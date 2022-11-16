  • Home
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Creek's Bar and Grille - 4935 E Lake Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creek's Bar and Grille 4935 E Lake Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4935 E Lake Rd

Erie, PA 16511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings (8)
Signature Fries

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Served with queso cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with Chipolte mayo

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Signature fries topped with cheese, bacon, tomato, BBQ and Chipolte mayo

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Handmade; Served with marinara or ranch

Creek's Sampler

$13.99

2 pretzels, 4 pickles, 2 pizza log, small loaded fry

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Topped with cheese and tomato; served with fresh tortilla chips

Zucchini

$8.99

Served with marinara or ranch

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Chicken Wings (8)

$10.99

Chicken Wings (16)

$20.99

Burgers

All-In Burger

$18.99

Two 8oz. patties, onion ring, fried pickle, fried jalapeno, pepperjack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chiplote mayo, BBQ sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Bacon, cheddar, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle, BBQ sauce

Hamburger

$10.59

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Garlic Onion Burger

$13.99

Sauteed onion, minced garlic, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Signature Burger

$13.99

Fried jalapenos, fried pickles, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, chipolte mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.59

Sandwiches

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Creek's Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Deep-fried chicken breast, Signature sauce, pepperjack, fried jalapenos, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Battered cod, lettuce, tomato, served on brioche bun

French Dip

$13.99

Roast beef and meltedswiss on a hoagie roll; served with au jus

Garlic Parm Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, garlic parmesan sauce, melted parmesan, lettuce, tomato, onion

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Deep-fried chicken breast, honey mustard, Canadian bacon, Swiss, lettuc, tomato

Portabello Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Portabello cap, provolone, baby spinach, cooked red peppers, feta crumbles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled pork, shredded cheddar jack, slaw, BBQ sauce

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef, Swiss, kraut, Thousand Island served on marble rye

TBR Special

$7.49

Soups & Salads

BLT Salad

$13.99

Bacon, tomato, shredded jack cheese served over iceberg; served with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded jack, over iceburg; served with ranch

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled cajun chicken, red pepper, corn salsa, shredded jack, tortilla strips over baby spinach; served with chipolte ranch

Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, red onion, cucumber, cranberries, pecans, feta crumbles over spring mix; served raspberries

Pulled Pork Salad

$13.99

Pulled pork, bacon, tomato, sweet potato fries, shredded jack over iceburg; served with BBQ ranch

Steak Salad

$14.99

Sirloin, red onion, bacon bits, red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles over baby sinach; served with hot bacon dressing

Taco Salad

$13.99

Taco beef, tomto, peppers, black olive, onion, jalapeno, shredded cheese, tortilla strips over iceberg in tortilla shell; choice of dressing

Chili

$3.99+

Boccoli

$3.99+

Tortilla

$3.99+

Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.49

Cajun Mac

$13.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$13.49

Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Traditional

Pulled Pork Mac

$13.49

Steaks

Ribeye

$24.99

Sirloin

$17.99

Dinners

Chicken N Biscuit

$14.99

Served with mashed potato and salad or slaw

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Battered, fried cod; served with signature fries and slaw

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Served with mashed potato and salad or slaw

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Served with choice of side and salad or slaw

Lasagna

$13.99

Served with salad or slaw

Meatloaf

$14.99

Served with mashed potato and salad or slaw

Chicken Parm

$17.49

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Mixed Veggie

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Salad

$3.99

Shoestring Fries

$3.99

Signature Fries

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Veggies and Ranch

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.99

KIDS Corn Dog

$6.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.99

KIDS Hot Dog

$6.99

KIDS Sliders

$6.99

2 burgers served with or without cheese

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

GingerAle

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Rootbeer Can

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Bud

$3.50

Bud Lt

$3.50

Bud Lt Lime

$3.50

Busch

$3.50

Busch Lt

$3.50

Coors Lt

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lt

$4.00

Deschutes

$4.25

Dos Equis

$3.75

Fat Head

$4.25

Fat Tire 12oz

$4.50

Founders

$4.00

Guinness

$4.25

Heineken

$3.75

Killians

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$3.75

Labatt Lt

$3.75

Labatt Lt Lime

$3.75

Labatt NA

$2.75

Lagunitas

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Magic Hat

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mike's Hard

$3.75

Miller Highlife

$3.50

Miller Lt

$3.50

Molson

$3.25

PBR

$3.00

Railbender

$3.75

Redd's

$3.75

Sam Adam's Boston Lager

$4.00

Sam Adam's Cherry Wheat

$4.00

Sam Adam's Seasonal

$4.25

Seltzer

$4.00

Shock Top

$3.75

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Southern Tier

$4.00

Southern Tier 2XIPA

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Straub

$3.25

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Twisted Tea 1/2&1/2

$4.00

Ultra Gold

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.00

Omission Lager

$4.00

Omission IPA

$4.00

6 Pack - Domestic

$14.00

6 Pack - Import

$18.00

Fall Fest

$5.00

Pitcher

$8.75

Great Lakes

$4.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Brownie A La Mode

$6.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4935 E Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16511

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosco's Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Buffalo Road Erie, PA 16510
View restaurantnext
U Pick 6 Harbor House
orange starNo Reviews
4454 BUFFALO ROAD ERIE, PA 16510
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 38th Street
orange star3.5 • 27
1803 E 38th Street Erie, PA 16510
View restaurantnext
New York Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
922 East Avenue Erie, PA 16503
View restaurantnext
Sticks & Bricks - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1301 East Grandview Blvd Erie, PA 16504
View restaurantnext
Corner Stone Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
809 east 38th street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston