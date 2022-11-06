Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Creekside Bar & Grill

301 Reviews

$$

3015 E Michigan Blvd

Michigan City, IN 46360

Popular Items

Working Person's Special
Italian Beef
Veggie Burger

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chips N Dips

$9.00

Chips N' Salsa

$9.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Meatless Wings

$11.00

Mozzeralla Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Philly Fries

$12.00

Smokin' Wings

$14.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$9.00

Handhelds ~ Dogs, Etc. ~ Tres Tacos ~ Seafood Faves

BLT

$10.00

Brat

$11.00

Buffalo/BBQ Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chargrilled Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Creekside Burger

$13.00

Creekside Melt

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Tres Tacos- Chicken

$12.00

Tres Tacos- Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Tres Tacos- Pork Belly

$15.00

Tres Tacos- Shrimp

$13.00

Tres Tacos- Steak

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Creekside Goddess

$17.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$2.00

Side Sa!ad

$2.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Beer & Hard Seltzers

Carryout (Angry Orchard Cider Six Pack)

Carryout (Ciderboys Six Pack)

Carryout (Craft Beer Four Pack)

Carryout (Domestic Beer Six Pack)

Carryout (High Noon Four Pack)

Carryout (Import Beer Six Pack)

Carryout (White Claw Four Pack, 16 oz.)

Carryout Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

White Zinfandel

$10.00

Lolea Sangria (No. 1- Red 4 Pack)

$18.00

Lolea Sangra (No. 1- Red Solo)

$5.00

Lolea Sangria (No. 2- White 4 Pack)

$18.00

Lolea Sangria (No. 2- White Solo)

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Brisk (Reg.)

$2.50

Brisk Rasberry

$2.50

Coffee/Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coke (Can)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Limited Daily Special(s)

Working Person's Special

$12.00

Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$8.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Sliders)

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Traditional)

$10.00

Mexi-Breakfast (Tacos)

$10.00

Deep Fried Toast

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Mexi Skillet

$12.00

Sausage Skillet

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

OOOH NOOO Mosa

OOOH NOOO Mosa

$8.75

Bottomless Mimosa

Bottomless Mimosa

$30.00

Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Creekside Bar & Grill image
Creekside Bar & Grill image

