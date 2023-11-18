Creekside Alehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12401 20th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
