen-Lemon,Horseraddish,Tobasco,Saltines

Oysters on the Halfshell-Steamed

$9.99

1/2 Dozen-Lemon,Horseraddish,Butter,Tobasco,Saltines

Peel-N-Eat Shrimp

$8.99+

Choose 1/4#,1/2#,1# -hot or cold

Tiny Ratz

Kid Fish

$7.00

Fish Bites & choice of side

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Choice of Side

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served w/Choice of side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Choice of Side & Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Tesas Toast & American Chesse

Kids Pizza

$7.00

7" Pizza, Choice of side

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Dessertz

Hot Brownie

$8.99

Brownie,Vanilla Ice Cream, Choc Syrup

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Pie & Whip Cream

Murrells Inlet Wedding Cake

$6.99

Moon Pie,Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream Choc Syrup

Dippin Dots

$5.00

Sidez

French Fries

$2.99

Side of Fries

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Side of Puppies

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side of Sweet Pot Fries

Tater Tots

$2.99

Side of Tots

Side Oysters

$7.99

Side Shrimp

$7.99

Slaw

$2.99

Drinkz

Pepsi

$2.50

Free Refils

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Free Refils

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Free Refils

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Free Refils

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Free Refils

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Free Refils

Cheerwine

$2.50

Free Refils

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Free Refils

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Free Refils

Coffee

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Water- No Charge

RETAIL

Crew/Hoodie

$40.00

Short Sleeve Tee

$16.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$22.00

Hatz

$18.00

Koozie

$3.00

Add Koozie

$2.00

Import

Employee Sweat Shirt

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great Food, Great View, & Coldest Drinks

Location

4065 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Campbell Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Franco's NY Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3120 S, US-17 BUS Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
211 Atlantic Ave Garden City, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8) - 2851 Highway 17 S
orange starNo Reviews
2851 Highway 17 S Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
American Steak & Oyster Bar - Murrells Inlet, SC
orange star4.4 • 707
3797 US-17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murrells Inlet
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston