Barbeque

Creekside BBQ - Pelham 1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd

1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd

Pelham, AL 35124

Popular Items

Smash Burger Sandwich
PULLED Pork Sandwich
Pork plate

Plates

Pork plate

$15.00

served with 1 Choice of Meat: Pulled or Slice Pork, and (2) Sides .

Chicken plate

$16.00+

2 Meat Combo plate

$21.00

3 Meat Combo plate

$25.00

3 Sides Plate

$10.00

3 Sides Plate

Rib Plate

$15.00

Loaded

Baked Potato

$7.00

Consist of : Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sour cream, pickled onions; with your choice of Protein ( Chicken, Pork), and White sauce, and Creekside Sauce.

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Salads

Wedge

$7.00

1/4 head iceberg lettuce severed with: Blue cheese dressing, Blue cheese crumbles, Sliced Cherry tomatoes, Chopped Bacon, and picked onions.

Garden

$7.00

Made with: Mixed fresh Green lettuce, Cheddar cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, Pickled Onions, and House Croutons.

Sandwiches

B.L.T Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled sliced bread, 2 Fried Green Tomatoes, 3 piece bacon, Lettuce, Dijonaise (Duke mayo, dijon, dry rub)

Fried Green Tomato sandwich

$11.00

3 Fried Green Tomatoes (battered in buttermilk, cornmeal), with Whipped Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions( coated with brown sugar, cider vinegar, dry rub)

Pork Belly Sandwich

$12.00

6oz pork belly with fried egg, slaw, cheerwine sauce and dijonaise

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Martin's potato bun, with 4 ounce pulled chicken, severed with a side of White sauce.

PULLED Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Martin's potato bun, with 4 ounce pull pork, or 4 ounce slice pork

Smash Burger Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Martin's potato bun, (2) 3.3oz ground beef patties, 2 slices American cheese, 3 wickles, and Dijonaise sauce.

Wish Burger

$15.00

Smash burger with pork belly and fried egg

Special Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Feta Potato

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Corn Casserole

$3.50+

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Collard Greens

$3.50+

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Side French Fries

$3.50

Smoked Gouda Grits

$3.50

Family Packs

Meat Choice (Serve 4)

$40.00+

Meat Choice( Serve 8)

$80.00+

Meat Choice( Serve 12)

$120.00+

Meat By The Pound

Pull Pork Pound

$14.00

Chicken Pound

$16.00

Ribs Pound

$12.00

Half Bird Solo

$12.00

2 Bones

$8.00

Dessert

Banana Puddin

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75

Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Vin Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbs

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Shareables

6 Wings

$10.00

6 smoked wings, flash fried, tossed with white sauce and dry rub

Fried Green Tomato App

$5.00

A la Carte

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$9.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Solo

$9.00

FGT Solo

$8.00

BLT Solo

$8.00

Smash Burger Solo

$9.00

Pork Belly Sandwich Solo

$9.00

Roast Beef Sandwich Solo

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Solo

$3.00

Piece Texas Toast

$0.25

Potato Bun

$0.50

Pint Creekside Sauce

$6.00

Pint White Sauce

$6.00

Quart Creekside Sauce

$10.00

Quart White Sauce

$10.00

Sliced Pork Sandwich Solo

$9.00Out of stock

Catering\Bulk Orders

Pints

$7.00

Quarts

$12.00

Gallons

$36.00

Breads

Meats by the Pound (2-4 servings)

Individual Sandwiches

Gallon Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Catering by Head

$10.00

Specials

Pork Butt

$45.00

Brisket

$20.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Sanwich

$15.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water Cup

Water cup

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

Shirt

T shirt

$25.00

Ball cap

$20.00

SiliCup

$17.00

Koozie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd, Pelham, AL 35124

Directions

