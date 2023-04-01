Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creek Bar 1245 Cedar Rd F

1245 Cedar Road

F

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

6 Bears & a Goat O'Dark Thirty

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Big Ugly Peake Lager

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Brother's Hoptimization

$8.00

Carlsberg

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Bench Top Proven Theory

$9.00

Bingo Lager

$9.00

Blue Toad Blueberry

$9.00

Caiseal Kölsch

$9.00

New Realm Hazy Like a Fox

$9.00

Original Siin

$9.00

Stone IPA

$9.00

Momac Safe Harbor Hefeweizen

$9.00

Nansemond Beenut Brown

$11.00

Precarious Brewery Boyz Want to Believe

$11.00

OOzelfinch Ox Cart Porter

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Locally Sourced Farm to Table Food with upscale drinks at affordable prices. Menu items change frequently and come from a very experienced chef and crew. High Fidelity sound, Live Entertainment, and amazing lighting. The Creek, where memories are made.

1245 Cedar Road, F, Chesapeake, VA 23322

