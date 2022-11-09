Creek Tea
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Milk Tea Shop
Location
547 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Daedo Sikdang - 4001 West 6th Street
No Reviews
4001 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurant
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown - 863 S. Western Ave
No Reviews
863 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurant