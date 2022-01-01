Restaurant header imageView gallery

CREEKSIDE SEAFOOD AND STEAKHOUSE

No reviews yet

1025 Kiser St

SHELBY, NC 28152

Order Again

Popular Items

10 oz Ribeye
Pork Chops
Flounder Fillet

Breakfast Plates

Eggs No Meat Plt

$4.50+

1 or 2 XL EGGS ANY STYLE

Egg & Meat Plate

Egg & Meat Plate

$5.50+

1 OR 2 XL EGGS WITH CHOICE OF MEAT

Special Deluxe

$8.00

2 PANCAKES AND 2 EGGS AND MEAT

Giant Breakfast

$9.00

3 PANCAKES AND 3 EGGS AND MEAT

Waffle

Waffle

$4.00+

BELGIUM WAFFLE

Pancake

$3.00+

SWEEET CREAM PANCAKE

French Toast

$3.00+

EXTRA THICK WEDGES

Gravy Bisc

$3.50+

COUNTRY STYLE PEPPER GRAVY

Steak & Eggs

$14.50

CHOICE RIBEYE HAND CUT DAILY

Tend Loin & Eggs

$11.00

TENDERLOIN AND EGGS

Pork Chop & Egg

$11.00

2 PORK CHOP AND EGGS

Chick Breast & Egg

$11.00

BINELESS CHICKEN BREAST

White Fish & Eggs

$11.00

2 PEICES WHITE FISH

Ctry Stk & Eggs

$11.00

COUNTRY STYLE STEAK

Hamburger Stk & Eggs

$11.00

BEEF LIVER & EGGS

$11.00

T-Bone & Eggs

$15.00Out of stock

CHOICE RIBEYE HAND CUT DAILY

Omelets

Plain Omel

$5.50

3 EGG OMLET

Amer Che Ome

$6.50

3 EGG OMLET

Ched Ch Omel

$6.50

3 EGGS WITH SHREADED CHEDDER

Bacon Omelet

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

Sausage Omel

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

City Ham Omel

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

Liver Omel

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

Bologna Omel

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

Corn Beef Omel

$7.00

3 EGG OMLET

Ctry Ham Omel

$9.00

3 EGG OMLET

Western Omel

Western Omel

$7.50

HAM PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Phil Stk Omel

$8.50

STEAK ONIONS PEPPPERS AND SWISS

Chic Phil Omel

$8.50

CHICKEN ONIONS PEPP AND SWISS

Loaded Omelet

$9.00

SAUS BAC HAM ONION TOM

Veggie Omelet

$7.50

PEP ONION MUSHROOM AND TOMATO

Broc & Che Omel

$7.00

BROCC AND CHEDDER

Breakfast Wraps and Sandwiches

2 EGG SANDWICH

$3.50

2 EGGS AND CHOICE OF BREAD

BREAK MEAT SAND

$4.00

CHOICE OF MEAT

EGG AND MEAT SANDWICH

$5.00

1 EGG AND CHOICE OF MEAT

BREAK WRAP

$6.00

MEAT HASHBROWNS AND ONIONS

Breakfast Sides

BREAD

$1.00

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

GRAVY

$1.75+

GRITS

$1.75+

HASHBROWNS

$2.50

HOMEFRIES

$2.50

OATMEAL

$2.00+

Side Egg

$1.25+

SIDE OF MEAT

$3.50

Side Tomato

$1.00

Ala Carte

Fries

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

jumbo baked potato

Half Fries & Half Onion Rings

$4.50

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Dressing

$1.00

Macaroni salad

$2.50+

Slaw

$1.00+

Tarter Sauce

$1.00+

onion rings

$4.50

beer battered

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Sm Bowl of Gravy

$1.50

sliced tomato

$1.50

1 pc. Devil Crab

$2.50

1 crab

chicken salad

$6.50

4.99 per lb homemade

steak rub

steak rub

$5.00
CREEKSIDE BBQ SAUCE BOTTLE

CREEKSIDE BBQ SAUCE BOTTLE

$5.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks & Marina

Corn Nuggets

$5.50

12 Creamy Battered Corn Nuggetts

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Generous Portion of Sliced Pickle Spears

Jalaleno Chips

$5.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$6.00

Potato Skins with Cheese Bacon & Jalapeno Peppers

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Potato Skins

$4.50

Fried Potato Skins and Sauce

Chicken Plate

Marinated Chicken Breast

$11.00

Grilled or Fried Marinated Breast

Smothered Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled Breast covered with pep onion mush and swiss cheese

Chick tender

$10.00

grilled or fried tenders

6 oz Chicken Tips

$11.50

chicken tips with pep and onions

12 oz Chicken Tips

$16.00

Dinner Plates

1 Rib Bone

$2.50

slow Cooked St Louis Ribs by the Bone

2 Veggie

$4.50

choice of 2 veggies

3 Veggie

$5.50

choice of 3 veggies

4 Veggie

$6.50

choice of 4 veggies

Beef Liver

$11.00

2 Peice Beef Livers and Onions

Combo Plate

$20.00

10 oz Ribeye and choice of 1 sidekick

Country Steak

$11.00

Large Ribs

$17.00

Slow Cooked St Louis Ribs

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

covered with chedder Cheese & 3 Choices

Meat Loaf

$11.00
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$11.00

2 5oz. center cut Pork Chops

Small Ribs

$12.00

Slow Cooked St Louis Ribs

Grinders and Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.00

spicy ck let tom mayo cheese

Build you own grinder

$10.00

choose 3 meats let tom mayo cheese

Chicken Club Grinder

$10.00

Grilled Chicken bacon lt tom mayo cheese

Chicken Philly Grinder

$10.00

Chicken pepp onion mushrooms cheese

CHICKEN PHILLY WRAP

$9.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.00

Clocks Club Grinder

$10.00

Oyster Poor Boy

$10.00

fried oysters on a sub bun

Philly Steak Grinder

$10.00

Sirolion steak with pepp onion mush cheese

PHILLY STEAK WRAP

$9.00

Shrimp Poor Boy

$10.00

Fried or Grilled Shrimp on a sub bun

SHRIMP WRAP

$9.00

Texas Grinder

$10.00

1/2 lb burger bacon let.tom.mayo cheese must

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.00

STEAK WRAP

$9.00

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.00

Salads

small toss salad that can be added to any meal lettuce tom cuc onion. 3.99 if not added to a meal

Toss Salad

$4.50

Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Onion

Garden Salad

$7.00

Lettuce Tomato Cucumber Onion

NY Chef Salad

NY Chef Salad

$9.00

lett tom cuc onion cheese ham turkey egg

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$9.00

mac salad potato salad chicken salad & egg

Sandwiches

Creekside Monster Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb pattie country ham let tom mayo pickles

Double Creekside Monster Burger

$11.00

2- 1/2 lb pattie country ham let tom mayo pickles

Hamburger

$8.00

8 oz Hamburger let tom mayo

Double Hamburger

$10.00

2 8oz Hamburgers let tom mayo

BLT

$7.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

white fish served on a hogie bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Baby Club Sandwich

$8.00

bacon ham turkey let tom mayo cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

homemade chicken salad let tom mayo

Seafood

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$12.00

Fresh Hand cut Salmon

White Fish

White Fish

$11.00+

Golden Fried White Fish

Perch

Perch

$11.00+

Ocean Perch

Flounder Fillet

$11.00+

Skin Off Fillet of Flounder

Green Shrimp

$11.50+

Lightly Breaded and Fried

Cat Fillet

$11.00+

Flakey Catfish Fillet Strips

Fantail Shrimp

$10.50+

Large Breaded and Fried Shrimp

2 Item Mix Plate

$19.00

choice of 2 seafood items

3 Item Mix Plate

$19.00

Choice of 3 seafood items

Devil Crab

$10.00

3 Stufed Devil Crab

Whole Flounder

$12.50

Fresh Whole Flounder cooked Golden Brown

Scallops

$12.50+

Healty Portion of Sea Scallops

Side of Meat

1 pc. Devil Crab

$2.50

1 crab

1 Rib Bone

$2.50

slow Cooked St Louis Ribs by the Bone

side of chicken breast

$7.50

side of chicken tenders

$6.50

grilled or fried with 1 sauce

side of hamburger steak

$7.50

side of pork chop

$7.50

side of ribeye steak 10 oz

$14.00

side of salmon

$8.50

fresh cut salmon

side of shrimp

$8.00

side of white fish

$7.50

Side Of Perch

$7.50

8 oz Sirloin Steak

$10.00

6oz Beef Tips

$7.50

Steak Plates

10 oz Ribeye

10 oz Ribeye

$18.00

Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides

10oz NY Strip

$16.00

Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides

12 oz Beef Tips

$16.00

Sirloin Tips prepared with peppers and onions

12 oz Ribeye

$20.00

Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides

12oz Filet Tip

$19.00

Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides

16 Oz Hamb Stk

$14.00

Ground Sirloin Steak

6 oz Beef Tips

$11.00

Sirloin Tips prepared with peppers and onions

6oz Filet Migon

$16.00

Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides

6oz Filet Tip

$16.00

Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides

8 oz Hamb Stk

$11.00

Ground Sirloin Steak

8 oz Sirloin Steak

$10.00

Ribeye Combo

$20.00

10 oz Ribeye and choice of 1 sidekick

16 oz. Porter House

$18.00Out of stock

N Y STRIP COMBO

$18.00

Tacos

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp in a spicy sweet chili sauce let tom onion

3 shrimp tacos

$11.00

Shrimp in a spicy sweet chili sauce let tom onion

Wings

1 Wing

1 Wing

$1.25

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

5 wings

5 wings

$6.50

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

10 wings

10 wings

$13.00

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

25 wings

25 wings

$32.50

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

50 wings

50 wings

$65.00

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

75 wings

75 wings

$95.00

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

100 wings

100 wings

$125.00

Fried Jumbo Split Wings

Desserts

Cobbler

$3.50

Homemade

cake

$5.00

slice of pie

$3.50Out of stock

Premium Dessert

$5.00

dessert

$4.00

Brownie

$1.50

homade brownie

Pork Skins Plain

$4.00

Pork Skins BBQ

$4.00

Daily lunch Specials

Ctry Stk Lunch Spec.

Ctry Stk Lunch Spec.

$9.50

Meatloaf Lunch Spec

$9.50

Wednesday Lunch Green Shrimp

$9.50

served untill 4:45

Wednesday Lunch 6oz Beef Tip

$9.50

served untill 4:45

Thursday Lunch Pork Chops

$11.00

served untill 4:45

Thursday Lunch Top Sirloin

$11.00

served untill 4:45

Friday Lunch Devil Crab

$10.00

served untill 4:45

Saturday Beef Liver Special

$8.00

served untill 4:45

Daily Dinner Specials

PM Special Country Style Steak

$11.00

served 4:45 untill close

PM Special Meat Loaf

$11.00

served 4:45 untill close

Wed PM Special Green Shrimp

$11.50

served 4:45 untill closing

Wed PM Special 6oz Beef Tip

$11.00

served 4:45 untill closing

Thur PM Special Pork Chops

$11.00

served 4:45 untill closing

Thurs pm Top sirloin

$11.00

served 4:45 untill closing

Fri PM Special Devil Crab

$10.00

served 4:45 untill closing

Sat PM Spec Beef Liver

$11.00

served 4:45 untill closing

Daily Hot Deals Specials

Wednesday Beef Liver

$7.00

served all day

Wednesday Wing Special

$1.00

served all day

Wednesday Senior Special

$9.00

senior day all day tuesday dine in only

thursday green shrimp special

$11.50

served all day

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00Out of stock

Speg and Homemade meat sauce

All U Care To Eat Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Reorder On Ribs

Chickec & Dumplings

$9.50Out of stock

TURKEY & DRESSING

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ PLATE

$11.00

BBQ SANDWICH

$8.00

Ala Carte Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

bottled water

$2.50

coffee

$2.00

de-caf coffee

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fruit Shooter

$2.50

gallon lemonade

$5.50

gallon tea

$5.50

gallon un sweet tea

$5.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

SOBE WATER

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

UN Sweet tea

$2.75

water to-go

$0.35
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 2001 specializing in seafood and steaks. We also offer home cooking and delicious sandwiches. Breakfast served Thursday Friday and Saturdays starting at 8am. ITS GRANNY GOOD!

Location

1025 Kiser St, SHELBY, NC 28152

Directions

Gallery
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image
Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse image

Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SHELBY
