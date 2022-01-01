CREEKSIDE SEAFOOD AND STEAKHOUSE
1025 Kiser St
SHELBY, NC 28152
Popular Items
Breakfast Plates
Eggs No Meat Plt
1 or 2 XL EGGS ANY STYLE
Egg & Meat Plate
1 OR 2 XL EGGS WITH CHOICE OF MEAT
Special Deluxe
2 PANCAKES AND 2 EGGS AND MEAT
Giant Breakfast
3 PANCAKES AND 3 EGGS AND MEAT
Waffle
BELGIUM WAFFLE
Pancake
SWEEET CREAM PANCAKE
French Toast
EXTRA THICK WEDGES
Gravy Bisc
COUNTRY STYLE PEPPER GRAVY
Steak & Eggs
CHOICE RIBEYE HAND CUT DAILY
Tend Loin & Eggs
TENDERLOIN AND EGGS
Pork Chop & Egg
2 PORK CHOP AND EGGS
Chick Breast & Egg
BINELESS CHICKEN BREAST
White Fish & Eggs
2 PEICES WHITE FISH
Ctry Stk & Eggs
COUNTRY STYLE STEAK
Hamburger Stk & Eggs
BEEF LIVER & EGGS
T-Bone & Eggs
CHOICE RIBEYE HAND CUT DAILY
Omelets
Plain Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Amer Che Ome
3 EGG OMLET
Ched Ch Omel
3 EGGS WITH SHREADED CHEDDER
Bacon Omelet
3 EGG OMLET
Sausage Omel
3 EGG OMLET
City Ham Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Liver Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Bologna Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Corn Beef Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Ctry Ham Omel
3 EGG OMLET
Western Omel
HAM PEPPERS AND ONIONS
Phil Stk Omel
STEAK ONIONS PEPPPERS AND SWISS
Chic Phil Omel
CHICKEN ONIONS PEPP AND SWISS
Loaded Omelet
SAUS BAC HAM ONION TOM
Veggie Omelet
PEP ONION MUSHROOM AND TOMATO
Broc & Che Omel
BROCC AND CHEDDER
Breakfast Wraps and Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Ala Carte
Fries
Baked Potato
jumbo baked potato
Half Fries & Half Onion Rings
Hushpuppies
Dressing
Macaroni salad
Slaw
Tarter Sauce
onion rings
beer battered
Potato Salad
Sm Bowl of Gravy
sliced tomato
1 pc. Devil Crab
1 crab
chicken salad
4.99 per lb homemade
steak rub
CREEKSIDE BBQ SAUCE BOTTLE
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks
6 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks & Marina
Corn Nuggets
12 Creamy Battered Corn Nuggetts
Fire Cracker Shrimp
Fried Pickles
Generous Portion of Sliced Pickle Spears
Jalaleno Chips
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato Skins with Cheese Bacon & Jalapeno Peppers
Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Fried Potato Skins and Sauce
Chicken Plate
Dinner Plates
1 Rib Bone
slow Cooked St Louis Ribs by the Bone
2 Veggie
choice of 2 veggies
3 Veggie
choice of 3 veggies
4 Veggie
choice of 4 veggies
Beef Liver
2 Peice Beef Livers and Onions
Combo Plate
10 oz Ribeye and choice of 1 sidekick
Country Steak
Large Ribs
Slow Cooked St Louis Ribs
Loaded Baked Potato
covered with chedder Cheese & 3 Choices
Meat Loaf
Pork Chops
2 5oz. center cut Pork Chops
Small Ribs
Slow Cooked St Louis Ribs
Grinders and Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
spicy ck let tom mayo cheese
Build you own grinder
choose 3 meats let tom mayo cheese
Chicken Club Grinder
Grilled Chicken bacon lt tom mayo cheese
Chicken Philly Grinder
Chicken pepp onion mushrooms cheese
CHICKEN PHILLY WRAP
CHICKEN WRAP
Clocks Club Grinder
Oyster Poor Boy
fried oysters on a sub bun
Philly Steak Grinder
Sirolion steak with pepp onion mush cheese
PHILLY STEAK WRAP
Shrimp Poor Boy
Fried or Grilled Shrimp on a sub bun
SHRIMP WRAP
Texas Grinder
1/2 lb burger bacon let.tom.mayo cheese must
VEGGIE WRAP
STEAK WRAP
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Salads
Sandwiches
Creekside Monster Burger
1/2 lb pattie country ham let tom mayo pickles
Double Creekside Monster Burger
2- 1/2 lb pattie country ham let tom mayo pickles
Hamburger
8 oz Hamburger let tom mayo
Double Hamburger
2 8oz Hamburgers let tom mayo
BLT
Fish Sandwich
white fish served on a hogie bun
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Baby Club Sandwich
bacon ham turkey let tom mayo cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
homemade chicken salad let tom mayo
Seafood
Salmon Fillet
Fresh Hand cut Salmon
White Fish
Golden Fried White Fish
Perch
Ocean Perch
Flounder Fillet
Skin Off Fillet of Flounder
Green Shrimp
Lightly Breaded and Fried
Cat Fillet
Flakey Catfish Fillet Strips
Fantail Shrimp
Large Breaded and Fried Shrimp
2 Item Mix Plate
choice of 2 seafood items
3 Item Mix Plate
Choice of 3 seafood items
Devil Crab
3 Stufed Devil Crab
Whole Flounder
Fresh Whole Flounder cooked Golden Brown
Scallops
Healty Portion of Sea Scallops
Side of Meat
1 pc. Devil Crab
1 crab
1 Rib Bone
slow Cooked St Louis Ribs by the Bone
side of chicken breast
side of chicken tenders
grilled or fried with 1 sauce
side of hamburger steak
side of pork chop
side of ribeye steak 10 oz
side of salmon
fresh cut salmon
side of shrimp
side of white fish
Side Of Perch
8 oz Sirloin Steak
6oz Beef Tips
Steak Plates
10 oz Ribeye
Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides
10oz NY Strip
Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides
12 oz Beef Tips
Sirloin Tips prepared with peppers and onions
12 oz Ribeye
Choice Hand Cut served with 2 sides
12oz Filet Tip
Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides
16 Oz Hamb Stk
Ground Sirloin Steak
6 oz Beef Tips
Sirloin Tips prepared with peppers and onions
6oz Filet Migon
Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides
6oz Filet Tip
Tender Hand cut served with 2 sides
8 oz Hamb Stk
Ground Sirloin Steak
8 oz Sirloin Steak
Ribeye Combo
10 oz Ribeye and choice of 1 sidekick
16 oz. Porter House
N Y STRIP COMBO
Tacos
Wings
Desserts
Daily lunch Specials
Ctry Stk Lunch Spec.
Meatloaf Lunch Spec
Wednesday Lunch Green Shrimp
served untill 4:45
Wednesday Lunch 6oz Beef Tip
served untill 4:45
Thursday Lunch Pork Chops
served untill 4:45
Thursday Lunch Top Sirloin
served untill 4:45
Friday Lunch Devil Crab
served untill 4:45
Saturday Beef Liver Special
served untill 4:45
Daily Dinner Specials
PM Special Country Style Steak
served 4:45 untill close
PM Special Meat Loaf
served 4:45 untill close
Wed PM Special Green Shrimp
served 4:45 untill closing
Wed PM Special 6oz Beef Tip
served 4:45 untill closing
Thur PM Special Pork Chops
served 4:45 untill closing
Thurs pm Top sirloin
served 4:45 untill closing
Fri PM Special Devil Crab
served 4:45 untill closing
Sat PM Spec Beef Liver
served 4:45 untill closing
Daily Hot Deals Specials
Wednesday Beef Liver
served all day
Wednesday Wing Special
served all day
Wednesday Senior Special
senior day all day tuesday dine in only
thursday green shrimp special
served all day
Spaghetti
Speg and Homemade meat sauce
All U Care To Eat Ribs
Reorder On Ribs
Chickec & Dumplings
TURKEY & DRESSING
BBQ PLATE
BBQ SANDWICH
Ala Carte Drinks
Apple Juice
bottled water
coffee
de-caf coffee
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Shooter
gallon lemonade
gallon tea
gallon un sweet tea
Half & Half Tea
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
SOBE WATER
Sierra Mist
Tea
UN Sweet tea
water to-go
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 2001 specializing in seafood and steaks. We also offer home cooking and delicious sandwiches. Breakfast served Thursday Friday and Saturdays starting at 8am. ITS GRANNY GOOD!
1025 Kiser St, SHELBY, NC 28152