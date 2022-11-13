Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14

Wimberley, TX 78676

Order Again

Popular Items

Creekhouse Burger
Wimburrito Bowl
Grilled Yardbird Sandwich

Snacks

Roasted & Pickled Beets

Roasted & Pickled Beets

$13.00

Whipped Texas Goat Cheese, Arugula, Toasted Sunflower Seeds & Texas Pecans

Verde Trio

$13.00

Big Bowl of Green Chile Queso served with sides of Fresh Guacamole and Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Charred Shishito Peppers & Okra

Charred Shishito Peppers & Okra

$11.00

Pumpkin Seed Salsa Macha & Chili-Lime Ranch

Hill Country Hummus

Hill Country Hummus

$10.00

Red Pepper Hummus with a Roasted Garlic Dip topping, Seasoned Chickpeas, Fresh Sliced Garden Vegetables, Grilled Naan Bread

Wimbo Nachos

Wimbo Nachos

$13.00

Crispy Chips, Creamy Green Chile Queso, Charro-Style Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Guacamole, Salsa

Chicken Tinga Flautas

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$13.00

Creekhouse Chicken Tinga, Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onions, Mexican Crema, Chile Lime Ranch, House Salsa

Salads & Bowls

Creekhouse Summer Salad

$12.00

Organic Spring Mix, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Croutons, Chile Lime Ranch

Little Gem Salad

$12.00

Creamy Cheddar Vinaigrette , Crispy Bacon , House Croutons , Fresh Avocado, Shredded Cheese

Wimburrito Bowl

$12.00

Cilantro Lime Rice, Charro Style Black Beans, Shredded Cabbage Mix, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Mexican Crema. Served with sides of Salsa Roja & Tomatillo Salsa Verde

WTX Powerbowl

WTX Powerbowl

$14.00

Spinach, Quinoa, Roasted Chickpeas & Sweet Potatoes , Marinated Cucumbers & Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette & Dill Tzatziki Sauce

Bowl Of Soup

$10.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.00

Shredded Chicken Tinga, Creekhouse Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Chile Lime Ranch, Mexican Crema

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp, Smashed Avocado, Mango Salsa Chile Lime Ranch

Blackened Fish Tacos

$20.00

Blackened Fish, Fried Caper Remoulade, Creekhouse Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Sandwiches

Creekhouse Burger

Creekhouse Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz All Beef Patties, American Cheese, Red Onion, House Pickles, Arugula, Creekhouse Special Sauce & Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad

Fish Fry Sandwhich

$18.00

Fresh Fish Filet, Lemon Batter, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, House Pickles, Crystal Hot Sauce, Fried Caper Remoulade, Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey Sauce, Creekhouse Slaw, House Pickles, Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad

Grilled Yardbird Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast , Creamy Brie Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Arugula, Creekhouse Special Sauce & Choice of Fries or Cucumber Salad

Entrees

Creekhouse Catch Of The Day

Creekhouse Catch Of The Day

$28.00

Blackened Pan-Seared Filet, Fresh Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime Rice, Creekhouse Slaw

Grilled Steak & Frites

Grilled Steak & Frites

$28.00

Grilled & Charred Steak served sliced with Blue Cheese Compound Butter, Salsa Verde, Truffle Fries

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, Honey Mustard, Creekhouse Slaw, Fries

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

4 oz Burger patty, American Cheese & Bun only.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Macoroni Noodles with Sharp Cheddar Cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 Buttermilk Chicken Tenders & Fries

Desserts

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding Bites

$10.00

Bites of Banana Bread Pudding, Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel.

Mini Cannolis

$8.00

Puff Pastry filled with Mascarpone Filling & Chocolate Chips

Root Beer Float

$6.00

St Arnolds All Natural Root Beer & a scoop of vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla

Sides

Sd French Fries

$4.00

Sd Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Sd Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Sd Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Sd Rice & Beans

$4.00

Sd Of Rice

$3.00

Sd Of Beans

$3.00

Side Summer Salad

$6.00

Side Little Gem Salad

$6.00

Sd of Naan Bread

$2.00

Sid Of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

NA Bev

Sparkling Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

House Blackberry Soda

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Bottle Dr Pepper

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Richards Rain Water

$3.00

Club Soda

Tonic

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Kids Ice Tea

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Signature Cocktails

The Wimberley way

$12.00

Berry Spritz

$11.00

The Blanco

$11.00

Creekhouse G & T

$11.00

The Texas Sun

$12.00

Creek Water

$10.00

The Spring Buzz

$12.00

Jacobs Well

$14.00

The Blue Hole

$10.00

Ancient Roots

$11.00

Fall Spritz

$11.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Froz-Heyyyyy

$10.00Out of stock

Peeeeeaaachhh

$10.00Out of stock

Wine

Duchman BTL

$30.00

Wither Hills BTL

$42.00

Colterenzio Pino Gris Btl

$46.00

Jacklyn Rose BTL

$50.00

Jaclynn R Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Limestone Terrace BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Domaine St Michelle BTL

$30.00

Can Xa Rosa Cava BTL

$38.00

La Farra Prosecco

$44.00

Unity BTL

$92.00

Boen BTL

$50.00

Balade Belle Glos BTL

$55.00

Liberty School BTL

$45.00

JR Russian River BTL

$85.00

JR Franklin Cuvee BTL

$85.00

Hello Worl Btl

$40.00

Longhorn Red Bottle

$52.00

Bodegas Tempranillo BTL

$60.00

Santini SupernTuscan BTL

$60.00

Bottles / Cans

Real Ale Devils Backbone

$5.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Haze

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Coors light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Love Street

$5.00

Hopadillo

$5.00

Rodeo Clown

$5.00

Alstadt Hefeweizen

$5.00

Little Sumpin

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Creekhouse is a laid-back, modern restaurant and bar nestled in the hill country. Beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, we serve classic Texas fare with a sophisticated twist, bringing a new vibrancy to favorited traditions. We offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement our menu's robust flavors. Come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas.

Location

14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

