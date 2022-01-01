- Home
Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery Goose Creek, SC
No reviews yet
101 Button Hall Avenue
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Appetizers
Tempura Batter Pork Belly Skewer
$10.99
Fried Green Tomato
$14.99
Pork Rinds/Pretzel with Beer Cheese
$8.99
Choice
Peel and Eat Shrimp
$14.99
Dips
$8.99
Choice
Buffalo Cauliflower
$7.99
Fried Chicken Fan
$6.99
Select Nachos
$16.99
Choice
Chicken Wings
Choice
Tuna
$12.99
Beer Mac And Cheese
$8.99
Nachos-No Meat
$10.99
Queso Cheese w/ pork rinds or chips
$7.99
Entrees
Sandwiches
Salads
Kids
Daily Specials
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99
BBQ Rib Special
$14.99
Country Fried Steak
$14.99
Shrimp and Grits
$16.99
Meatloaf Special
$13.99
Steak Special
$16.99
APP - Pork Tenderloin Bites
$8.99
APP FISH BITES
$8.99
Chicken Pasta Special
$14.99
Seafood Platter
$21.99
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Rice
$16.99
Fried Chicken Special
$12.99
French Dip
$11.99
Brisket Potato
$11.99
2 Tuna Taco
$11.99
3 Tuna Taco
$13.99
Steak Alfredo
$16.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$15.99
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
$13.99
Salisbury Steak Special
$12.99
Oyster Po'Boy
$13.99
Fried Fish Sandwich
$12.99
Pork Tender
$13.99
Chicken and Dumplings
$13.99
Shrimp BLT Wrap
$12.99
Creamy Chicken Scampi
$13.99
Seafood Gumbo
$14.99
Queso Cheese and Pretzels
$6.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.99
Cheese Plate
$7.99
Fries and Gravy
$6.99
Extras
Extra Ranch
$0.99
Extra Blue Cheese
$0.99
Extra Wing Sauce
$0.99
Extra Dressing
$0.99
Extra Tartar Sauce
$0.99
Extra Cocktail Sauce
$0.99
Extra Pretzel
$2.25
TO GO
$0.49
Extra Bread
$1.25
Add Avocado
$0.99
Extra Pork Rinds
$3.59
Extra Sour Cream
$0.99
Extra Beer Cheese
$1.50
Bacon
$2.00
Celery
$0.99
Dill Pickles
$0.99
Carrots
$0.99
Fried Egg
$1.50
Sides
Wings
App Specials
Marie Catering Cheese Plate
Liquor
Fleishmans Vodka
$3.50
Tito's
$6.00
Striped Pig Vodka
$4.00
White Point Vodka
$6.25
Striped Pig Watermelon
$5.75
Pearl Cucumber
$4.00
Three Olives Espresso
$4.00
UV Blue Raspberry
$4.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Firefly Moonshine Apple
$6.00
Firefly Moonshine Peach
$6.00
Firefly Moonshine Strawberry
$6.00
Firefly Sweet Tea
$6.00
Absolut Mango
$6.25
Absolut Vanilla
$6.25
Absolut Pear
$6.25
Absolute Watermelon
$6.25
Old Smokey Moonshine Java
$7.00
Pinnacle Whipped Cream
$4.00
Fleishmans Gin
$4.00
Striped Pig Gin
$6.25
Tanqueray
$6.50
Striped Pig Spiced Rum
$4.00
Striped Pig Rum
$4.00
Malibu Coconut
$4.50
Capt. Morgan
$5.50
Bacardi
$4.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$5.50
William Wolf Peacan
$6.00
Veseys
$9.50
Crosstown Rye
$9.50
Revival Jimmy Red
$15.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00
Candadian Club
$4.00
Jamesons Irish
$6.50
Fireball
$4.00
American Honey
$5.00
Southern Comort
$4.50
Seagrams 7
$4.25
Makers Mark
$7.00
Canadian Hunter
$4.00
Dewars
$5.50
Glenn Fiddich
$10.00
Juarez White
$4.00
Jose Gold
$5.50
Patron Silver
$8.50
Espolon Blanco
$7.50
Milagro Resposado
$7.00
Milagro Silver
$7.00
Herradura Anejo
$8.00
Upper Tequila Flight
$16.00
House Tequila Flight
$11.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$6.50
Baileys
$7.25
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Kahlua
$5.75
Jagermeister
$5.00
Liquor 43
$5.75
Rumple Minze
$6.25
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry
$4.00
Frangelica
$6.00
Midori
$4.00
Watermelon Schnapps
$3.75
Sour Apple Schnapps
$3.75
Butter Shots Schnapps
$3.75
Root Beer Schnapps
$3.75
Peach Schnapps
$3.75
Remy Martin VSOP
$10.00
N/A Heinekin
$3.75
Wine
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (House)
$6.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
GLS Merlot (House)
$6.00
GLS Merlot
$6.00
GLS Red Zinfindel
$6.00
GLS Pinot Noir
$6.00
GLS Melbec
$6.00
GLS Syrah
$6.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (House)
$12.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00
BTL Merlot (House)
$12.00
BTL Merlot
$20.00
BTL Red Zinfindel
$20.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$20.00
BTL Melbec
$20.00
BTL Syrah
$20.00
GLS Chardonnay (House)
$6.00
GLS Chardonnay
$6.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
$6.00
GLS Riesling
$6.00
GLS Pinot Grigio
$6.00
GLS Viognier
$6.00
GLS Rose
$5.00
BTL Chardonnay (House)
$12.00
BTL Chardonnay
$20.00
BTL Riesling (House)
$12.00
BTL Riesling
$20.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$20.00
BTL Viognier
$20.00
Bellafina
$5.00
Bellafina Bottle
$18.69
Mimosa
$5.00
Azalea
$5.00
Hawaiian Mimosa
$7.00
Bottomless Mimosa's
$11.00
Prosecco glass Special
$4.25
Prosecco bottle Special
$16.00
Cocktails
Tropical Creek Iced Tea
$7.50
Mojito
$1.50
Margarita Frozen
$7.50
Margarita
$1.00
Saturday Bloody Mary
$8.00
Martini
$1.00
Expresso Martini
$7.00
Sparkling Pear Mojito
$7.50
Irish Green Mojito
$7.50
Merica
$7.00
Watermelon Margarita
$1.00
Strawberry Margarita
$1.00
Espolon Paloma
$8.00
Mint Juleps
$1.25
Creek Sweet Tea
$5.50
Malibu Watermelon Splash
$4.50
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Mocha Almond Java
$9.00
Tidal Wave
$6.00
Chocolate Moon
$8.00
Beach Water
$6.50
Long Island Ice Tea
$10.00
Watermelon Basil Lemonade
$6.50
Seven Seas
$7.75
Rainwater
$4.00
Rainbow Drink
$6.50
Orange Sickle
$8.25
Catalina Margarita
$6.50
Manhattan
$1.00
Chocolate Martini
$7.50
Lemon Meringue Martini
$7.50
Shots
Beverage (NA)
Ales
#1 Creek Rising Blonde
$5.00+
#2 Copper Shamrock Irish Red
$6.00+
#4 Wilderbeest
$6.00+
#5 Rusty Knuckle Duster
$7.00+
#8 Odin's Spear Double IPA
$7.00+
#9 iLLemonati IPA
$7.00+
#10 Bob's Your Uncle Pale Ale
$6.00+
#12 Witbier Pilsner
$6.00+
#13 Belgian Blonde
$7.00+
#N2 Pub Ale (Nitro)
$6.00+
#N1 Rusty Knuckle Duster
$6.00+
Cider
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Craft beer and great food at the old fire station in Goose Creek!
Location
101 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Gallery
