Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery Goose Creek, SC

Order Again

Appetizers

Tempura Batter Pork Belly Skewer

$10.99

Fried Green Tomato

$14.99

Pork Rinds/Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$8.99

Choice

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$14.99

Dips

$8.99

Choice

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.99

Fried Chicken Fan

$6.99

Select Nachos

$16.99

Choice

Chicken Wings

Choice

Tuna

$12.99

Beer Mac And Cheese

$8.99

Nachos-No Meat

$10.99

Queso Cheese w/ pork rinds or chips

$7.99

Entrees

Low Country Boil

$24.99

Beer Braised Brisket

$16.99

Fillet Mignon

$18.99

T-Bone Steak

$18.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$19.99

Fried Oyster Plate

$20.99

Shrimp and Oyster Plate

$21.99

Sandwiches

Beer Braised Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Carolina Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

All American Burger

$11.99

Choice

Vegan-Black Bean

$11.99

Salads

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.99

Kids

Cheese Burger (Kids)

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)

$6.99

Chicken Fingers (Kids)

$7.99

Fried Shrimp (Kids)

$8.99

Mac and Cheese (Kids)

$3.99

French Fries (Kids)

$2.99

Daily Specials

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

BBQ Rib Special

$14.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Meatloaf Special

$13.99

Steak Special

$16.99

APP - Pork Tenderloin Bites

$8.99

APP FISH BITES

$8.99

Chicken Pasta Special

$14.99

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Rice

$16.99

Fried Chicken Special

$12.99

French Dip

$11.99

Brisket Potato

$11.99

2 Tuna Taco

$11.99

3 Tuna Taco

$13.99

Steak Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$13.99

Salisbury Steak Special

$12.99

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Pork Tender

$13.99

Chicken and Dumplings

$13.99

Shrimp BLT Wrap

$12.99

Creamy Chicken Scampi

$13.99

Seafood Gumbo

$14.99

Queso Cheese and Pretzels

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Cheese Plate

$7.99

Fries and Gravy

$6.99

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.99

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.99

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.99

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.99

Extra Pretzel

$2.25

TO GO

$0.49

Extra Bread

$1.25

Add Avocado

$0.99

Extra Pork Rinds

$3.59

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Celery

$0.99

Dill Pickles

$0.99

Carrots

$0.99

Fried Egg

$1.50

Sides

Fried Onion Petals

$3.59

Chips

$3.59

French Fries

$3.59

Coleslaw

$3.59

Side Salad

$4.99

Mix Green Side Salad

$5.99

Ceasars Side Salad

$6.99

Guacamole

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Wings

Chicken Wings

Choice

App Specials

Pork Rinds w/ Beer Cheese

$5.99

Marie Catering Cheese Plate

Platter

$30.00

Liquor

Fleishmans Vodka

$3.50

Tito's

$6.00

Striped Pig Vodka

$4.00

White Point Vodka

$6.25

Striped Pig Watermelon

$5.75

Pearl Cucumber

$4.00

Three Olives Espresso

$4.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$4.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Firefly Moonshine Apple

$6.00

Firefly Moonshine Peach

$6.00

Firefly Moonshine Strawberry

$6.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.00

Absolut Mango

$6.25

Absolut Vanilla

$6.25

Absolut Pear

$6.25

Absolute Watermelon

$6.25

Old Smokey Moonshine Java

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped Cream

$4.00

Fleishmans Gin

$4.00

Striped Pig Gin

$6.25

Tanqueray

$6.50

Striped Pig Spiced Rum

$4.00

Striped Pig Rum

$4.00

Malibu Coconut

$4.50

Capt. Morgan

$5.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

William Wolf Peacan

$6.00

Veseys

$9.50

Crosstown Rye

$9.50

Revival Jimmy Red

$15.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Candadian Club

$4.00

Jamesons Irish

$6.50

Fireball

$4.00

American Honey

$5.00

Southern Comort

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Makers Mark

$7.00

Canadian Hunter

$4.00

Dewars

$5.50

Glenn Fiddich

$10.00

Juarez White

$4.00

Jose Gold

$5.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Espolon Blanco

$7.50

Milagro Resposado

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$8.00

Upper Tequila Flight

$16.00

House Tequila Flight

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$6.50

Baileys

$7.25

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Kahlua

$5.75

Jagermeister

$5.00

Liquor 43

$5.75

Rumple Minze

$6.25

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry

$4.00

Frangelica

$6.00

Midori

$4.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$3.75

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.75

Butter Shots Schnapps

$3.75

Root Beer Schnapps

$3.75

Peach Schnapps

$3.75

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

N/A Heinekin

$3.75

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (House)

$6.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Merlot (House)

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Red Zinfindel

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Melbec

$6.00

GLS Syrah

$6.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (House)

$12.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Merlot (House)

$12.00

BTL Merlot

$20.00

BTL Red Zinfindel

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Melbec

$20.00

BTL Syrah

$20.00

GLS Chardonnay (House)

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS Riesling

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Viognier

$6.00

GLS Rose

$5.00

BTL Chardonnay (House)

$12.00

BTL Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Riesling (House)

$12.00

BTL Riesling

$20.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Viognier

$20.00

Bellafina

$5.00

Bellafina Bottle

$18.69

Mimosa

$5.00

Azalea

$5.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa's

$11.00

Prosecco glass Special

$4.25

Prosecco bottle Special

$16.00

Cocktails

Tropical Creek Iced Tea

$7.50

Mojito

$1.50

Margarita Frozen

$7.50

Margarita

$1.00

Saturday Bloody Mary

$8.00

Martini

$1.00

Expresso Martini

$7.00

Sparkling Pear Mojito

$7.50

Irish Green Mojito

$7.50

Merica

$7.00

Watermelon Margarita

$1.00

Strawberry Margarita

$1.00

Espolon Paloma

$8.00

Mint Juleps

$1.25

Creek Sweet Tea

$5.50

Malibu Watermelon Splash

$4.50

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Mocha Almond Java

$9.00

Tidal Wave

$6.00

Chocolate Moon

$8.00

Beach Water

$6.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Watermelon Basil Lemonade

$6.50

Seven Seas

$7.75

Rainwater

$4.00

Rainbow Drink

$6.50

Orange Sickle

$8.25

Catalina Margarita

$6.50

Manhattan

$1.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.50

Lemon Meringue Martini

$7.50

Shots

Jagerbomb Shot

$7.00

Wide Awake Shot

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Shamrock Shooter

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.50

Shamrock PB Drop

$10.00

Pineapple upside down special

$4.00

Independence

$3.50

Little Beer

$5.00

Beverage (NA)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Coffee

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Club Soda

Juice

$2.95

1/2 Red Bull

$2.00

N/A Heineken

$4.00

Floaters

Grand Mariner

$3.25

Captain Morgan

$2.25

Claws

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Ales

#1 Creek Rising Blonde

$5.00+

#2 Copper Shamrock Irish Red

$6.00+

#4 Wilderbeest

$6.00+

#5 Rusty Knuckle Duster

$7.00+

#8 Odin's Spear Double IPA

$7.00+

#9 iLLemonati IPA

$7.00+

#10 Bob's Your Uncle Pale Ale

$6.00+

#12 Witbier Pilsner

$6.00+

#13 Belgian Blonde

$7.00+

#N2 Pub Ale (Nitro)

$6.00+

#N1 Rusty Knuckle Duster

$6.00+

Lagers

#3 Francis Marion Lite

$6.00+

#6 Funkel Dunkel

$6.00+

#7 Kolsch

$6.00+

#14 Schwarzbier

$6.00+

Sours

#11 Raspberry Wheat (Berliner Weisse)

$6.00+

Cider

#16 Anchor OG

$7.00+

FLIGHTS

4 Sample Flight

$8.00

3 Sample Flight

$6.00

2 Sample Flight

$4.00

1 Sample

$2.00

CANS

Watermelon Wheat

$6.00+

Glasses

Pint Glass

$5.00

T Shirt

$20.00

NO NO

NO CHEESE

NO EGG

NO SAUCE

NO DIP

NO PICO DE GALLO

NO BLACK BEANS

NO CORN

NO JALAPENOS

NO ONION

NO LETTUCE

NO TOMATO

NO CAPERS

NO MANGO SALSA

NO SOUR CREAM

NO COLE SLAW

NO SAUERKRAUT

NO MAYO

NO BREAD-NO BUN

NO PICKLES

NO ANCHOVIES

Ales (Copy)

#1 Creek Rising Blonde

$5.00+

#2 Copper Shamrock Irish Red

$6.00+

#5 Rusty Knuckle Duster

$7.00+

#8 Odin's Spear Double IPA

$7.00+

#9 iLLemonati IPA

$7.00+

#11 Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00+

#12 Wee Heavy

$8.00+

Lagers (Copy)

#3 Francis Marion Lite

$6.00+

#14 Schwarzbier

$6.00+

Cider (Copy)

#16 Anchor OG

$7.00+

Sunday

Lemon/Blueberry Pancakes

$13.99

1 Biscuit

$2.00

2 Eggs, Bacon and Grits

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Breakfast Wrap

$7.99

Regular Pancakes 3

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin Ragu and Grit Cake

$9.99

Grits

$2.00

3 Bacon

$4.00

Eggs, Grits, Biscuit

$8.99

French Toast w/ Bacon

$9.99

Beer

Heineken

$4.25

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Lite

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.75

Corona

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Craft beer and great food at the old fire station in Goose Creek!

Location

101 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Directions

Gallery
Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery image

