Popular Items

Passionfruit Green Tea

Passionfruit Green Tea

$6.05

Jasmine tea with passionfruit, lemon slices and a spoon of aloe vera, sweetened


Most Popular

Butterfly Pea Jelly with Coconut Milk

Butterfly Pea Jelly with Coconut Milk

$6.85

Full cup of freshly made butterfly pea jelly soaked in coconut milk

Taro Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Taro Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Mashed taro with fresh milk and brown sugar boba

Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.05

Uji Matcha latte with fresh mango

Okinawa Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.75

Roasted Oolong tea combined with fresh whole milk, sweetened with Okinawa brown sugar

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.05

（All Day Refill） freshly brewed jasmine green tea

Seasonal New

Watermelon Torch

Watermelon Torch

$9.89

(XL 1000ml Torch Cup) Fresh Watermelon Slush with Agar Boba and Crème Brulee. Icy and Refreshing

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$9.89

(XL 1000ml Torch Cup) Fresh Smashed Watermelon chunk combined with Mint Leaves, sparkling Lemon Soda and Yakult

Mango Cart

Mango Cart

$6.85

Fresh Mango Chunks, Real yogurt boba and Jelly Noodle soaked in fresh milk and topped with Mango Pineapple Smoothy

Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.05

Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, a slice of grapefuit and a spoon of aloe vera, sweetened

Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$6.05

Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed orange juice, orange slices and a spoon of aloe vera, sweetened

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.05

Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed strawberry juice, crushed strawberry and a spoon of aloe vera, sweetened

Jade Green

Jade Green

$6.05

Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed cucumber juice, a hint of peach, sweetened

Cloudy Lemon

Cloudy Lemon

$6.05

Freshly squeezed lemon juice with whole milk and condensed milk, with a hint of activated charcoal

Salty Lime

Salty Lime

$6.05

Freshly squeezed lime wedges with Jasmine Green Tea, agar boba and a hint of salt. A balance of sweet, sour and salty; a bottle of electrolytes.

Honey Yuzu Tea

Honey Yuzu Tea

$5.75

Freshly brewed Yuzu Tea naturely sweetened with Honey, rich in citrus flavor

Rose Tea with Lime and Lychee

Rose Tea with Lime and Lychee

$6.05

Refreshing Rose Green Tea combined with crushed Lime chunks and Lychee, moderately sweet

Thai Green Lemon

Thai Green Lemon

$6.05

Freshly Brewed Thai Green Tea Combined with Lemon juice and naturally sweetened Lemon Puree. No Added Cane Sugar, highly recommend 100% sweetness for the best taste

Fresh Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.05

（All Day Refill） Freshly brewed oolong tea

Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$5.05

（All Day Refill）freshly brewed Assam black tea

Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$5.05

Fresh Brewed Medium Roast Coffee

House Coffee

House Coffee

$5.75

Roasted Coffee Blend with Fresh Milk and Cream, Sweetened

Sea Salt Coffee

Sea Salt Coffee

$6.05

Fresh Brewed Coffee Topped With Sea Salt Cheese Foam

Grapefruit Coffee

Grapefruit Coffee

$6.05

Fresh Brewed Ice Coffee Combined With Grapefruit Flavor, With a Slice of Grapefruit

Coconut Coffee Frappe

Coconut Coffee Frappe

$6.35

Fresh House Coffee Perfectly Ice Blended With Coconut milk, Sweetened

Oreo and Beans Frappe

Oreo and Beans Frappe

$6.85

Fresh Brewed Americano Iced Blended With Three Whole Piece of Oreo, a Spoon of Columbia Coffee Beans and Cream, Sweetened

Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75

Roasted Oolong tea combined with fresh whole milk, sweetened

Everyday Creek Tea

Everyday Creek Tea

$5.75

Assam black tea combined with fresh whole milk, sweetened

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.75

Jasmine green tea combined with fresh whole milk, sweetened

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.75

Roasted Oolong tea combined with fresh whole milk, blended with Hokkaido flavour

Sesame Milk Tea

Sesame Milk Tea

$5.75

Fine Ground Sesame combined with Assam Black Tea and Fresh milk, Moderately sweetened, Healthy and Nutty

Ovaltine Milk Tea

Ovaltine Milk Tea

$5.75

Freshly Brewed Assam Black Tea combined with Malty Ovaltine and Fresh Milk, Lightly Sweetened

Ghirardelli Cocoa Milk Tea

Ghirardelli Cocoa Milk Tea

$5.75

Assam Black Tea infused with rich Black Ghirardelli Chocolate and Fresh Whole Milk, Smooth and Intense

Winter Melon Milk Tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.75

Jasmine Green Tea combined with Refreshing Winter Melon and Fresh Whole Milk, Sweetened

Red Bean Milk Tea

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.95

Assam Black Tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk, Ground Red Bean Powder, and Red Bean Paste, comes with Red Bean as topping

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.85

Ceylon Black tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk, Coconut Cream and Coconut Extract, Sweetened

Fresh Milk Boba

UBE Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

UBE Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Mashed Ube with fresh milk and brown sugar boba

Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.35

fresh milk with intense brown sugar and brown sugar boba

Oreo Brulee Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Oreo Brulee Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Creme brulee with oreo chips, soaked in fresh whole milk, and brown sugar boba

Strawberry Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Strawberry Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Strawberry with fresh milk and brown sugar boba

Mango Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Mango Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Mango with fresh milk and brown sugar boba

Tiramisu Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

Tiramisu Fresh Milk Brown Sugar Boba

$6.85

Creamy Tiramisu with Oreo chips, soaked in fresh whole milk, and brown sugar boba

Jelly Tea

Rose Jelly Tea

Rose Jelly Tea

$6.85

Full cup of freshly made rose jelly soaked in rose milk tea

Aiyu Jelly with Lemon Cream

Aiyu Jelly with Lemon Cream

$6.85

Full cup of freshly made aiyu jelly soaked in lemon cream milk tea

Black Tea Jelly with Hokkaido Milk Tea and Tapioca

Black Tea Jelly with Hokkaido Milk Tea and Tapioca

$6.85

Full cup of freshly made black tea jelly soaked in Hokkaido milk tea with tapioca pearl

Yakult Tea

Yakult Green Tea

Yakult Green Tea

$6.05

Yakult Probiotic Jasmine tea with a hint of detox activated charcoal

Yakult Grapefuit Green Tea

Yakult Grapefuit Green Tea

$6.05

Yakult Probiotic Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Yakult Lemon Green Tea

Yakult Lemon Green Tea

$6.05

Yakult Probiotic Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed Lemon juice

Yakult Orange Green Tea

Yakult Orange Green Tea

$6.05

Yakult Probiotic Jasmine tea with freshly squeezed Orange juice

Cheese Foam Drink

Cheesy Roasted Oolong Tea

Cheesy Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.95

Sea Salt Cheese Foam on top of Roasted Oolong Tea

Cheesy Jasmine Green Tea

Cheesy Jasmine Green Tea

$5.95

Sea Salt Cheese Foam on top of Jasmine Green Tea

Cheesy Assam Black Tea

Cheesy Assam Black Tea

$5.95

Sea Salt Cheese Foam on top of Assam Black Tea

Cheesy Strawberry

Cheesy Strawberry

$6.05

Sea Salt Cheese Foam on top of real strawberry fruit slush

Cheesy Grape

Cheesy Grape

$6.05

Sea Salt Cheese Foam on top of real grape fruit slush

Cheesy Osmanthus Tea

Cheesy Osmanthus Tea

$5.95

Floral Osmanthus Green Tea topped with Our Signature Cheese Foam, Sweet and Aromatic.

Matcha

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.25

Japanese Uji Matcha combined with fresh whole milk, sweetened

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.05

Uji Matcha latte with fresh stawberry

Creme Brulee Matcha Slush with Red Bean

Creme Brulee Matcha Slush with Red Bean

$6.85

Creme brûlée，red bean with matcha slush

Bingsoo

Avocado Bingsoo

Avocado Bingsoo

$6.85

Fresh avocado slush with creamy cheese and coffee jelly

Mango Yogurt Bingsoo

Mango Yogurt Bingsoo

$6.35

Mango bingsoo with yogurt and tapioca pearl

Sky Bingsoo

Sky Bingsoo

$6.35

Butterfly Pea slush with coconut milk slush and Butterfly Pea jelly

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea Bingsoo

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea Bingsoo

$6.35

Hokkaido milktea slush with creme brûlée and Oreo chunk

Grapefruit Bingsoo with Cheese

Grapefruit Bingsoo with Cheese

$6.35

Grapefruit tea slush with creamy cheese

